Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
14h

When Trump lies he goes all in. Like the fish that "was THIS big."

Reply
Share
Marc's avatar
Marc
14h

Every day in the Orange man administration, it’s like watching the Saturday morning cartoons, only this stuff really happens!

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture