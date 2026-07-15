Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
7h

Thank you for the warning. I know some Americans will not buy the slop pitched at them.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
7h

Commit fraud on scale, with a video, as evidence!

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