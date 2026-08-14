Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mwfeiger's avatar
Mwfeiger
2h

Canada is a BOSS. Canada's future looks bright because of its handling of a malignant narcissist. Meanwhile, here in the U.S., there will be a clean-up of aisle 45-47, for the next decade.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Bennett Cowan's avatar
Bennett Cowan
2h

It's not about a deal. It's all about submission to a bully who needs constant inflation of his fragile ego and distraction of his incompetence including but not limited to the Epstein files. Like CUSMA he will bin it before the ink is dry because his word and signature are both worthless.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture