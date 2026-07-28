Let’s do this in the order it happened, because the order is the whole story.

On Friday, Tobi Lütke posted that once your pension is locked in and guaranteed, you become a “dependent” — “just like dependents under age” — and should step aside and “let people with a stake in the future decide.”

Then a guy called Eric Thor showed up with a scale. Zero income tax, zero votes. Up to a hundred grand, one vote. Two hundred, two votes. Cap it at five votes for the $500K club. “Build a democracy around those that foot the bill.”

Lütke’s entire reply: “Good system.”

Two words. 692,000 views. The CEO of Canada’s biggest tech company looked at a plan to delete your grandmother’s ballot and hand five to a millionaire and said good system.

Fortune had to run a piece explaining that a man whose company is worth $154 billion had just proposed flipping “no taxation without representation” into no representation without taxation. That’s the news cycle in this country now. That’s a Sunday.

And when people came for him? He got cute. Told everyone that you pay a buck in tax on your first meal of January 1st, so really you get your vote back, and isn’t it funny how this is reported.

Aliya Pabani nailed it: that’s a kid hiding behind a curtain.

Sir. You said good system. We all watched. You don’t get to design a franchise where the poor are worth zero and then, when the room turns, explain that actually everyone qualifies, so what’s the problem. If everyone qualifies, what exactly were you proposing?

He thinks he invented this. Prussia invented this.

Here’s what kills me about these guys. Not the cruelty. The illiteracy.

From 1849 to 1918 the Kingdom of Prussia ran the Dreiklassenwahlrecht — the three-class franchise. Sorted voters into tiers by tax paid. Each tier elected the same number of electors. Richest sliver got voting power equal to everybody underneath them. It was one of the most hated institutions in Europe. It poisoned German politics for seventy years. It got buried in the revolution of 1918.

Tobi Lütke was born in Koblenz. He took his German citizenship back in January 2022 and posted about being grateful to two inspiring nations. His grandparents were alive when Germany threw tax-weighted voting in a hole.

He re-posted it to Canada in 2026 like he’d cracked something.

Belgium ran plural voting 1893–1919 and dumped it. Britain let business owners and university grads vote twice until 1948, then killed it — the slogan was one man, one vote, you may have heard it. John Stuart Mill pitched weighted voting to Victorians in 1861 and the Victorians said no. The people who thought heroin was a cough remedy looked at this idea and passed.

And Canada’s own big swing at taking the vote away? The Wartime Elections Act, 1917. It stripped the franchise from naturalized Canadians born in enemy countries.

It took the vote from Germans.

Read a book about your own country before you come for mine, Obi-Wan.

The $1 salary is a tax structure and everyone should stop calling it humility

Shopify’s filings say that for the fifth straight year the compensation committee approved Lütke’s own request to take a base salary of CAD $1. The CFO’s base was a million US. Lütke doesn’t take the flexible comp everyone else gets — the rest of his pay comes as equity, 75% options, 25% RSUs.

He asks for the dollar. Every single year.

Why? Salary gets taxed as income at full freight — same schedule as your mum’s pension, only steeper. Options have historically been treated as income taxed at half the rate of regular income. Yes, he pays tax. He pays it on the good side of the line, on purpose, by written request.

And the number is no longer a debate.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives: for 2024, the highest-paid CEO in Canada was Tobi Lütke, who took home $205.5 million. Entirely stock and options, because his base salary is one dollar. The top 100 CEOs averaged 248 times the average worker — a record. He became the highest-paid CEO in Canadian history the same year his company cut 20% of its staff and hiked rates for Canadian merchants.

Two hundred and five million dollars. Layoffs. Fee hikes. One dollar.

You know who caught that? Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis — the two big proxy advisers — told shareholders to vote his comp down. ISS cited “significant problematic pay practices” and objected to $75 million in options and stock for COO Kaz Nejatian (Married to Christian Nationalist Candace Malcolm who owns disinformation super spreader, JUNO News) carrying no performance conditions whatsoever.

Seventy-five million.

It passed anyway. And here’s why it passed:

Shopify handed Lütke a “founder share” giving him 40% of the voting power indefinitely — even if his economic stake in the company drops to about 2%. Two advisory firms opposed it. Forty-six percent of shareholders voted no. Passed anyway.

Now, from Harvard’s corporate governance forum — not exactly a drum circle: collapse the dual-class structure, count every share equally, and support for his pay proposals falls to 34% on the option plan and 45% on say-on-pay.

On one-share-one-vote, a majority of Shopify’s own owners rejected his pay. He got $205 million because his vote counts more than theirs.

So he wants to run Canada like he runs Shopify.

He isn’t theorizing about weighted voting. He lives inside one. He built it. He’s just describing the view and assuming you’ll find it as obvious as he does because he’s SUCH a man of the people. LOL.

Eleven years lobbying to pay less. Then a lecture about who pays enough.

2015: NDP campaigns on closing what Mulcair called a loophole for the wealthiest Canadians. Lütke says he’s watching closely.

2016: he tells the brand-new Liberal government to abandon it. “I think the Liberals should abandon this because it fosters innovation.” And in the same breath admits Shopify is by then mature enough to survive the change just fine.

He said he didn’t need it. He lobbied to keep it anyway.

The cap would’ve hit gains above $100,000 a year — untouching basically every real startup employee. Finance Department numbers: $750 million a year, concentrated in about 8,000 very high-income Canadians deducting an average of $400,000 each. By 2017, $840 million a year.

Shopify hired its first lobbyist in 2016. The industry group that came out of it claimed its first victory when the government backed down on stock options.

And he’s still going: Shopify’s new head of government relations, hired in January from CIBC, took more meetings on Parliament Hill in three months than the company did in all of 2025 — a dozen meetings with federal politicians and officials, every one registered under Lütke’s own name.

Eleven years. Nearly a billion a year. The man who wants your ballot indexed to your tax bill has spent over a decade professionally lobbying to shrink his own.

Shopify merchants: this part is for you specifically

Shopify charges you to calculate sales tax. Free on your first $100,000 in US sales, then 0.35% per taxed order on standard plans, 0.25% on Plus. Capped at 99 cents an order and $5,000 a year.

Merchants have done the math on Shopify’s own forum. Tax API providers charge a flat fee per request, not a percentage — so on a $300 sale where Shopify bills you a dollar, it may be paying pennies upstream. And if you’ve got a physical store, you’re billed over and over to recalculate the same rate at the same address all day long.

You pay Shopify, per sale, to figure out what you owe Canada.

April 2023: the Minister of National Revenue starts seeking six years of merchant records to verify compliance with the Income Tax Act and Excise Tax Act. Shopify called it a fishing expedition. And won — the Federal Court found the CRA flunked the “ascertainable group” test, a ruling lawyers say now curbs the agency’s ability to seek data on unnamed taxpayers. CRA got hit with $90,000 in costs.

I’ll be fair, because I don’t need to cheat: the court found compliance would’ve eaten eight person-years and was disproportionate. Privacy people cheered and they weren’t wrong to.

But look at the shape of it. Revenue from tax compliance. Lawyers against tax verification. And a CEO who’s decided the pensioner is the freeloader.

The merchants he’ll fight for, and the ones he won’t

Now the part every Shopify customer should read twice.

In 2017, Lütke defended hosting Breitbart: “products are a form of speech, and free speech must be fiercely protected.” “We don’t like Breitbart, but products are speech, and we are pro free speech.”

The Proud Boys only came off the platform in 2018 after sustained public pressure campaigns. Breitbart was still there in 2020 — the same week Lütke announced a $1 million donation to civil rights and anti–police violence groups and wrote that “racism of any kind is one of the bleakest aspects of humanity.”

And when LGBTQ advocates demanded action on Libs of TikTok, Business Insider reported Shopify told its own customer support staff “not to engage” with people complaining — while LGBTQ employees vented in company Slack. Shopify’s official line: after investigation, the merchant was not in violation of the Acceptable Use Policy.

That’s the doctrine. Products are speech. Speech is revenue. The policy gets enforced when the boycott gets loud enough and not one minute sooner.

Which brings us to Harley Finkelstein — after I pointed out to one of Tobi’s friends that Hitler invented Volkswagen and that doesn’t mean he’s not an asshole too, Harley insinuated I was anti-semitic and that Harley stood beside him as the Jewish community was targeted and effectively said I used the holocaust to bring down Tobi.

Fantastic imagination. He should be in the marketing dept.

But Harley, you’re the President. Your company built its brand on the principle that hate merch is just speech and speech is just inventory — and it took organized public campaigns to pry the Proud Boys off your servers. Public Safety Canada calls them neo-fascist and associated with white supremacist ideologies. Your own former COO sat on the board of a charity behind a site that published, then pulled, an interview with a Proud Boys figure. And in early 2025, your company shut down the teams supporting Black, Indigenous and female entrepreneurs.

You don’t get to run the “products are speech” defence for a decade and then be shocked that hate found a home and a payment processor. You built the payment processor. Your friend is an authoritarian asshole who stepped in it. We don’t need to reach for antisemitism labels. Or, maybe you do, cuz, free speech.

This is the broligarchy, and it has a text

Curtis Yarvin — the guy JD Vance and Peter Thiel cite — argues liberal democracy is inefficient, that elected institutions should be replaced by a sovereign executive who runs the country like a startup CEO. He calls it “neo-cameralism,” and it’s explicitly modelled on Prussian cameralism. Yarvin’s pitch: take a Fortune 500 CEO at random, put them in charge of Washington, you’d get something much better.

I can’t tell you Tobi Lütke reads Curtis Yarvin. I’ve got no evidence of that and I’m not going to invent it.

I can tell you Yarvin wrote the playbook and Lütke just ran the play. Democracy as a legacy system. Voters as inefficiency. Tax receipts as the real credential. And Prussia — again — as the source code.

Look at how he talks about the people who work for him. The Walrus reported that in a 2023 internal memo, Lütke compared Shopify to a video game and framed recently laid-off employees as having distracted the company from its “main quest” to chase “side quests” — namely a failed run at logistics. Shopify’s own one-time head of communications, Darrell Etherington, wrote in TechCrunch about Lütke’s “basic inability to empathize with the situation of many employees under his company’s charge.” Etherington’s read: Lütke reduces employees to non-player characters. And as Etherington points out, the side quests were bets made directly by, or with the full-throated endorsement of, Lütke himself.

He fired two thousand people for going on a quest he sent them on. And then framed them as NPCs who wandered off the path, unimportant to the goal.

Sound familiar, Harley?

Not people. Characters. Objects in the world he’s the protagonist of.

That is the entire ideology. That’s the whole thing. These men believe their bank balance is evidence of a different order of being — that money isn’t a result, it’s a credential, and the credential entitles them to steer the country. Canada. The US. Pick one. They’ve got the vig for both.

It’s the same instinct that had Lütke telling Canadians their government was wrong to answer Trump’s tariffs while swallowing the fentanyl pretext whole. The Globe compared him to Chamberlain and noted the post got picked up and celebrated across right-wing American media. Nejatian’s contribution that week: secure the border, deport the criminals, “make Canadian citizenship mean something again.”

Two immigrants at the top of Canada’s biggest tech company, telling Canada its citizenship is too cheap.

Your mother, for the record

She pays income tax on her CPP. On her OAS. On her RRIF withdrawals. On her workplace pension. At full marginal rates — not the treatment he spent eleven years defending.

She pays HST on everything in her cart. She paid property tax, directly or through rent, for forty years. She paid in for four decades to build the roads his merchants ship on, the schools that trained his engineers, and the public healthcare that means a Canadian company doesn’t have to buy insurance for every worker it hires.

She already paid. He wants to disenfranchise her for having finished.

For the record: roughly 6.4 million CPP recipients aren’t losing anything. Section 3 of the Charter guarantees every citizen the vote and the notwithstanding clause can’t touch it. Sauvé, 2002 — the Supreme Court struck down the ban on prisoners voting. If you can’t take the vote from a man in a federal penitentiary, you can’t take it from a woman on Old Age Security.

So here’s where I land

Daniel Debow came at me with the receipts: Tobi moved his family here, employs thousands, brings people to Toronto, funded a documentary love letter to the CN Tower. All true. All good things.

None of it buys a second ballot.

That’s not a slogan, it’s the whole architecture. A man who employs 8,000 people gets one vote. A man who employs none gets one vote. The wealth is already the payment. The equity, the access, the founder share, the $205.5 million, the private aviation, the ear of every minister on the Hill. Asking for extra votes on top is asking to be paid twice — the second time in the only currency this country deliberately made unpurchasable.

He landed here in 2003. Canada gave him the Meritorious Service Cross in 2018 for building the tech sector. Canada made him. Canada made him the richest CEO in its history.

And he looked at a plan to zero out the poor and thought: good system.

I’ll give him this much — at least he says it out loud. At least Tobi puts his authoritarianism on front street where you can see it. It’s the pilot fish who bother me. The ones who post about being national treasures and commitments to truth while the man they’re praising workshops a franchise you’d have to buy your way into.

You want to run a country like a startup, Tobi? Go find one that’ll have you.

This one’s already got 41 million shareholders. One share each. Non-negotiable.

Maybe take that money and go back to Germany. You’re no Elon Musk. You’re just the dollar store version, Tobi.

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