Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
4h

Why just ruin the US when he can ruin the whole world?

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Beth Glenn's avatar
Beth Glenn
4h

So tRump is claiming to have a "deal" - again - with Iran, at the exact moment he's deploying National Guardsmen in Saudi Arabia? I happen to know this is what's happening because I am related to one of those National Guardsmen, who is literally on his way to mobilize in Saudi Arabia, to put his life in danger for this fat grifting degenerate. Meahwhile the self-same degenerate says publicly - again - that he's got a "deal" with Iran. Right.

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