This is what happens when a predator finds a true believer.

October 2023. Trump Tower. The motorcade is loading up to take Donald Trump to a New York courthouse for one of his forty-seven legal problems, and staff realize there’s no seat for Natalie Harp — the 35-year-old aide who follows him around with a portable printer like an emotional support Kinkos.

According to CNN’s Kristen Holmes — two sources plus a photo CNN has actually seen — Harp didn’t take the L and wait at the Tower like a normal employee. She got into a screaming match in the lobby ahead of E Jean Carroll's court appearance, insisted the President had personally requested her presence, and when that didn’t work?

She climbed into the trunk.

Not the back seat. Not a follow car. The trunk. A cargo hold. A grown woman, a White House-adjacent senior aide, folded herself into the luggage compartment of a Secret Service SUV like a golden retriever who heard the word “park,” because the alternative was spending forty-five minutes away from Donald Trump.

Her own (estranged) brother’s reaction when CNN told him? He laughed, then landed the only honest sentence anyone’s said about this whole saga: he didn’t know about it, and it’s actually kind of sad after laughing his ass off.

It is, Preston. It really is. And that’s the story nobody in that White House wants told.

This Didn’t Start With Trump

Here’s the part of Preston Harp’s CNN interview with Erin Burnett that should stop you cold. Asked about his estranged sister’s fixation, he said this has been going on since she was sixteen. That she’s been writing letters to presidents for two decades. George Bush during the Iraq war, for starters.

And then the kicker — her brother, the guy who grew up with her, going out of his way to say he doesn’t believe this is physical attraction. “Let’s get real,” he said.

He’s right, and it’s worse than the tabloid version. The tabloid version — old man, young blonde, wink wink — is a story we all understand. What Preston is describing is something else: a lifelong pattern of attaching herself to the most powerful man she can find. Trump isn’t her type. Trump is her destination. He’s just the first president who wrote back.

You can watch the entire interview here. It’s bonkers:

The Jesus Math

Now add the theology, because you cannot understand Natalie Harp without it.

Harp is an evangelical, homeschooled true believer who came into Trump’s orbit in 2019 with a story: she’d survived stage 2 bone cancer, and she credited the Right to Try law Trump signed with giving her access to the experimental treatment that saved her. Whatever you think of the medical details — and reporters have picked at them for years — she believes it. She has said it on stages. Trump put her on his 2020 campaign advisory board and gave her a prime-time RNC slot to say it to the country.

Think about what that does to a person already wired the way her brother describes. In her framework, Jesus saved her soul and Donald Trump saved her body. That’s not a boss. That’s a saviour. And you don’t clock out on a saviour at 5 p.m. You don’t let a saviour’s motorcade leave without you. You get in the trunk.

Then her father died by suicide in 2020, right around her RNC moment, and she became estranged from her brother. The last tethers to a life outside Trumpworld — gone. A failed OAN broadcaster with no family, no outside world, and a messiah with a golf cart and a gap of dead daddy issues that needed filling.

The Letters

If you think I’m projecting, read what she wrote to him. In 2023, while working on his campaign, Harp sent Trump a series of letters — reported by The New York Times, confirmed by multiple people, detailed again in Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change. In one, she told him, “You are all that matters to me.” In another, she called him her guardian and protector in this life, and wrote about wanting to get through a day together without ever talking about work.

These letters were passed around Trump’s inner circle. Not with admiration. With alarm. Per multiple books and reports, staff found them unnerving. The Secret Service reportedly flagged her behaviour as a security consideration. Susie Wiles — his own chief of staff — was reportedly unsettled by her access.

Everyone around this man looked at Natalie Harp and saw a flashing red light. b

Everyone except the one guy who benefits.

He Kept Her Anyway. Ask Yourself Why.

This is the part that makes it a Trump story and not a Harp story.

Sarah Matthews — his own former deputy press secretary — went on CNN this week and confirmed the 2024 campaign was so weirded out that they tried to keep Harp from staying at Bedminster. They wouldn’t give her a room. So what did she do? Per Matthews, she found a workaround and spent the summer sleeping in the women’s locker room.

The campaign said no. The Secret Service said this is strange. The chief of staff said this is a problem.

And Trump’s answer was to abuse her mental illness and obsession, to expolit her, he made her Executive Assistant to the President, hand her the keys to his Truth Social account, and — when Air Force One was reportedly under Iranian threat this summer — put her on the decoy military jet out of Turkey with him, alongside Scavino and Nauta, while his Secretary of State and Treasury Secretary flew separately.

The people whose devotion is conditional got the target plane. Natalie got the safe one.

That’s a transaction Trump understands better than anyone alive: unconditional worship in, proximity out. Reporting has described how she prints him a steady diet of flattery and Gateway Pundit garbage, texts lawmakers on his behalf, and — per CNN — believes she reports to no one but him. Every guardrail person in his orbit gets ground down or pushed out. The woman who slept in a locker room to stay near him gets a seat at the center of the American government.

He didn’t ignore the red flags. The red flags are the résumé.

The Ugly Truth

When Jon Ossoff said Trump’s name and Natalie’s in the same sentence at a rally this week, the White House didn’t dispute a single reported fact. They called Ossoff a theatre kid, called CNN’s Kristen Holmes a fake reporter, and then the official White House rapid response account went after Holmes’ children on X.

But what Jon Ossoff did was intentional. This is now a 12-alarm blaze in the White House, and Harp’s own brother is out here cosigning all the Glenn Close, bunny boiling, sidepiece vibes.

There’s no defense of the substance because the substance is indefensible: a demonstrably vulnerable woman — by her own brother’s account, a lifelong pattern; by her own letters, a person with no self outside of him — has been installed as the last unfiltered pipeline to the President of the United States, precisely because she’s the one person who will never say no, never push back, and never leave.

Her brother watched CNN describe his sister climbing into a trunk and said it’s sad.

It is. She needs help. He needs her helpless.

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Sources: CNN (Kristen Holmes, Erin Burnett OutFront), The Daily Beast, Newsweek, The New York Times (Nov. 2024), “Regime Change” by Maggie Haberman & Jonathan Swan.