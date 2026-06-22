Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
2h

Is he happy? His life doesn't appear to be happy, at least by my standards. And I avoid AI like the plague. And has he had a really successful rocket launch yet? Has he reached Mars? Is he a corrupt son of a bitch? My guess is YES!

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2h

He makes 20 billion a year, so why is valued at a Trillion? Because he can get government contracts, we have to investigate this, it's over-valued!

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