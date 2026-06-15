June 15, 2026

Obama got 98% of their uranium, a year-long breakout clock, and the most intrusive inspections in history — for sanctions relief. Trump is paying Iran $324 billion, pulling troops out of the region, and putting Hezbollah and the missiles “off the agenda” — for a pinky promise. Then he’s leaving JD Vance’s fingerprints on the murder weapon.

Let’s not pretend we don’t know how this movie ends.

A man who has never finished a fight he started, who declared “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED” (39 times in 105 days) on Truth Social before there was a signature on anything, has now reportedly agreed to terms so one-sided that the other side’s state media is the one publishing them. Not leaking them. Publishing them. With a flourish. Because when you win this badly, you frame the receipt.

So let’s do the thing the White House is praying you won’t do. Let’s read it. And then let’s put it next to the deal these same people spent a decade screaming was the worst surrender in American history — Obama’s JCPOA — and watch the whole “Art of the Deal” mythology collapse into a puddle on the Resolute Desk.

What’s Actually On The Table

Per the 14-point draft memorandum of understanding that Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency published — the version Trump himself has been strutting around calling a “very strong” MOU — here is the menu. Iran’s state-affiliated Mehr News published what it described as details of a 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, providing for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day talks. The reported draft has not been independently verified, and neither Iranian nor US officials have publicly confirmed its contents.

Caveat noted. We’ll come back to it, because we’re not hacks. But here’s what’s in the document Iran is bragging about:

$24 billion in frozen assets, released — half of it, $12 billion, before final negotiations even begin. A deposit. For showing up.

Oil and petrochemical sanctions: suspended. The cash spigot, back on, day one.

The full naval blockade: lifted within 30 days. Gone.

The Strait of Hormuz reopens — under arrangements Iran determines. They closed a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil to traffic, held the global economy by the throat, and the negotiated reward is confirmed management of the chokepoint they just weaponized. They closed it. We’re paying to have them reopen it. On their terms. Somebody get this man a Nobel.

U.S. forces withdrawn from “areas surrounding Iran.” On Tehran’s ask. Pack it up, boys.

A reconstruction package “worth at least $300 billion” that the U.S. and its allies are “required to present.” We bombed it. Now we’re financing the granite countertops. Property Brothers: Tehran Edition.

During the 60 days: no new sanctions, no new force deployments. America agrees to negotiate with both hands zip-tied behind its back.

And the part that should detach your retina: Iran’s missile program and its support for “resistance groups” — Hezbollah, the Houthis, the whole franchise — are “removed from the agenda entirely.” Not deferred. Not parked. Removed. You will not be allowed to bring it up.

So What Does America Get?

You ready? Sit down.

Iran “reaffirms its commitment under the NPT not to produce nuclear weapons.”

That’s it. That’s the entire American haul. Under the memorandum, Iran will also reaffirm its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to abstain from producing nuclear weapons, Mehr reported. And for that nuclear pinky promise, Iran gets $324 billion - with the lion’s share (300 Billion) to be paid by you. The American taxpayer. Trump calls it an investment. It’s not. It’s a reconstruction/bribe to stop hammering US and Israeli interests/open the Strait of Hormuz with Iran still in full control of the Strait.

A re-promise to honor a treaty Iran signed in 1968 and has been accused of quietly violating ever since. That’s not a concession. That’s the guy who owes you money “reaffirming” that theft is wrong while his hand is still in your wallet.

Cash. Sanctions relief. Troop withdrawals. The strait. Three hundred billion in rebuilding money. Total immunity on missiles and proxies. Traded for a sticky note we already had taped to the fridge since the Johnson administration.

That’s the “very strong memorandum of understanding.” Strong for whom, Donald?

Now Let’s Talk About Obama — The Guy You Were Told Was The Sellout

For ten years, the entire American right — Trump loudest of all — sold you one story: that Obama’s 2015 JCPOA was a humiliating capitulation, a suitcase of cash handed to the mullahs, the worst deal ever negotiated by anybody anywhere. Trump tore it up in 2018 specifically to prove he could get something tougher.

So let’s actually compare the homework.

On the nuclear program itself:

The JCPOA didn’t ask Iran to “reaffirm” anything. It made them gut the program. Under the framework, in exchange for the reduction of sanctions, Iran would give up 98 percent of its highly enriched uranium, and its uranium enrichment and nuclear research would be restricted and monitored. Iran agreed to reduce and cap its uranium enrichment levels — capping enrichment at 3.67% for 15 years in the deal text — to dismantle or store excess centrifuges, to redesign the Arak heavy-water reactor so it could not produce weapons-grade plutonium, and to accept an expanded IAEA inspection and monitoring regime including implementation of the Additional Protocol.

Trump’s MOU asks Iran to say it’s still against bombs. Obama’s deal physically removed the bomb material and welded the door shut for a decade. These are not the same universe. And Trump is furious that we all have eyes and ears and can read.

On inspections:

Trump’s MOU: a vaguely worded “supervisory mechanism.” Obama’s deal: Iran agreed to implement the IAEA Additional Protocol, grant expanded access to declared nuclear sites, and permit continuous surveillance of key facilities and centrifuge production chains, with the IAEA tasked to verify compliance. Iran was subject to unprecedented transparency and inspection measures and required to allow the IAEA to monitor with cameras and inspectors its centrifuges and stockpiling of uranium. Cameras. On the centrifuges. Watching the stockpile. That’s what “weak” used to look like.

On the breakout clock — the whole point:

The JCPOA was designed to push Iran’s time-to-a-bomb out to roughly a year. Long-term limits on centrifuges and enrichment combined with extensive IAEA access were designed to lengthen Iran’s “breakout time” to at least about a year, according to U.S. officials. Trump’s MOU pushes the breakout clock out by exactly nothing, because there are no enrichment caps, no centrifuge limits, no stockpile reductions in it at all. There’s a vibe. A reaffirmed vibe.

On the money:

Here’s the one that should make your teeth hurt. The right’s central lie about Obama was the “$150 billion.” Obama’s own White House always disputed the number. The Treasury Department estimated that, should Iran complete its key nuclear steps and receive sanctions relief, Iran would be able to freely access about a third of that figure in overseas foreign reserves — a little over $50 billion. And crucially — that was Iran’s own frozen money, released only after the IAEA verified Iran had dismantled its program. Money after compliance.

Trump’s MOU? $24 billion in frozen assets released during the 60-day talks. Plus a $300 billion reconstruction package the U.S. and allies are “required to present.” That’s not Iran’s money anymore. That’s a $300 billion gift on top of returning their $24 billion. Call it $324 billion in motion — and the structure is the inversion of Obama’s. Final negotiations don’t even start until the U.S. releases half the frozen assets, suspends the oil sanctions, and lifts the blockade. Pay first. Talk later. Iran structured this like a contractor demanding the full deposit before he’ll even drive over to quote the job — and Trump is standing in the driveway calling it “very strong.”

The man who called $50 billion-after-compliance the worst surrender in history just agreed to $324 billion-before-compliance and named it a triumph.

On missiles and proxies:

Even the JCPOA’s harshest critics had one real, fair point: it didn’t cover Iran’s missiles. The agreement curbed Iranian uranium enrichment but did not curb Iran’s missile program, the likely delivery mechanism for an Iranian nuclear bomb. That was the great unforgivable gap, we were told. The reason it had to be torn up.

Trump’s fix for that gap? He didn’t close it. He enshrined it. The MOU takes missiles and proxy support and removes them “from the agenda entirely.” Obama left the missile question for later. Trump signed a document promising never to ask it again.

Let’s Just Say It Plainly

Obama: 98% of the uranium gone, enrichment capped at 3.67% for fifteen years, centrifuges dismantled, cameras inside the facilities, a one-year breakout clock, money released only after verified compliance — in exchange for sanctions relief on Iran’s own frozen assets.

Trump: $324 billion in motion up front, blockade lifted, sanctions suspended, troops withdrawn, the strait handed back, missiles and proxies permanently untouchable — in exchange for a sentence reaffirming a 1968 treaty.

One of these was sold to you as a national humiliation. The other is being sold to you as winning. The only difference between them is which letter comes after the President’s name.

This isn’t a tougher JCPOA. It’s the JCPOA with every American safeguard surgically removed and a $300 billion tip jar bolted to the front. It is, by every measurable term in the document, the most lopsided agreement the United States has put its name near in living memory — and it doesn’t curb the bomb, it just rents Iran the regional throne and pays the moving costs.

If this signs as written, Iran walks out of a war it should have lost as the undisputed superpower of the Middle East: cash-flush, sanctions-free, unblockaded, missiles intact, proxies funded, the strait in its pocket, American troops over the horizon — and a written U.S. promise not to bring up any of it.

Except It Probably Won’t Sign — Because Israel Isn’t Done

Here’s the crack running straight through the middle of the “victory.”

Israel was never at the table, and Israel has no intention of honoring the result. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is not a party to the negotiated deal but stated that he and Trump are in “full agreement” that Iran must not be permitted to obtain nuclear weapons. The deal in its current form is considered a deep disappointment by Israel’s government.

“Not a party.” Translation: we didn’t sign it, so we’re not bound by it. And they’re acting like it. It was unclear how Israel would act moving forward, given the agreement was finalized despite an Israeli strike on Lebanon that drew criticism from both Iran and Trump. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he and Netanyahu were “leading a clear policy” that Israeli forces will remain in the territory.

This is the same Netanyahu who has said, on the record, for months, that the bombing continues until the threat is gone — Lebanon explicitly carved out of every ceasefire, Hezbollah hit “with force” even as the ink dries on Trump’s masterpiece. The MOU demands an “immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon.” Israel’s answer is to keep striking Lebanon and remind everyone it never signed.

So the central pillar of Iran’s prize — the permanent, all-fronts ceasefire — is a pillar Trump cannot actually deliver, because the guy doing the shooting isn’t on the contract. Iran knows it. Iran’s military has signaled it will not allow the strikes to go unanswered. And the “ceasefire” is so robust that, per the reporting, U.S. forces were shooting down Iranian drones near Hormuz the same week this was being toasted.

You cannot promise Iran a quiet on a front you don’t command. Which means this “deal” is built to either collapse — or drag the U.S. into honoring a ceasefire by leaning on Israel, which detonates the entire MAGA-Israel alliance. There is no clean exit. There’s just a document everyone signs and nobody intends to keep.

And There It Is: The Vance Setup

Now watch the most cynical move of all, the one hiding in plain sight in Lindsey Graham’s own statement.

Graham — Senate weathervane, never within a country mile of a position the White House hasn’t pre-cleared — put out a careful little note about the MOU. Read who he very deliberately bolts to the deal:

“I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance, and his negotiating partners be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress.”

The architect of the deal. Vance. Not Trump. Not Rubio. Not Witkoff. Vance. And then, the soft little knife in the same statement: a note that Iran’s version of the agreement “seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming,” and a closing “time will tell” — the most dangerous three words in Washington, the verbal equivalent of stepping back from the blast radius.

This is how you build a fall guy. You don’t announce it. You attribute it. You make sure the man’s name is welded to the artifact while the President keeps his own fingerprints on the parts that poll well — “I opened the strait,” “ships of the world, start your engines” — and lets a loyal senator quietly stencil VANCE on the side of the thing that’s about to come apart.

Because everyone in that building knows what the next 60 days hold: Israel keeps bombing, the ceasefire fails, Iran pockets the $12 billion and slow-walks the rest, the “final deal” never materializes, and the whole MOU is exposed as a $300 billion check written against a war nobody actually stopped. When that bill comes due — and it will, conveniently around the midterms — someone has to own it.

It won’t be the guy who turned 80 in the Oval Office calling it complete. It’ll be “the architect.” The 2028 frontrunner-in-waiting, handed the credit today precisely so he can be handed the blame tomorrow. Vance gets to “present it to Congress.” Vance gets the hearings. Vance gets the clips of Iran enriching uranium with American reconstruction money. Trump gets the Hormuz victory lap at the G7 in front of leaders who can read the same Mehr News printout you just did.

That’s not a coincidence. That’s casting.

The Bottom Line

Strip away the Truth Social fireworks and here’s the ledger:

The deal Trump spent a decade calling treason got 98% of Iran’s uranium and a one-year clock. The deal Trump is calling genius gets Iran $324 billion, the strait, troop withdrawals, permanent immunity on missiles and proxies, and asks for a reaffirmed promise in return. It won’t hold because Israel never signed it and won’t stop. And the President is already arranging for his Vice President to be standing exactly where the shrapnel lands.

He didn’t end a war. He bought his way out of one with your money and somebody else’s leverage, called it strength, mailed the receipt to Tehran, and pre-addressed the blame to Vance.

The Nobel committee won’t be calling.

But Tehran might. To say thanks.

Share