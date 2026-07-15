July 15, 2026

Donald Trump is about to do something no sitting president has ever done on Thursday: use a primetime Oval Office address — the format reserved for wars, assassinations, and moon landings — to relitigate an election he lost SIX YEARS AGO. Four months before the midterms. What a coincidence.

Let me walk you through what’s coming, because the receipts are already on the table and they are spectacular.

What He’s Going To Say (According To His Own Leaky White House)

Two senior administration officials told MS NOW the speech will focus on “voting machine security” and alleged foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections, complete with a document dump of “declassified intelligence.” He teased it himself on Newsmax, promising the country “has to shape up” and that there’s “really big news” coming.

Translation: The Big Lie is getting a sequel. Bigger budget. Same plot holes.

The White House meeting to plan this thing reportedly discussed Chinese and Venezuelan government efforts around 2020, plus voting machine vulnerabilities. Venezuela. VENEZUELA. The Hugo-Chávez-haunted-Dominion-machines fever dream that was so radioactive it bankrupted Fox News to the tune of $787 million and got Rudy Giuliani’s law license shredded.

And here’s the kicker: Trump’s OWN National Intelligence Council reviewed the Venezuela theory during his OWN first term and called it not credible. His own spies. His own government. His own report, released March 2021, which found — direct from the intelligence community — no indication that ANY foreign actor altered ANY technical aspect of voting in 2020. Not registration. Not ballots. Not tabulation. Nothing.

So Thursday night, he’s going to stand in front of the flag and contradict a report produced by the CIA, FBI, NSA, DHS and State Department... while he was president.

Sit with that.

Who’s Cooking This Slop

The declassification push is being driven by Bill Pulte — the acting Director of National Intelligence whose intelligence experience consists of being a housing-agency guy and a Twitter reply-guy — and John Solomon, the “former journalist” who’s spent years mainlining election conspiracies to the MAGA bloodstream. These are the chefs. That’s the kitchen.

Flanking Trump on Thursday: Kash Patel, John Ratcliffe, Markwayne Mullin, and Pulte. It’s the Island of Misfit Loyalists doing a group photo around a lie.

The Ossoff Trial Balloon

Here’s the part that should make your hair stand up. A GOP-consultant-founded outlet floated that Trump would declare Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock “illegitimate” due to fraud — then hastily walked it back when the blowback started. That’s not a retraction. That’s a soft launch. They tested whether America would swallow “sitting United States senators are fake” and they’re deciding how hard to push it Thursday.

Why Georgia? Why now? Because Ossoff is on the ballot in November and Trump needs a pretext. His anti-voting pals are already giddy — activist Seth Keshel is out there promising the speech will create overwhelming pressure to ram through the SAVE America Act. The speech isn’t information. It’s a crowbar.

The Context They’re Praying You Forget

Trump and his crew filed 60-PLUS lawsuits after 2020. Lost basically all of them, including in front of judges HE appointed.

His own AG Bill Barr and his own FBI Director Chris Wray publicly debunked the fraud claims. Repeatedly.

Tulsi Gabbard — his OWN former DNI — seized voting machines in Puerto Rico hunting for the Venezuelan hack and found no clear evidence of it.

Days before this speech, Trump purged the remaining commissioners of the Election Assistance Commission — the agency that certifies voting machines — after previously trying to get every machine in America decertified.

And the man warning you about foreign interference is the same guy who called Russia’s very real, very documented 2016 operation on his behalf a “hoax” and sided with Putin over his own intelligence agencies in Helsinki.

Oh, and all of this happened while Trump was President.

He’s not exposing a heist. He’s confessing to casing the joint.

What This Actually Is

This is a state-produced infomercial for stealing the midterms, aired for free by every network dumb enough to carry it live without fact-checks. It’s The Big Lie graduating into The Biggest Lie: not just “2020 was stolen,” but “every election you’ve ever voted in is compromised, so let ME fix the machines, the rules, and the referees.”

Authoritarians don’t announce coups. They announce “election integrity initiatives” at 9 PM with the presidential seal behind them.

Thursday night, watch what he says. Then watch what his people DO on Friday morning — the subpoenas, the decertification demands, the “emergency” legislation. The speech is the smoke. The machinery is the fire.

We’ll be live-covering the whole dumpster inferno tomorrow night right here. Bring snacks. And maybe a passport.

— Sources: MS NOW, Washington Post, CNN, Democracy Docket, CNBC, Truthout reporting, July 13–14, 2026.