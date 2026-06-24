June 24, 2026

At 3:20 a.m. local time, the largest city in Russian-occupied Crimea — Sevastopol, home of the Black Sea Fleet, the place Putin annexed in 2014 and then carved into his personal trophy — lost power. Not a brownout. Not a flicker. The whole grid. Trolleybuses parked. Streetlights off. Parents told to keep their kids home. The Moscow-installed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, went on Telegram and begged residents to conserve their phone batteries and “help vulnerable neighbours” while the city sat in the dark.

You don’t ask people to save their phone batteries because the lights will be back in an hour. You do it because you don’t know when they’re coming back.

This is what it looks like when Ukraine’s drone forces commander, Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, casually confirms on Telegram that his guys hit the main substation feeding the entire Sevastopol grid — a 330/220/110/35 kV node, per the Crimean Wind monitoring channel — and the city he hit goes silent. NASA’s FIRMS satellite system, which tracks thermal anomalies from orbit, lit up like a Christmas tree over occupied Crimea overnight.

And the substation wasn’t the only thing on the list.

What got hit on the night of June 23–24

Here’s the inventory, pulled from Ukrainian military statements, the Crimean Wind monitoring channel, NASA FIRMS thermal data, and reporting from Reuters, the AP, Al Jazeera, and Militarnyi:

The main Sevastopol substation — the one that lights the whole city. Confirmed by both sides.

A thermal power plant in Sevastopol — hit in the same combined wave.

The western section of Hvardiiske airfield — and this one is poetic, because Hvardiiske is the launch site Russia uses to send Shahed kamikaze drones into Ukrainian cities. Ukraine just torched the airfield that bombs them. Satellite heat signature confirmed at 02:14 a.m.

A military compound west of Kerch — also lit up on FIRMS.

A railway station in Kirovske — with secondary detonations on video. Whatever was sitting in that rail yard was not just freight.

That’s one night. In one peninsula. And it sits on top of what Ukrainian Special Operations Forces did 48 hours earlier.

“Crimea Will Become An Island”

That’s not a Dean line. That’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, on a Ukrainian blogger’s YouTube channel last week, telling anyone who’d listen: “It looks like in the near future, Crimea will become an island. This could lead to some very unexpected consequences for Russians.”

The Ukrainian word for what they’re doing is “isolating.” The honest word is strangling. And the receipts from the last two weeks read like a strategy paper, not a series of coincidences:

June 22–23: The railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal near Rozdolne. Ukrainian SOF, working with the Crimean resistance movement, dropped medium-range drones on the bridge late Sunday into Monday. One of the bridge’s large spans collapsed. Train traffic on that section — gone. Then early Tuesday, a second strike took out the railway repair equipment Russia rushed in to fix it. They didn’t just break the bridge. They broke the bridge, then broke the tow truck.

June 23: An oil storage depot at the Kerch thermal power plant in eastern Crimea. Hit.

June 23: An electrical substation in western Crimea. Hit.

June 23: A liquefied natural gas distribution station in Simferopol — Crimea’s second-biggest city. Hit.

The Kerch Bridge itself — closed overnight June 22–23, from 11:30 p.m. to 5:10 a.m., per Western media tracking.

The Chonhar and Henichesk/Syvash crossings — the other two land routes off the peninsula — hit repeatedly in June with Behemoth mid-range strike drones. Per multiple analyses, the Chonhar road crossing was declared officially inoperable. Armiansk’s choke points got pounded on June 11, 12, and 13.

Three land routes onto Crimea. All three under sustained attack. Pick a map of the peninsula. Find me an off-ramp Ukraine hasn’t hit. I’ll wait.

Brovdi, the drone commander, said it plainer than I ever could: “Crimea will topple Moscow. A suitcase without a handle is a heavy burden.”

A suitcase without a handle. That’s what Putin’s vacation peninsula has become.

The civilian view from inside

Here’s where the propaganda runs into the gas pump. Per Al Jazeera, Reuters, and reporting picked up across Western and Russian-language press: Crimea has officially suspended unrestricted commercial gasoline sales to civilians. Petrol is now strictly rationed. You either work for emergency services, or you stand in line waving a state-issued voucher.

The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol — the same guy currently asking residents to ration cell phone use — has had to admit on Telegram that “the enemy is once again striking treacherously, attempting to deprive us of normal living conditions and sow panic.”

Translated out of the Kremlin: we cannot turn the lights back on, and we don’t have enough gas to drive you to work. Please don’t lose your mind on Telegram about it.

The Crimean Ministry of Sport cancelled all athletic events and training for children through September 1. The Crimean governor Sergei Aksyonov suspended all summer camps and new bookings until September 1. A drone hit passenger train 68, Moscow–Simferopol, killing the assistant locomotive driver and wounding the driver. Eight passenger trains stopped. Passengers bused.

Crimea’s tourism season — Putin’s annual “see, it’s totally normal here” PR campaign — is functionally over. The “vacation peninsula” is a power-rationed, fuel-rationed, no-trains-running, no-kids-allowed war zone with no off-ramp.

That’s not Ukrainian spin. That’s the Russian governor announcing it.

And now zoom out, because Crimea is just the front page

If Sevastopol is the headline, Russia’s collapsing fuel system is the entire newspaper.

Per Bloomberg, as of June 23: at least two-thirds of Russian regions are now under fuel rationing or supply disruption. From regions bordering Ukraine to the Amur region near China. Regional governors are publicly telling people not to panic-buy. Saint Petersburg and Moscow themselves have started seeing sales restrictions at the pump.

Per The Moscow Times, citing Energy Intelligence analysts: Russian oil refining volumes fell below 4 million barrels per day in the first week of June — the lowest level in 21 years. Nearly one-third of Russia’s refining capacity — 2.14 million barrels per day — is currently offline because Ukrainian drones blew it offline.

Sit with that for a second. The country that funds its war through oil revenue has lost a third of its ability to refine its own fuel. Because of drones. Many of them built in garages and apartments for the cost of a used Civic.

The flagship of the campaign is the Moscow Oil Refinery (MNPZ), owned by Gazprom Neft, which supplies up to a third of Moscow’s gasoline. Hit June 16. Hit again June 18 — the largest drone attack on the Russian capital since the war began. Flights grounded at four Moscow airports. Black smoke over the skyline 15 km from the Kremlin.

You want the rest of the list?

NORSI in Nizhny Novgorod — Russia’s fourth-largest refinery. Hit and offline.

Tuapse — Black Sea oil export terminal and refinery. Hit three times in April. Twice more in May. Black smoke over the city. Oil sludge in the sea.

The Ilsky refinery in Krasnodar. Hit.

The Gukovo oil depot in Rostov. Hit. Tanks burning.

An oil depot in Krasnodar. Hit.

A gas processing plant and refinery in Orenburg — 1,000+ km southeast of Moscow, on the Kazakh border. Drones inbound. Kazakhstan had to reroute gas supply.

That’s not a campaign. That’s a methodical takedown of an entire energy economy by an opponent Russia keeps telling its public is “on the verge of collapse.”

Putin himself admitted it. Twice.

This is the part the Kremlin can’t spin anymore.

On June 9, Russia’s own Energy Ministry — the one that classifies basically everything — issued a statement: “Companies in the fuel and energy sector have encountered an increase in enemy air attacks leading to temporary complications in supplies.” Translated: yes, Ukraine is breaking us, and yes, you can’t buy gas.

On June 23, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Putin to his face that Russia was considering suspending diesel fuel exports — on top of the existing bans on jet fuel and gasoline exports — just to keep Russian motorists driving. Refinery maintenance has been postponed indefinitely because Russia can’t afford to take any more capacity offline voluntarily. Industry sources told Reuters Russia is now importing fuel by sea from Asia.

Russia. Importing. Fuel. By sea. From Asia.

The country with the world’s largest natural gas reserves and one of its largest crude oil outputs is buying refined product from Asian shippers because Ukrainian college kids in basements keep blowing up its refineries.

Putin, on Tuesday, said Ukraine’s drones are “coming in a huge stream” and accused Kyiv of trying to “destabilize” Russian society. Yes, Vladimir. That is, in fact, the goal. Glad you caught up.

Why this actually matters

Three reasons. Let’s keep them clean.

1. The financial choke is real. Per the IEA’s October report, drone strikes were already projected to suppress Russian refining through mid-2026. Russian oil export revenues dropped to a three-month low of $13.4 billion in September. Fuel exports to other countries fell to 2.4 million barrels a day — the lowest in a decade outside of COVID lockdown. This is the war chest. Ukraine is draining it one refinery at a time.

2. The civilian pressure on Putin is real. Per the CREA’s Isaac Levi, Ukraine has shifted to repeatedly attacking the same refineries — particularly the specialized hydrocrackers, the bottleneck components that take months to replace because the Western sanctions block the parts. This is targeted economic engineering. They aren’t picking the easiest targets. They’re picking the ones that hurt longest. Russians from the Amur to Saint Petersburg are now paying the daily price for Putin’s “special operation” at the pump. Especially in occupied Crimea, the supposed jewel of his entire identity politics.

3. The narrative shift is enormous. The story you were sold for two years — “Russia escalating, Ukraine struggling” — is dead. Even Mark Carney at the G7 didn’t say “Ukraine will win.” He said something sharper: “Russia is not winning, and the tide is turning.” When the G7 stops asking whether Ukraine can hold on and starts saying out loud that Russia is losing the supply war it started, that is a tectonic shift. NATO’s Rutte is publicly citing Russian losses of 30–35,000 troops a month. DeepState clocked May 2026 as the first monthly net decline in Russian advances since 2023.

This is not a country winning a war. This is a country whose flagship Black Sea city sat in the dark last night while its people queued for gasoline they couldn’t find.

The closing thesis

Ukraine is doing what nobody — including a lot of Western analysts — said it could do. Without ATACMS in any meaningful supply. With a Trump administration that has cut back assistance and forced Europe and Canada to fill the gap. With a Russian military “advancing” so slowly that a single substation in Sevastopol going offline now generates more coverage than a week of front-line fighting.

They’re doing it with drones. Cheap drones. Mostly Ukrainian-built, increasingly Canadian-assisted drones — which is why Maria Zakharova has been spending her week publicly threatening Canadian drone factories from her podium of grievances in Moscow. The threats are the tell. You don’t threaten the supplier of a country that’s losing.

Crimea is becoming an island. Russia is rationing fuel from the Baltic to the Pacific. Putin’s deputy PM is telling him out loud that they need to stop exporting diesel because Russians can’t afford to gas up their Ladas. And the most honest reaction in all of Russia right now is the one coming from regular Russians filming the smoke they’re not supposed to film, asking the only question that matters:

“What is going on?”

I can answer that, comrade. Your government invaded a neighbour four years ago because Putin needed a war to stay in power. Your neighbour built a drone industry. Your neighbour is now turning your refineries into bonfires and your trophy peninsula into a powerless, gasless, trainless suitcase without a handle.

Now go ask Putin when he’s planning to end it.

The receipts are still here. They will keep being here. Subscribe, share, and don’t let anyone tell you this war is “stalemated.”

It isn’t. It’s tilting. You’re watching it happen in real time, one substation at a time.

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