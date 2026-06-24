June 24, 2026

Let me tell you about a pool.

Not just any pool — the pool. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The one in every postcard, every march, every black-and-white photo of a country that occasionally pretended to mean what it said. That pool. The administration spent more than fourteen million dollars of your money “renovating” it ahead of the 250th anniversary, on a directive to paint the bottom — and I am not making this up — “American flag blue.”

Within weeks, the blue went green. Then the paint started peeling off the bottom in rubbery sheets. Then the President of the United States stood under an umbrella and told the country it “looks fantastic,” before announcing that shadowy vandals had snuck in with a knife and carved a slit into the most photographed body of water in America.

None of that last part is true. All of the rest of it is. Let’s go through it, because the receipts are extraordinary.

“The Reflecting Pool looks fantastic.” — The President, under an umbrella, in front of C-SPAN cameras, delivering the official position on a pool that is at this point a science experiment.

First, the part where it didn’t work

Here’s the thing about painting the bottom of a seven-acre pool: it’s hard. Coating experts who actually do this for a living have been lining up to explain, very politely, that this is a textbook coating failure. Poor surface preparation. A material that may never have been compatible with granite in the first place. UV exposure. D.C. summer heat. Water chemistry. Pick one, pick all of them.

As one inspection-firm CEO put it to Scientific American: “If you’ve met one coating failure, you’ve met one coating failure.” Translation: this is what happens when you rush a vanity project onto a surface that wasn’t built for it, on a no-bid contract, with a deadline driven by a birthday party.

That last bit matters. The company that did the work — Atlantic Industrial Coatings — got the job on a no-bid contract and now says the pool has to be drained for “repairs” it insists are a “very small part” of the project and definitely-not-a-failure-of-the-liner. The repairs, conveniently, fall under warranty. So we get to watch them do it twice.

Live coverage of the “mess.” Note the rented chain-link fence with the National Rent-A-Fence sign zip-tied to it — the official aesthetic of a monument under damage control. Crews hauling temporary fencing into place. Fourteen million dollars, and the finishing touch is a Genie forklift and a guy in a hi-vis vest wrestling a fence panel. I own a swimming pool. “Vandals” cannot peel the bottom off of it. Mine also didn’t cost fourteen million dollars.

Then, the part where he invented a villain

Now. A normal person, confronted with a botched paint job, says, “The paint job was botched.” Trump is not a normal person, and so instead we got a knife.

Per his own tellings — and they keep changing — unnamed vandals snuck onto the most surveilled lawn in America and “took some form of knife or blade” and carved a slit into the pool. How long was the slit? Depends on the day. He’s said 250 feet. He’s said 300 feet. He’s said 350 feet. The post you’re sharing has him at “200, 350-foot” in a single breath. The number is a random number generator because the event never happened.

Then he added that someone may have dumped fertilizer in the water to grow the algae. Environmental scientists who study exactly this told PBS it’s —and I’m paraphrasing only slightly —a silly notion—that the pool is so enormous that any fertilizer would diffuse to nothing, and that you cannot “inoculate” a pool that size and see algae bloom in hours. The algae is a normal, well-documented occurrence at this pool for a century. It happened under Obama. It happens because it’s a giant shallow basin of warm standing water in the sun.

He also, for good measure, accused an ABC reporter of “trying to rip the rubber off the surface” — because the reporter picked up a piece of the lining that had already peeled off on its own and held it to the camera. The evidence of the failure became, in real time, the crime.

SOURCING NOTE: The “vandalism” claims are the President’s, made repeatedly and offered without evidence. He has said proof will be “provided in court.” Outlets including CBS, ABC, PBS, TIME and the Washington Post have all reported the claims as unsubstantiated. I’m telling you they’re nonsense because the people who build pool linings for a living are telling you they’re nonsense.

And then — the soldiers

This is the part that should stop you cold.

To protect the narrative — not the pool, the narrative — the government flooded the area with armed personnel. National Guard troops in full kit. U.S. Park Police. Out-of-state officers deputized for the anniversary. Standing along the edge of a reflecting pool. To do what, exactly?

Armed National Guard members patrolling the pool’s edge — deployed, in part, so that children don’t splash their hands in the water. Not the troops’ fault. They follow orders. But look at what the order is. National Mall police moving on visitors along the waterline. This is the security posture of a country that has decided a puddle is a crime scene.

Five people arrested. Five more issued federal citations. For a pool. Among the arrested: David Hearn, a 67-year-old three-time U.S. Olympic canoeist. His crime? He reached into the water and touched a chunk of the lining that had already detached — the peeling coating — because he was curious what it felt like. (”Very rubbery,” he said.) A park worker told him to let go. He let go.

They handcuffed him anyway. Detained him for roughly five hours. He has a court date next month and is looking for a lawyer. His own words: he did not “destroy, rip, tear, peel, or remove any part” of anything. He’s a curious citizen who touched the government’s failure with his hand and got arrested for the texture of it.

And then there’s the woman.

A woman is detained at the edge of the Reflecting Pool. Two full minutes of footage. This is what “securing” a national monument from its own citizens looks like in 2026. The President of the United States deployed the National Guard to stop kids from splashing in a reflecting pool. What the f*ck are we doing here?

The picture tells the whole story

Here’s the post that’s been ricocheting around — the Democrats’ account quoting Trump’s “looks fantastic” against three side-by-side aerial shots of the pool’s slow-motion collapse from blue, to green, to algae-streaked sludge. The FactPost caption underneath preserves the knife fantasy in his own words for posterity.

Three frames of decline. The water doesn’t lie. The man under the umbrella does.

The Washington Post framed the pool’s visible decline as a mirror of the President’s impulsive nature, and honestly, that’s the cleanest read available. They also reported on a dead duck found in the pool — then two more nearby. Make of the dead birds in the patriotic blue paint-water what you will. The symbolism is doing overtime.

The pattern, because there’s always a pattern

Here is the thing I need you to sit with. The pool is not the story. The pool is the tell.

Every single time the impulse leads to disaster — and it always leads to disaster — the move is identical. Don’t fix it. Don’t own it. Invent a villain, deploy force, declare victory, and dare you to believe your own eyes instead of his words.

Tariffs that blew up the bills of the people who voted for him: someone else’s fault. The bombing campaign in Iran: a triumph, the navy’s “resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf,” book it. The ballroom. The gold coins with his face on them. The passports. And now a pool that turned green and peeled like a sunburn because it was rushed onto granite it was never meant to coat — that’s vandals with a box cutter and fertilizer saboteurs and an ABC reporter with sticky fingers.

It’s the same trick every time. It works on exactly the people it’s designed to work on, and it insults everyone else’s intelligence on contact.

It’s a pool. It turned green because pools turn green. There was no knife. There were just soldiers, sent to guard a lie.

They’re going to drain it. Again. They’ll repaint it under warranty, the algae will almost certainly come back because the experts say it will, and at some point we’ll all be expected to forget that the President of the United States looked into a camera, in the rain, and told us the puddle looked fantastic.

I’m not going to forget. Neither should you. That’s the whole job now — refusing to un-see the things they’re betting you’ll un-see and refusing to believe a inveterate lying rapist, 34-time felon and conman who is telling you not to believe your eyes and ears, rather to trust him instead.

Seems important.

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