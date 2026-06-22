June 22, 2026

Ten days. That’s how long the universe let Elon Musk enjoy being history’s first trillionaire before sending the invoice.

On June 12, SpaceX went public at $135 a share, valuing the rocket-satellite-AI conglomerate at roughly $1.77 trillion — the largest IPO ever floated, a ~$75 billion raise that made Saudi Aramco’s record look quaint. The stock popped past $160 on day one, the market cap blew through $2 trillion, the confetti fell, and Musk’s net worth rocketed past a line no human had ever crossed. The American Dream, on a Nasdaq ticker. Cue the quarter-zip ovations.

And then this week, per Forbes, that same fortune took a roughly $350 billion haircut in a single SpaceX selloff.

Three hundred and fifty billion dollars. Gone. More than the entire net worth of Jeff Bezos, deleted in the span of one bad trading session. And here’s the punchline that makes the whole thing sing: he’s still a trillionaire. That’s how absurd the number got. You can torch a Bezos-and-change in an afternoon and still wake up the richest man who has ever lived.

So let me be clear about the genre of schadenfreude on offer here. This is not “the mighty have fallen.” Musk is fine. Musk will be fine. The man could lose a Bezos a week for a month and still be solvent enough to buy a mid-sized country. The delicious part isn’t that he got poorer. It’s what the drop reveals — that the trillion was never as real as the headline wanted you to believe, and a fair number of very serious people had been quietly saying so the whole time.

The number was always a story

Here’s the trick, in plain English.

SpaceX is three businesses stapled together. There’s the rocket company — genuinely dominant, genuinely impressive, 80% of the commercial launch market. There’s Starlink — around 10 million subscribers, real revenue, an actual business. And then there’s xAI, the Grok outfit, which Musk merged into SpaceX in February 2026.

Watch what that merger did to the valuation. In December 2025, an insider share sale priced the company around $800 billion. Musk folds his own AI startup in, and by February the combined thing is suddenly worth $1.25 trillion. A few months later the IPO targets $1.75–2 trillion. The number more than doubled in under six months — not because they launched twice the rockets or signed up twice the Starlink subscribers, but because the AI hype balloon got bolted onto the side of a rocket.

When analysts pulled the figure apart, what they found was that you weren’t really buying a rocket company. You were mostly buying xAI at an implied valuation somewhere around $1.9 trillion — more than double OpenAI, the company that actually makes the product everyone uses, last valued near $852 billion. One markets analyst who read the official S-1 filing described it, on the record, as unserious to the point of being borderline dishonest, and flagged that the stock was priced at over 100 times sales — among the most expensive valuations on record.

Even a guy whose own firm owns the stock reportedly summed it up in a sentence: people are paying a trillion dollars for Elon. That’s the asset. Not earnings — the company lost something like $5 billion last year and has never turned an annual profit. The asset is a name and a vibe.

And this week, the vibe got a margin call.

The float was the tell

The reason the stock popped on day one is the same reason it can crater on a Tuesday, and it has nothing to do with anyone “discovering” the company is worth two trillion dollars.

The float was tiny. Musk and insiders kept the overwhelming majority of shares — his post-IPO voting control was reported at north of 82%, locked in via super-voting stock. When only a sliver of a company actually trades, a flood of demand (index funds forced to buy it, retail investors chasing the headline) slams into a thin supply and the price goes vertical. That’s not valuation. That’s a squeeze. Morningstar said the quiet part out loud before the bell even rang, pegging fair value down around $830 billion — less than half the IPO price — and warning investors would get chances to buy cheaper after the pop.

The thing about a price held up by thin float and forced buying is that the mechanics run in reverse just as hard. When the buying pressure fades, when a chunk of stock hits the market, the same physics that launched it pull it back to earth. $350 billion of Musk’s net worth is what “back to earth” looked like this week. And because his lockup means he can’t sell for a year, he got to experience the entire drop as a spectator. He rang the bell. He doesn’t get to ring the exit.

The part that should make a certain crowd choke on their freedom fries

Now, the foundation under all of it — because for a man who spent 2024 building a political brand on screaming about government waste, the receipts are savage.

By the most credible reporting, Musk is the single largest beneficiary of American taxpayer money alive. A Washington Post analysis put the government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits flowing to his companies at at least $38 billion over two decades, with nearly two-thirds of it arriving in just the last five years. CNN’s framing was blunter: there would be no Tesla and no SpaceX without the government.

And the timing is the knife. Both companies nearly died young and were saved by public money at the exact moment private capital wouldn’t touch them. SpaceX landed a roughly $278 million NASA contract in 2006 when it was nearly out of cash; NASA has since poured something like $15 billion into it, with the Pentagon adding billions more. Tesla got a $465 million federal loan in 2008–09 that kept the lights on. The taxpayers took the early risk. Musk took the trillion.

So the self-made first trillionaire was, at the most generous reading, propped up at every near-death moment by the very public spending he later built a crusade against. The man who ran a government cost-cutting campaign aimed at “waste” was sitting on tens of billions in government contracts while he did it. You don’t need to embellish that. The plain, sourced version is damning enough.

So what’s actually funny here

Not that Musk is hurting — he isn’t, and pretending otherwise is for people who can’t count.

What’s funny is the vertigo. For ten days the financial press wrote the trillion-dollar number as if it were a fact about the world, like the height of a mountain. Then the market reminded everyone it was a fact about sentiment — a number that exists because enough people agreed to believe it, held aloft by a thin float and a forced wave of index buying, resting on AI projections that read like a pitch for the year 2040.

A third of a trillion dollars can vanish in an afternoon precisely because it was never the kind of money you could put in a vault. It was the kind you could only put in a headline. The smart money knew the difference. Now, if you watched this week, you do too.

He’s still a trillionaire. He just spent an afternoon finding out what kind.

Paper trillionaire…

Share

A note on the receipts: the subsidy figures, the float and voting-control mechanics, the analyst skepticism, and the valuation timeline above are all sourced from mainstream reporting (Forbes, NBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, Variety, the Washington Post, CNN, Morningstar). Worth flagging what’s NOT settled: no court or regulator has charged Musk or SpaceX with fraud — the case here is about valuation, structure, and public subsidy, all documented, not a finding of criminality.