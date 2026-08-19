Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Robin Sheppard's avatar
Robin Sheppard
3h

Go Canada! This is how to negotiate with the taco tanned felon in the White House. Other countries should take note.

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jeffw's avatar
jeffw
3h

This ridiculous shit can't continue for another 30 months. He's wrecking the world because he thinks no one will stop him. But it's not only Iran that recognises that Donald J. Trump needs to be dead now.

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