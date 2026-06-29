Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kathleen Landgraf's avatar
Kathleen Landgraf
2h

Sickening! The level of corruption is staggering.

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Mick's avatar
Mick
2h

This is the price of a fake constitution schilled onto a desperate public by 18th Century autocrats that never looked up from the bloodshed in the Roman Coliseum. This story is 4000 years old, and counting. For 'murka, it is the end of the hustle, from the most egregious hustler since Nero, to use Dean's priceless anology and Steve Schmidt's hsitory lessons. Since inception, as Franklin alluded to, this democracy has never been a democracy. Someone out there tell me what a democracy means, in real time. Like these manipulative LIES set forth since the end of WW One in Versailles, the Middle East has been the unwilling host for the Roman-era parasites trained via conquest by the Caesars themselves. It is the incredibly filthy lucre of Black Gold that powers the technology of bloodshed so lusted for by humanity. Note I did not say humanKIND. There is little kindness in the souls of autocracy, except the ginned up false praise they themnselves heap upon each other. In any other time, the blood inside the arteries and veins of the pleve' would be boiling now, but for 250 years the lust for bloodshed and the power to exact whenever and wherever possible has left the planet that gives us life is now itself boiling, and as I watch the ecology with my own eyes, the moisture that produces life evaporates faster than the ecology can hold it. And the caveat of this is, one the contra, mountains of excess ocean waters drop from the skies in torresnts that destroy the ecology as well. But as the 'murkan govt. will now say -- nothing to see here, who needs and environment when you can bathe yourself in both blood and greenbacks and gold and silver????? At 250 years, we have no govt. left, just nasty boys with big toys parading around joylessly in their jets and yachts and limos while the elderly die in the heat or are blown to bits by missiles or rotted out from the inside by glyphosate. Happy Fourth everyone.

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