Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Claire Bullaro's avatar
Claire Bullaro
30m

Where did all these "I got mine and F the rest of you" people come from? Truly, the love of money is the root of all evil.

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Edmond Bertrand's avatar
Edmond Bertrand
1h

He needs to be offed.

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