Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Judi Davey's avatar
Judi Davey
6h

So proud of Ukraine - they are winning without bombing schools, hospitals, and apartments. Not trying to kill citizens - just the things people - and the government - need to have a normal life. That’s what can happen when you start a stupid war with a smart nation! Go Ukraine!!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

“Suitcase without a handle” – – what a metaphor! And, “the enemy is once again, striking treacherously, attempting to deprive us of normal living conditions and sow panic“. Really? What does that official think Russia has been doing THIS to Ukraine for four years??? Color me really sympathetic! YAY, Zelenskyy. YAY, Ukraine!!

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