On “Real America’s Voice” this week, Wayne Allyn Root — the guy who calls himself the biggest MAGA mouth in America and has spent the better part of a year begging Trump in print to seize control of federal elections — put it to the President directly. Declare a national security emergency for elections. Photo ID. Proof of citizenship. Kill mail-in ballots. Do it in the next month.

Trump’s answer, in full:

“Let me just say stranger things have happened. I’ll leave it at that.”

He’ll leave it at that. Eighty-five days before a midterm election every poll says his party loses.

That’s not a gaffe. That’s not Trump riffing. That is a man confirming, on friendly television, that the thing his own boyhood friend, his favorite Gateway Pundit columnist, and Jerome Corsi have all said is coming... is on the table. And if you think “stranger things have happened” is a throwaway line, I have a Truth API subscription to sell you.

Here’s the part that should make your blood run cold: none of this is improvised. Every single destabilizing thing this administration has done since September — the domestic terror memo, the war he can’t end, the prime-time China fever dream, the Cuba report that reads like a John Birch Society pamphlet with a State Department seal — lines up like train tracks pointed at one station. November 2026.

Let’s count the bodies.

Track One: NSPM-7 — The Legal Architecture Was Built First

September 25, 2025. Trump signs National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” Almost nobody covered it. It wasn’t even required to be published.

What it does: it directs the FBI’s roughly 200 Joint Terrorism Task Forces — tools built to hunt al-Qaeda — at Americans. It flags “anti-Christian,” “anti-capitalist,” and “anti-American” views as indicators of future domestic terrorism. Views. Not bombs. Opinions. It lets the Attorney General propose entire groups for designation as “domestic terrorist organizations” — a power that exists nowhere in statute — for things like rioting, trespass, doxxing, and “civil disorder.” It sics the IRS and Treasury on the donors who fund groups the administration doesn’t like, and instructs cops to interrogate arrested protesters about who paid for their bus ticket before they’re allowed a plea deal.

Thirty-one members of Congress warned in writing that this criminalizes dissent. The ACLU said it targets civil society itself. Pam Bondi’s DOJ implemented it anyway in December, and by this summer, Marco Rubio was hosting a 65-country “Antifa summit” declaring a global offensive against “radical left terrorism.”

Why does that matter for elections? Because before you can declare an emergency, you need an enemy. NSPM-7 built the enemy: your neighbor with the protest sign.

Track Two: The War He Started and Won’t End

February 28, 2026. The US and Israel launch massive strikes on Iran and assassinate Ali Khamenei. Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz. Trump blockades Iran. A ceasefire comes and goes; by July he declares it “over” and the strikes resume — night after night after night, twelve, thirteen consecutive nights, tankers burning in the world’s most important waterway, a Reaper drone shot down seemingly every week, tens of billions spent, and CENTCOM literally emailing analysts asking for “creative” new ideas because nothing is working.

A president presiding over a forever war he promised would take a weekend has one enormous political asset: a permanent, renewable “national security” pretext. Wartime presidents get deference. Wartime presidents declare emergencies. And a wartime president whose war is unpopular heading into a midterm has every incentive to make the election itself part of the battlefield.

Which brings us to the prime-time performance.

Track Three: The China Lie — Delivered From Behind the Resolute Desk

July 16. Presidential address to the nation. Chandelier, seal, flag, the whole liturgy. Trump tells America that China pulled off the biggest compromise of election data in history, that a vast domestic cover-up concealed it, and that this — somehow — is why Biden is the one who benefited from foreign meddling in 2020. He waves declassified documents. He signals federal intervention in state-run elections before November.

Three problems.

One: Beijing called it fabricated, and no US intelligence assessment supports the claim that any foreign actor changed a single vote in 2020 — that’s been the consistent finding across two administrations, including his own.

Two: Fox News — Fox News — told its viewers on air that it couldn’t vouch for the accuracy of the President’s claims. ABC, NBC and CNN didn’t even carry the speech.

Three, and this is my favorite: among the documents Trump personally declassified to prove his case was a 2020 National Intelligence Council assessment describing a Russian operation to smear Joe Biden on Trump’s behalf. He published the receipts of the interference that helped him, called it proof he was robbed, and dared you not to notice. His own paperwork breaks his own case.

This is the same play he ran in 2018, by the way — stood up at the UN Security Council and accused China of midterm meddling with zero evidence because they were mad about his tariffs. The lie isn’t new. The infrastructure around it is.

Track Four: Cuba, the “Capital of 21st Century Communism”

Then in late July, the State Department dropped a report literally titled “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,” accusing Havana of infiltrating the US government, cultivating American activists, and building the American far left — including, explicitly, the Democratic Socialists of America. Rubio says Cuba’s communists “helped build the far left” here. Evidence offered: functionally none. Historians pointed out the report’s sole sourcing for one core claim is a Senate subcommittee hearing from 1961 — the same era the John Birch Society insisted communists were secretly running the civil rights movement.

Now connect it to Track One. NSPM-7 lets the AG designate domestic groups as terrorist organizations. The Cuba report ties American progressive organizations to a hostile foreign power. Rubio’s summit accused Iran and Cuba of bankrolling antifa — again, no evidence. You see it, right? Domestic opposition + foreign enemy = “foreign interference in US elections” = the exact predicate Root says justifies the emergency declaration. Root has said it out loud: foreign interference is the hook. They’ve spent a year manufacturing the hook.

And for extra credit: they invaded Venezuela, hauled Maduro to a US prison, and Corsi and Trump’s pal Peter Ticktin now promise that proof of 2020 election theft will conveniently emerge from Maduro’s interrogation. The evidence is always coming. It’s been coming since November 4, 2020.

Track Five: The DOJ Is Now His Personal Law Firm

Which brings us to Saturday morning, when the Senate confirmed Todd Blanche — Trump’s own former criminal defense lawyer — as Attorney General of the United States, 50-49.

The deciding vote? Bill Cassidy. A lame duck who already lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger, who said on the Senate floor that Blanche exempting Trump from IRS audits was “totally wrong,” who admitted he was troubled by the DOJ suing the President’s enemies — and then voted yes anyway, on the logic that the alternative acting AG might be worse. Profiles in courage, ladies and gentlemen. The man’s last act on his way out the door was handing the Justice Department to the President’s defense attorney. Collins and Murkowski said no. Cassidy said “gradation of gray.”

So walk the chain of command that would execute an election “emergency”: the AG is his personal lawyer. The FBI’s task forces have been repointed at his critics. The DNI spent 2025 pulling “burn bags” out of safes on camera. There is no one left inside the building to say no.

And the SAVE Act? That Was Always the Decoy

Yes, the SAVE America Act passed the House and sits in the Senate, where it doesn’t have the votes. Trump keeps “backing” it. But Root and the Gateway Pundit crowd have been screaming for months that the bill is dead, a Trojan horse, too slow — and that the emergency declaration is “the SAVE Act on steroids,” 10,000 times more powerful, because (they claim, incorrectly) it can’t be challenged in court and can only be undone by a two-thirds vote of both chambers. Their words. The legislation was never the plan. The legislation is the excuse — “Congress wouldn’t act, so I had to.”

The Small Problem: None of This Is Legal

Here’s the fact-based cold water, because we deal in receipts here. The Constitution’s Elections Clause gives authority over federal elections to the states and to Congress. Not the president. Not in an emergency. Not ever. Election law experts across the spectrum — including Ty Cobb, Trump’s own former White House lawyer, who says Trump is openly setting the stage to declare an emergency around the midterms — agree the president has no power to impose voter ID, rewrite mail-ballot rules, or postpone an election by decree. Root’s “settled law, can’t be challenged” theory is fan fiction. Courts absolutely review emergency actions; they’ve been doing it to this administration all year.

But “illegal” and “won’t be attempted” are two very different things, and if the last decade taught you anything, it should be that. The plan doesn’t have to survive in court to work. It has to create enough chaos, enough confusion, enough “ongoing litigation” over enough swing-state ballots that a losing night becomes a contested one. That’s the play. It was always the play.

Every Single Person Who Warned You Was Right

The people screaming about NSPM-7 in September? Right. The ones who said the antifa designation was about criminalizing opposition, not stopping violence? Right. The ones who said the Iran war would become a domestic political weapon? Right. The ones who said the China address was a pretext-building exercise and the Cuba report was McCarthyism with a fresh coat of paint? Right, right, right.

None of these were isolated stories. They were tracks. And this week, on a friendly network, to a host begging him to do it, the President of the United States looked at the question “will you seize control of the election” and answered:

Stranger things have happened.

Believe him.

Show up in November. Bring friends. Bring everyone. The only emergency declaration that beats this one is turnout so massive there’s nothing left to litigate.

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Sources: The Washington Post and Hong Kong Free Press (China election-data claims and Beijing’s response); NewsNation and PBS NewsHour (July 16 address, Fox disclaimer, Ty Cobb interview); Government Executive, The Conversation, the ACLU, the Brennan Center and DLA Piper (NSPM-7 text and implementation); Forbes and The Conversation (State Department Cuba report); NPR, CNN, CNBC and Democracy Now! (Blanche confirmation and Cassidy vote); CNN (Peter Ticktin, Tina Peters); The Gateway Pundit (Root’s own emergency-declaration campaign, quoted as primary source for the MAGA legal theory); Wikipedia/agency reporting via Reuters, CBS, Al Jazeera and The Guardian (2026 Iran war timeline).