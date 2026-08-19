Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
2h

Donald is really gonna have a hard time reining this one in. It is some truly sick shit. She is completely mentally ill and so is he. He just happens to be a narcissist and she is his perfect “source”. They all need one like vampire’s teeth to a jugular. He found his. I am sure no one in his orbit is happy about this hitting the front page. Now the spyglass is out.

Nice work Mr. Ossoff.

Thank you Dean great read.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

When he eventually rejects her, I hope they’re alone. No reason, no reason.

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