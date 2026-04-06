Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Bev
Apr 6

We re seriously buying that old hack s story? Sorry Dean but I don t think for a second that the threat is reduced; deferred possibly, disguised, lulling us into false security? But once he sets his gaze on somehting, it s his in his own universe, just a matter of time.

Eternal Vigilence please.

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DBS
Apr 6

Canada would best not be naive that Trump and his regime are no longer a threat to our sovereignty. The headline of the CBC news piece is misleading at best but as they point out if you read the complete article the rhetoric continues and online we’re heading of an uptick in anti Canada rhetoric being posted. I personally don’t put much weight on an author writing a bit of a more upper crust tabloid piece on the royal family.

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