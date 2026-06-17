Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Gail Dragoo's avatar
Gail Dragoo
3h

Wow! Outstanding read, Dean. And they combusted in only 18 mos.

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rose lady's avatar
rose lady
3h

I hope the sewer rat is awake and aware as the Maggots eat him alive

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