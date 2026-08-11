Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Tori lawson's avatar
Tori lawson
6h

He can’t cancel the midterm. He doesn’t have the power to cancel the midterms. It’s not in his ball court that’s how fucking lunatic this child rapist is. He knows he can’t cancel the midterms and he knows the child rapist/Epstein files are coming out and he’s doing anything and everything to try and distract don’t let him distract. He’s a child rapist. He’s a 34 time convicted felon he was never ever ever elected president and he never had an assassination attempt made against him! He’s nothing more than a demented old fucking fool!!

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
7h

He always talks the talk, yet when it comes down to it, he just fumbles. Misses the count, of out of step, screws everything, we have a man who messes up every step he takes. he is a massive screw-up!

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