Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
8h

My mother had the same narcissist pattern that you described. I called it her Wheel of Torture. The most outrageous component is denying what we see and hear with our eyes and ears. Our country and the world are getting a huge course in Narcissism.

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Rho's avatar
Rho
9h

How about the presidential motorcade driving down the reflecting pool for a photo opp when it was drained. Massive weight of cars on the historic monument.

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