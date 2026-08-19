Trump TACO’d on Canada (on a Tuesday no less), lied about why, and got owned by Mark Carney in less than an hour.

Let’s set the scene, because the timeline here is chef’s kiss.

Tuesday night, minutes before his shiny new 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods were set to kick in at 12:01 a.m., Donald Trump waddles onto Truth Social and announces — in his signature all-caps ransom-note prose — that he has paused the tariffs “based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” He even threw in a little fan fiction about the Keystone XL Pipeline being “awoken from the grave.”

A deal. Signed, sealed, DEAL. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

One hour later, Mark Carney walked out and quashed it.

Not with a tantrum. Not with all-caps. With a two-paragraph statement on Prime Minister’s Office letterhead that read like a banker correcting a drunk guy’s math. “Substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done.” Translation: There is no deal, Donald. There is a pause until the end of the day on August 21, and then we’ll see. Carney’s statement didn’t say “deal.” It didn’t say “agreement.” It said the Americans agreed to postpone their own tariff. That’s it. That’s the whole “DEAL.”

CNN’s reporting Tuesday night said the quiet part out loud: sources say what actually exists is the beginning of a framework — Canada drops its remaining retaliatory measures, the U.S. drops (some of) its Section 338 tariffs, and everybody agrees to keep talking. That’s not a trade deal, Donald. That’s two guys agreeing to stop hitting each other so they can negotiate about whether to keep hitting each other because Canada refuses to back down, and you’re cornered.

Period. Stop.

TACO’d. Again.

For the folks keeping score at home, TACO — Trump Always Chickens Out — isn’t a nickname anymore. It’s a business model.

This exact sequence has now played out so many times it should have its own liturgical calendar. Trump threatens apocalyptic tariffs. Trump sets a deadline. Canadian officials grind through weeks of what Carney called “very delicate and intense” negotiations while Trump posts about hockey and wildfire smoke. Then, hours before the deadline, Trump blinks, pauses everything, and declares total victory over a deal that does not exist.

The Supreme Court already vaporized his last batch of Canada tariffs — the drug-trafficking-emergency ones — back in February. So this time he reached all the way back to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a Great Depression-era law that no president in 96 years has ever used to impose tariffs. That’s how far into the legal couch cushions this administration is digging: a statute older than sliced bread, guaranteed to get dragged into court, deployed against hockey sticks, cheese, cement, and tongue depressors.

And notice what the tariffs didn’t touch: energy, potash, and critical minerals were all carved out. Funny how the stuff America desperately needs from us was never on the menu. Almost like the tariffs were never about “unfair Canadian trade practices” and always about squeezing us for the stuff underneath our feet. More on that in a second.

The lie fell apart in real time

Here’s my favourite part, and it’s the detail everyone should be screaming about.

Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove read the actual White House proclamation. It claims Canada has “expressed a commitment” to remove its supposed discriminations on dairy, alcohol, and vehicles — the entire stated legal basis for the tariffs in the first place.

Then the U.S. Trade Representative put out its own gushing statement — “Congratulations Mr. President,” comprehensive market access, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment, blah blah blah — and, as Wingrove pointed out, it mentioned none of those three things. Not dairy. Not alcohol. Not autos.

The White House and its own trade office couldn’t get their stories straight on the same night about what the fake deal supposedly contains. Because you can’t coordinate the details of a thing that doesn’t exist. Carney’s statement, meanwhile, committed Canada to exactly nothing. Ottawa hasn’t confirmed a single concession. Reuters and Bloomberg reported the actual sticking point Monday and Tuesday was autos — Canada pushing to get the 25% auto tariffs down, the Americans refusing to go below 15%. Trump’s post didn’t mention any of it, because acknowledging the tariffs staying in place kind of ruins the “DEAL!” cosplay.

What they’re actually after: our rocks, our oil, our future

Now let’s talk about what this “framework” is really about, because it sure as hell isn’t hockey sticks.

The Globe and Mail’s sourcing over the past week has been devastating. According to Canadian and American sources familiar with the talks, Washington’s wish list includes:

A right of first refusal on Canadian critical minerals — lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, copper, rare earths, uranium. The raw ingredients of batteries, data centres, semiconductors, missiles, and everything else the next fifty years runs on. Not “let’s trade more.” First dibs. On our resources. Written into a trade agreement extracted under tariff duress.

Canada completing its F-35 fighter jet purchase. Guarantees of increased oil and gas exports south. Participation in Trump’s Golden Dome missile-defence fever dream. And the resurrection of Keystone XL — a pipeline so dead its own owner, TC Energy, walked away from it in 2021 and said they’d “moved on.”

Connect the dots on who benefits. The American AI and defence industries are in a full-blown panic over China’s chokehold on critical mineral supply chains — Washington literally convened 54 countries in February to build a minerals-buying club. The oil patch money that bankrolled Trump’s campaign wants Alberta crude flowing through American refineries on American terms. The tariffs conveniently exempted energy and minerals because you don’t tax the thing you’re trying to take — you tax everything around it until the owner gets desperate enough to hand it over cheap. This isn’t trade policy. It’s a protection racket with a mineral rights clause.

And here’s the thing: Carney has said explicitly, on the record, that Canada won’t treat energy and critical minerals as bargaining chips — and openly questioned whether we should be further integrating our energy markets with a country that views that integration as, quote, “leverage” on a “vassal state.” The Keystone talk? Analysts have already called it what it is — ego bait. A shiny object to dangle in front of a President who negotiates with his amygdala and stupid fucking memes.

Canada is done pretending this guy is serious

The most under-reported story of this entire week is how close Canada came to walking.

Per the Globe, chief negotiator Janice Charette flat-out told USTR Jamieson Greer that if the Section 338 tariffs took effect, Canada would be forced to stop negotiating and retaliate — not as a threat, but as a frank description of political reality. The Canadian public is furious. The premiers are unpredictable. There is no domestic constituency left for eating another humiliation to keep Donald Trump’s attention.

And why would there be? The Canadian side has watched this movie before. Trump personally signed the USMCA — bragged it was the greatest deal ever made — then spent two years torching it. He walked away from the table entirely last October over an Ontario government TV ad. He threatened 100% tariffs in January because Canada trimmed some tariffs with China. He threatened tariffs over wildfire smoke. The pattern isn’t “tough negotiator.” The pattern is a guy who needs the conflict more than he needs the deal — because the chaos is the product. Every fake deadline is a news cycle. Every pause is a “win.” Every Canadian concession is content. Why would he ever close a deal when the not-closing is this profitable for him politically?

That’s why any “deal,” if one ever materializes, is being structured as a “phase one” — tariffs reduced, not eliminated, with the minerals-and-defence shakedown deferred to “phase two.” Meaning: perpetual leverage. Perpetual deadlines. Perpetual TACO Tuesdays, forever, with Canada as the designated punching bag.

The bottom line

So here’s where we actually are, stripped of the Truth Social glitter:

The tariffs are paused until end of day Friday, August 21. There is no signed deal. There is no confirmed text. Canada has publicly committed to nothing. The White House and USTR contradict each other about what’s even being discussed. The 25% auto tariffs, the steel and aluminum tariffs — still there. And the man who screamed “DEAL!” into the void got fact-checked within sixty minutes by a Prime Minister who has clearly decided that the only way to deal with Donald Trump is to let him have his little announcement, correct the record in writing, and keep building an economy that doesn’t depend on him.

“Stronger, more independent, and more competitive economy at home.” That’s the line Carney ended his statement with. That’s not diplomatic filler. That’s the whole strategy. Because everyone in Ottawa now understands what half of Washington won’t admit: you cannot make a deal with a man for whom the deal is never the point.

Friday’s the new deadline. Set your watches for the next TACO. 🇨🇦

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