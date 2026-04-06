April 6, 2026

It started as a punchline at a Mar-a-Lago dinner in late November 2024. By the time a British royal biographer sat down with Donald Trump sometime in the past year, it had become, in the president’s own private words, a lost cause.

“You can’t deal with that in three and a half years. I guess it’s not going to happen!”

That’s Donald Trump — not on Truth Social, not in a press conference, but in a candid private conversation with Robert Hardman, the royal biographer whose explosive new book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story is now sending shockwaves through Ottawa and Washington alike.

The story of how Canada refused to become the 51st state is one of nationalism, soft power, pipeline politics, and one unexpected secret weapon: King Charles III.

Part I: The Threat That Wouldn’t Stop

Trump didn’t ease into this one.

At a November 2024 dinner at Mar-a-Lago, he called Justin Trudeau “Governor of the Great State of Canada” to his face. Canadian Cabinet Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who was at the table, reassured reporters it was all a tease. It wasn’t.

In January 2025, as Trudeau announced his resignation, Trump posted on Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State” — a claim so detached from reality it bordered on performance art. At the time, 85% of Canadians opposed annexation and only 9% supported it. Canadian politicians from every corner of the spectrum — left, right, separatist, federalist — vehemently rejected it. One Angus Reid poll found that 82% of Canadians would rather become a dominion of the British Empire again than be annexed by the United States. That same week, Trump posted a US flag draped across Canada’s map on Truth Social. He also claimed the US had a $200 billion trade deficit with Canada. The actual figure, per official US statistics: $35.7 billion.

The lies had a purpose. As Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly put it plainly to CNN: “President Trump wants to put us into a state where we are much more weakened economically in order eventually to annex us.” Militarily, if necessary.

At a January press conference, Trump ruled out using military force specifically for Canada — but promised “economic force” to erase “that artificially drawn line.” He then imposed 25% across-the-board tariffs on February 1st, triggering Canada’s counter-tariffs and the most serious rupture in the two countries’ relationship since the War of 1812.

The hits kept coming through March 2025. In a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump mused plainly: “To be honest with you, Canada only works as a state.” His team simultaneously leaked that Trump had floated stripping Canada out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, reviewing all military cooperation, and shredding the agreements governing the Great Lakes. These weren’t jokes. They were a blueprint.

And yet — Canada didn’t break. It pivoted.

Part II: The Book — And the King Nobody Knew Was in the Room

Here is where the story turns genuinely extraordinary.

Robert Hardman, one of Britain’s foremost authorities on the monarchy, had remarkable access to Donald Trump for his new biography of Queen Elizabeth II. In those conversations, something unexpected happened. Hardman pushed back on Trump’s Canada annexation talk. And what he discovered was that the thing standing between Canada and Trump’s territorial ambitions wasn’t Mark Carney, wasn’t NATO, and wasn’t tariffs.

It was King Charles.

According to Hardman’s account, Trump brought up Greenland during their conversation. Hardman told him that annexing Greenland would probably destroy NATO, and then asked him — while they were on the subject — to please leave Canada alone too. Trump’s response revealed something remarkable: he genuinely did not know that King Charles is Canada’s head of state.

“Do they still recognize the King? Or have they stopped that?” Trump asked.

When Hardman confirmed that yes, King Charles is indeed Canada’s head of state, Trump grumbled about the “terrible politicians” who were “nice to my face and then say bad things behind my back,” complained about the 49th parallel being drawn by “some guy,” and then — crucially — backed down. Hardman writes that it was the closest he had heard to a private acknowledgement from Trump that, as long as Canada had the King, he was not going to usurp him.

“There could be no doubting the esteem in which the late Queen was held by Mr. Trump,” Hardman wrote. “He had also voiced the highest praise for her son and heir, who appeared to be the primary reason why he was no longer sabre-rattling at Canada.”

Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born in the village of Tong in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland. She grew up speaking Scottish Gaelic before immigrating to the US as a teenager. Trump’s deep affection for the British monarchy has long been noted — and apparently, once it became clear that annexing Canada meant picking a fight with the institution he most admired, the fantasy evaporated.

So let’s be very clear about what just happened: the most powerful man in the world backed away from his annexation fantasy — at least privately — because he didn’t want to disrespect a king. Soft power, executed by accident. Won by Canada anyway.

The implications are almost too absurd to process. Two hundred years of Canadian history and a royal bloodline were more durable than all the tariffs, truth posts, and territorial chest-beating combined.

Part III: Carney’s Counter-Offensive — The Comeback Nobody Saw Coming

While Trump was being quietly walked back by a royal biographer, Canada was executing one of the most dramatic geopolitical pivots in its post-war history.

Mark Carney didn’t just win the April 2025 election — he won it by weaponizing Trump’s aggression. In January 2025, the Liberal Party was sitting at a historic low of 19% support. The Conservatives held a 25-point lead and were being called unstoppable. Then Trump turned up the heat, and Carney ran straight toward the fire.

“Trump is trying to break us so America can own us,” Carney said on election night.

He won.

Then he went to Washington. On May 6, 2025, Carney sat across from Trump in the Oval Office and delivered the line of the year: “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We’re sitting in one right now — Buckingham Palace, which you visited, as well. And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the last several months, it’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale. Ever.”

Trump replied: “Time will tell.”

Carney privately asked Trump to stop calling Canada the 51st state during the meeting. When pressed on how Trump responded, the prime minister said: “He’s the president. He’s his own person.”

That was the last time Carney needed to be deferential.

Part IV: The 12-Deal Blitz — Canada Goes Shopping

Carney’s diplomacy after winning the election was frenetic, globe-spanning, and relentlessly strategic. In six months, he signed 12 trade and security agreements across four continents. At Davos in January 2026, he told the assembled global elite — and later confirmed directly to Trump by phone — “I meant what I said. Twelve new deals. Four continents. Six months.”

Here’s the scorecard:

Europe: Canada signed a landmark defense pact with the EU, becoming the first non-European nation admitted to the €150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense procurement program — giving Canadian defense manufacturers a backstage pass to billions in European defense projects. Canada also reaffirmed and expanded CETA, its comprehensive trade agreement with the EU, which had already boosted Canada-EU trade by 65% since 2017.

The Middle East: Carney made the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to the UAE in decades, signing a Foreign Investment Protection Agreement and launching negotiations toward a full trade deal — unlocking a staggering $70 billion USD investment pledge from Abu Dhabi. He also opened trade talks with Qatar.

Asia: At the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Carney met Xi Jinping and opened a new “strategic partnership” — including an EV-for-canola deal that Trump promptly threatened to punish with 100% tariffs (he did not follow through). Carney also signed Canada’s first-ever Indo-Pacific security and defense cooperation pact with South Korea — covering cyber, space, and hybrid threats — and launched free trade negotiations with Thailand. Canada and Indonesia completed a comprehensive economic partnership that would eliminate or reduce 95% of tariffs on Canadian exports.

India: Carney relaunched frozen trade negotiations with India, aiming to double bilateral trade to US$50 billion by 2030, and locked in a 10-year uranium export deal worth US$2.8 billion through Cameco Corp.

The Australia-Canada-India (ACITI) Partnership: A new trilateral technology and innovation alliance focused on green energy, AI, critical minerals, and resilient supply chains.

And at Davos in January 2026, Carney delivered perhaps the most pointed foreign policy speech any Canadian leader has given in a generation: “Middle powers must act together — because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu.” He also declared that “the old order is not coming back” and that Canada was building what he called “strategic autonomy” — the capacity to feed itself, fuel itself, and defend itself without depending on the United States.

Trump withdrew Carney’s invitation to his “Board of Peace.” Carney shrugged. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on Fox News and claimed Carney had “aggressively walked back” his Davos comments during a private call with Trump. Carney walked into Parliament, faced the cameras, and said flatly: “To be absolutely clear — and I said this to the president — I meant what I said in Davos.”

Part V: King Charles Delivers the Message Trump Couldn’t Ignore

Canada also played its royal card in the most public and symbolic way possible.

On May 27, 2025, King Charles III traveled to Ottawa and opened Canada’s Parliament — the first monarch to do so in nearly 70 years, since Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 and 1977. It was Carney who invited him, and the timing was anything but coincidental.

Standing in the Senate Chamber, Charles declared: “The world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War.” He praised Canada’s “unique identity,” noted Canadians “coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity and hope,” and said the Crown “stands proudly as a symbol of Canada today, in all her richness and dynamism.”

Trump, apparently not to be outdone, posted on Truth Social that same day offering Canada free access to his “Golden Dome” missile defense system — but only if Canada became the 51st state, in which case it would cost “ZERO DOLLARS.” Otherwise: $61 billion.

The optics couldn’t have been more perfectly disastrous for him. On one side: a king in full regalia, opening a Parliament, wrapping Canada in the dignity of centuries. On the other: a Truth Social post with a dollar figure.

Canada chose the king.

Part VI: The Energy Divorce — Canada Breaks the Pipeline Addiction

If the diplomatic pivot was the strategy, the energy pivot is the endgame. And it’s already underway.

For decades, Canada exported nearly all its oil south, making it economically dependent on American goodwill. The Trans Mountain Expansion Pipeline, which came online in May 2024, changed everything. By nearly tripling pipeline capacity from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels per day and connecting landlocked Alberta oil directly to the Port of Vancouver, Canada opened a permanent Pacific route to Asia.

The results have been staggering. Canadian exports to non-US markets went from 112,000 barrels per day in February 2024 to 549,000 barrels per day by November 2025. The value of Alberta’s oil exports to Asia went from zero before the expansion to over US$804 million per month by October 2025. The pricing gap that used to punish Canadian oil — WCS trading at a $40-50 per barrel discount to WTI — has compressed to roughly $10, as Asian refineries now compete directly with American buyers for Canadian crude.

On LNG, Canada made history on June 30, 2025: LNG Canada loaded its first-ever cargo from Kitimat on British Columbia’s north coast and shipped it to Asia. By November 2025, a second production train was online and the terminal had shipped more than 25 cargoes. Further LNG projects — Woodfibre LNG, Cedar LNG, and the massive Ksi Lisims facility led by the Nisga’a Nation — are in various stages of construction and approval. Canada has also committed a $34 billion Trans Mountain investment and is fast-tracking a new west coast oil pipeline from Alberta’s oil sands to the northern BC coast.

On steel and lumber, Canada moved to protect its industries with 25% global tariffs on steel derivative imports, rail subsidies, import limits, and a sweeping “Buy Canadian” federal procurement policy that prioritizes Canadian steel and lumber in all major infrastructure projects.

The goal, stated plainly by Carney: double Canada’s non-US exports within 10 years. And from the numbers so far, the trajectory is real.

Part VII: The Verdict

By June 2025, Carney told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of a NATO summit in the Netherlands that Trump is no longer interested in turning Canada into the 51st state.

“He admires Canada,” Carney said. “I think it’s fair to say, maybe for a period of time, he coveted Canada.”

In April 2026, Robert Hardman’s book confirmed it from the inside.

The saga produced a paradox that only history will fully appreciate: Trump’s annexation bluster — designed to weaken, intimidate, and destabilize — had the exact opposite effect on every front. It elected a strong, sovereignty-obsessed Canadian prime minister on a wave of nationalism. It sparked a Canadian consumer boycott of American goods and a collapse in US tourism from Canada. It triggered the most ambitious economic diversification program in Canada’s post-war history. It pushed Canada into the arms of Europe, Asia, the Gulf States, and the Indo-Pacific. It accelerated energy infrastructure that will permanently reduce Canada’s oil and gas dependence on the US market. And it reminded Canada that it had a secret weapon — a king whom the most disruptive president in modern history genuinely would not cross.

Carney’s closing line at Davos says it all: “Nostalgia is not a strategy.”

It wasn’t just a message for Canada. It was a warning to Washington: the old order — the one where Canada was captive, dependent, and too polite to push back — is gone. You built that exit door yourself. Canada walked through it.

Two hundred years of history, an “Oh, Canada,” one royal biographer, and a King.

Game, set, match.

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