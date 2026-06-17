Pour yourself a warm coffee with a little vanilla creamer (oat milk preferably), because it’s starting to come apart.

Donald Trump. America’s rapist, felon, conman President. The man who was going to win so much we’d get tired of winning is dying. In every way imaginable. From standing at the G7, sickly slurring his own talking points with open lesions on his hands, to insisting a $300 billion fund for Iran isn’t real while his own people confirm it might be, swearing no frozen assets were released while Iranian state media gleefully publishes a 14-point memo claiming $24 billion is on the way - It’s over. And the best part? He can’t keep the lie straight from one sentence to the next.

The schadenfreude isn’t even coming from the left anymore. That’s the tell. It’s coming from inside the house. Gen. Jack Keane — Fox News’ own war hawk, a reliable Trump booster — went on Hannity and called the administration an “unreliable narrator,” demanding they release the text because he doesn’t believe a word of the spin.

Over on Special Report, Bret Baier ran a whole panel on the “mixed messaging,” and his guest called the deal, top to bottom, “bad… it all seems bad.” MAGA is in open revolt over the sanctions relief and the gift-wrapped war exit. And Netanyahu — the man who needs this war more than he needs oxygen, because a forever-war is the only thing keeping him in office and out of the courtroom where he’s currently testifying in his own corruption trial — just got frozen out of the deal entirely and is watching his political marriage to Trump dissolve in real time.

Fox, MAGA, the GOP, Bibi — everyone’s edging toward the exits at once. Welcome to a great day for democracy. Let’s get into it.

The fund Trump swears doesn’t exist

The headline number is $300 billion. A reconstruction-slash-investment fund for Iran. And the second it leaked, Trump went on Truth Social and started swinging:

He called the payment story “Fake News” cooked up by Democrats. Then — and I want you to sit with this — he fumbled his own talking point and called it “$300 million,” off by a factor of a thousand, while insisting the whole thing was a hoax.

Here’s the dodge the administration is running. They say it’s not a “payout.” It’s not US cash. It’s money from other countries and private companies lining up to invest in Iran’s energy sector, conditional on Iran “behaving.” Vance is out here on every network explaining that nobody’s getting “any cash,” that the UAE wouldn’t be allowed to invest “unless the Iranians change their behavior.” A carrot, not a handout, one of Trump’s own advisors called it.

Fine. Sure. Except here’s the splinter nobody on the right can pull out: when Obama did a deal in 2015 that gave Iran access to its own frozen assets — somewhere around $50 billion (it was 1.7 billion of Iran’s sanctioned money) — Trump called it the worst deal in human history. Pallets of cash. Funding terrorism. He built a decade of his identity on it.

Now the number on the table is 300x bigger, and we’re supposed to believe it’s totally different because the structure is fancier. The base is not stupid. They can do the math. The math is humiliating. And that math just minted Iran as the biggest super power in the middle east.

The MAGA divorce goes public

This is where it stops being a policy fight and starts being a knife fight.

The “America First, no new wars” crowd has been at Trump’s throat over Iran for weeks, and the deal poured gasoline on it. Tucker Carlson called the war “absolutely disgusting and evil” and said it would “shuffle the deck in a profound way.” Marjorie Taylor Greene went fully nuclear, posting that the admin polled voters on how many casualties they’d accept and answering her own question: “How about ZERO you bunch of sick f---ing liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars.” Megyn Kelly accused him of gaslighting the country to save face. Candace Owens (not that the Russian funded princess matters) floated the 25th Amendment. Matt Walsh laid out the whiplash perfectly — we toppled the regime but it wasn’t regime change, we destroyed the nuclear program but had to because of the nuclear program, Iran wasn’t going to attack us but also maybe was, depending who you ask that day.

Trump’s response to his own movement? A 482-word screed calling them “stupid people” and “troublemakers” chasing cheap publicity.

That’s not a coalition. That’s a hostage situation, and the hostages are starting to talk.

Netanyahu meets TACO Trump. Finally.

And then there’s Bibi.

Israel — the supposed centrepiece of the whole “I’m the most pro-Israel President ever” brand — was reportedly kept out of the loop on this deal. The reason, per the reporting, is almost funnier: they didn’t tell Jerusalem because they were afraid Israel would leak it.

The administration trusted Tehran’s discretion over its closest allies.

Israeli ministers are now saying flatly they won’t be bound by the deal. The opposition is hammering Netanyahu for an “absolute failure.” His own Likud party reportedly scrapped an entire election campaign that was built around how tight he and Trump are — because that closeness just became a liability overnight. And at the G7, Trump stood there and said Israel “would not exist” if not for him, then threatened “ultimate consequences” if Iran goes for a bomb. A man can spike the football and fumble the relationship in the same sentence.

And lest we forget Netanyahu’s criminal bribery and fraud charges. He was in court yesterday, freaking out about having to be there on real charges because he has a war to wage. The war he doesn’t want to end.

Now does it make more sense?

So where does that leave us?

Strip away the noise and here’s the box score for one Tuesday:

A President who spent ten years screaming about Obama handing Iran $50 billion (it was 1.7 billion of Iran’s own frozen sanction money) is now midwifing a $300 billion fund and calling anyone who notices a liar. His own base — the Tuckers, the Greenes, the Owens — is openly questioning whether he’s still one of them. And the ally he’s bragged about protecting more than any leader in history just learned about his signature deal from the news, because he didn’t trust them enough to tell them.

Fox News, MAGA, Israel, and 1/2 of the GOP have turned on him. His name is now off the Kennedy Center. His America blue Reflecting Pool is infested with booger-green algae.

Trump is surrendering $324 billion. 12 billion up front as a bribe to stop beating the shit out of US installations/positions in the Middle East, and his business/Crypto partners in the Gulf. He abandoned Israel after calling himself stupid for trusting Netanyahu. MAGA is in a heap on the floor and Trump State Media is calling him a liar and a traitor.

This is a man whose entire political religion is on life support. And that’s a really good news story, today. Share it widely. Hope is a hell of a drug in 2026.

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