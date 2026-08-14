Let me tell you about the greatest pickpocketing operation in North American history. It didn’t involve ski masks or getaway cars. It involved handshakes, “special relationships,” and a straight face while our closest ally quietly skimmed billions off every barrel of oil we sent south.

Between 2010 and 2024, Canada left somewhere in the neighbourhood of $100–120 billion Canadian on the table selling oil to the United States at a discount instead of at world prices. That’s not a think-tank fever dream — that’s the conservative math, using the gap between what Canadian crude fetched and what it should have fetched, after accounting for legitimate quality and transport costs. In 2018 alone, the pipeline bottleneck cost Canadian producers about $20 billion. One year. Twenty billion. The Frontier Centre pegs the ongoing combined oil-and-gas losses at over $25 billion annually. Even if you take the most cautious number on the menu — call it $10 billion a year — you’re describing a wound that never stopped bleeding.

We’ve been getting “screwed” for decades.

And here’s the part that should make your blood boil: it was never an accident.

How We Got Here: A Brief History of Trusting Washington

Canada has a habit. When the Americans say “don’t worry, we’ll handle it,” we believe them. It’s cost us every single time.

In 1959, we had the Avro Arrow — the most advanced interceptor jet on the planet, built in Malton, Ontario, by Canadian engineers who were the envy of the aerospace world. Washington leaned on Ottawa: you don’t need your own fighter program, buy ours, join our missile system, we’ve got you covered. Diefenbaker killed the Arrow, 14,000 people lost their jobs in an afternoon, the prototypes were cut up for scrap, and Canada’s aerospace brain trust packed up and moved to NASA — where they helped put Americans on the moon. Our military-industrial complex didn’t just decline. It was sent to the bottom of the ocean, and we helped load the anchor. I wrote about it last year, for context:

We ran the same play with energy. For decades, the pitch from south of the border was simple: don’t build out your own refining capacity, don’t build pipelines to tidewater, don’t chase Asian and European markets. Just pipe the raw crude to us. We’ll refine it. We’ll handle the value-add. It’s more efficient this way, partner.

So we did. We became the world’s fourth-largest oil producer with essentially one customer. And when you have one customer, you don’t set the price — you take the price. Landlocked Alberta crude sold at discounts that blew out to $40+ a barrel in the worst years, while American Gulf Coast refiners — conveniently pre-built to process our heavy crude — bought it cheap, refined it, and sold the products at full global prices. U.S. middlemen literally bought Canadian oil at a discount and resold it into open markets at world price. We weren’t a trading partner. We were a supplier who forgot to negotiate.

The Arrow taught us what happens when you outsource your sovereignty. The energy file taught us the same lesson, just slower and more expensive.

We’re not doing that again.

Build, Baby, Build

This is the context for everything happening in Ottawa right now. The Trans Mountain expansion opened in May 2024 and — surprise — the discount on Canadian crude immediately narrowed by about US$3 a barrel, worth roughly $4 billion a year back in Canadian pockets, with the differential now heading toward the range that just reflects honest quality and shipping costs. Turns out when you have options, people pay you fairly. Who knew.

And the options keep coming. LNG Canada started shipping to Asia from Kitimat in mid-2025 — our first-ever LNG export terminal, with a Phase 2 expansion on the table that could double it. Cedar LNG, led by the Haisla Nation, is under construction. Woodfibre is under construction. The Nisga’a Nation-led Ksi Lisims project — $30 billion, one of the lowest-emission LNG operations on Earth — just signed its second binding deal with Germany in July. Ottawa’s own numbers tell the story: Canada sent less than 0.01% of its natural gas exports to non-U.S. markets in 2024. By the early 2030s, that’s projected to hit 55%.

Read that again. From a rounding error to a majority in under a decade. Ports in Montreal and Churchill are getting rebuilt. New pipelines to the west coast are being planned. Japan, Korea, China, India, and Germany are all lined up asking for Canadian energy. The federal Energy Minister is openly talking about Canada becoming one of the largest LNG suppliers on the planet.

The Americans spent 40 years making sure we had exactly one door out of the building. We’re now installing six more. And they hate it.

About Those Trade Talks

Which brings us to the standoff in Washington. Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on another US$20 billion worth of Canadian goods starting August 19 — five days from now. Canada’s chief negotiator, Janice Charette, told her American counterparts flat out that if those tariffs land, it’s a “cliff” that risks halting negotiations entirely. Carney has said it plainly: “Canada will not accept a bad deal.” Canadian officials looked at the latest U.S. offer and said no thanks — not good enough.

Notice what’s not on the table: preferential access to Canadian energy. Sixty percent of U.S. crude imports come from Canada. Eighty-five percent of their electricity imports. Their Pentagon is openly thirsty for our critical minerals — 34 of them. And Carney has made a point of saying that U.S. access to those minerals is not a certainty. The days of Canada showing up to the table with our resources pre-conceded are over. Getting fleeced on energy isn’t a negotiating position anymore. It’s the thing we’re negotiating our way out of.

Trump’s response to all this? He stood up in Las Vegas last week and called Canada “nasty.” Direct quote: “Canada’s nasty. They are. They’re nasty. I love the people, but they’re nasty. Nasty leadership.”

Nasty. Because we won’t hand him the border, the dairy sector, the auto tariffs, and the keys to the resource base as an opening ante.

Carney’s response was to laugh — literally, on camera — and then get back to work. “You can say ‘nasty.’ But this is a question of Canadian jobs. It’s a question of the future of Canadian businesses.”

The Politics Are Simple: There Are None

Here’s the thing Washington doesn’t seem to grasp. Caving to Trump isn’t just bad economics for Canada — it’s political suicide. Gallup has Trump’s approval among Canadians at 15%, the lowest any U.S. president has ever registered here, with nearly 80% disapproval — numbers that put American leadership in the same neighbourhood as Russia in Canadian eyes. Polling shows 91% of Canadians want this country to rely less on the United States, full stop. The Buy Canadian movement isn’t a phase: American food sales are down, American booze got pulled off provincial shelves and cratered by two-thirds, and huge majorities say they’re not going back to U.S. products even if a deal gets signed.

There is no constituency in this country for capitulation. None. A Canadian government that handed Trump what he wants would be signing its own resignation letter. Carney knows it. The premiers know it. Charette told the Americans to their faces: if you pull the trigger on August 19, Ottawa won’t be able to control the public reaction — and won’t try.

Five Days

So here we are. Forty years after we let them talk us out of the Arrow, fifteen years and a hundred billion dollars into the great oil discount, Canada finally has leverage, alternatives, and a public that’s completely done being the polite neighbour who keeps getting robbed.

The Americans can make a fair deal by Tuesday, or they can watch us keep signing contracts with Germany, Japan, and Korea while their refineries wonder where the cheap Canadian crude went.

Either way, the discount era is over. We checked the receipts. We’re not paying for the privilege of being taken advantage of anymore.

Nasty? No. Just no longer for sale at 20% off like the Strait of Hormuz is permanently closed to Trump’s Tankers. That’s just the way it is.

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Sources: Alberta Energy Regulator, Canada Energy Regulator, CAPP, Fraser Institute, Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Angus Reid Institute, Gallup, Globe and Mail, Reuters, CBC.