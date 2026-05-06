May 6, 2026

On Monday, May 4, 2026, a convoy of seven trucks pulled up to Elections Alberta’s Edmonton headquarters. Out climbed Mitch Sylvestre — gun store operator, CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project — and Jeffrey Rath, the cowboy-hatted, Fox-and-Friends-courting lawyer who has appointed himself the legal mouthpiece of the Alberta separatist movement. Behind them, 42 banker boxes containing what they claimed were 301,620 signatures demanding a referendum on tearing Alberta out of Canada. Flags. Hoodies. A staged “historic” tableau, rendered for the cameras.

What the cameras did not show: a temporary court injunction; an active RCMP investigation; a voter database containing the personal information of nearly three million Albertans that had spent weeks circulating in the wild; a parallel court fight by First Nations whose Treaty rights cannot be wished away by a provincial gimmick law; documented covert meetings between the movement’s leaders and senior Trump administration officials, including a request for a half-trillion-dollar U.S. credit line; a coordinated foreign disinformation network running out of the Netherlands; and a movement leadership marbled with evangelical Christian nationalists, convoy-blockade veterans, and political fixers with documented histories of dirty tricks.

This is not a folksy populist uprising. This is something else. And the something-else deserves to be named plainly. So let’s name it.

It’s a MAGA-funded, foreign attempt to break Canada in half, supported by a small group of compromised White Christian Nationalists who are getting paid by “MAGA Interests” to do it.

Part I — The petition: a movement that needed the rules bent before it could even start

Begin at the beginning, because the entire enterprise rests on a foundation that an Alberta judge already ruled was unconstitutional.

In December 2025, Court of King’s Bench Justice Colin Feasby ruled that the separatists’ proposed referendum question violated section 35 of the Constitution Act — the section that protects Aboriginal and Treaty rights. The question was dead on arrival. So Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party did what governments under the influence of their fringe do: it changed the law. Bill 14, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, rammed through the legislature in the dying days of the fall sitting, stripped out the requirement that citizen-initiative questions actually comply with the Constitution.

Read that sentence again. The Alberta government legislated permission for citizens to petition for unconstitutional things - on behalf of a foreign entity powered by White Christian Nationalists.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine called it what it was: “Bill 14 really crossed the line.” His Nation, joined later by the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy, took the province to court. Their argument is foundational and devastating: Treaty 8 was signed in 1899 — before Alberta existed as a province. Alberta is not a party to the Treaty. A non-party cannot unilaterally tear up a Crown-Indigenous agreement. As SLCN’s lawyer Orlagh O’Kelly put it in the Court of King’s Bench: “There is no unbridled right to petition for the breakup of Canada.” Even Alberta’s government is not above section 35.1.

Justice Shaina Leonard ordered Elections Alberta to pause verification of the petition signatures while she works through the constitutional questions. Rath’s response, predictably, was contempt: he told CBC the court process is “meaningless” because the Premier “politically can’t ignore” hundreds of thousands of signatures. Translation: the law doesn’t matter; only force of numbers does. That is not a legal argument. That is the rhetoric of the mob.

A reality check on those numbers, by the way: Sylvestre’s separatist petition collected roughly 302,000 signatures. The competing pro-Canada “Forever Canadian” petition led by former PC deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk gathered 456,365 signatures last year, with over 400,000 verified — under tighter rules, in a shorter window, before Smith’s UCP rewrote the citizen-initiative law to favour her own province’s would-be separatists. The “unstoppable momentum” framing is a media construct. More Albertans signed to stay than signed to leave, and they did it the hard way.

Part II — The data nuke: 2.95 million Albertans doxxed

On April 29, 2026, in a meeting room at the Edmonton Oilfield Technical Society, separatist organizer David Parker (a cosplaying dope sick, former alcoholic who thinks Canada wants to mutilate his kids and turn them into trans zombies) stood in front of his followers and unveiled the Centurion Project — a slick, app-based “voter ID” tool. He bragged that he had encountered the technology while touring with American far-right celebrity Tucker Carlson and claimed the same system had helped Donald Trump flip Michigan in 2024. Then, in the middle of the event, an Elections Alberta investigator walked in with police officers and informed one of the project’s founders that the project was under investigation.

That moment marked the beginning of what may be the largest privacy breach in Canadian electoral history.

Here is what was on the Centurion Project’s publicly accessible database, according to Globe and Mail reporting: names and addresses for 2,957,857 Albertans. Unique elector identification numbers. Middle names. 2,083,175 phone numbers. The names and home addresses of judges. Crown prosecutors. Senators. Sitting and former politicians, including former premier Jason Kenney and former NDP premier Rachel Notley — the latter of whom received at least eleven death threats during her time in office. Journalists. The province’s top elections official. In one Centurion training video, Notley’s home address was reportedly featured.

This wasn’t a leak in the conventional sense. It was a weapon, deliberately built and deployed.

The mechanism: the Centurion app instructed users to “claim” people they knew from the database, then survey them about separation, then track responses on a digital dashboard. Parker called it the “10x strategy” — each supporter recruits ten, who recruit ten, who recruit ten. A chain letter built on stolen personal data. He told his audience the new app finally provided a way to enforce political “accountability” for how people vote. How did Parker come up with the data leak/10x scam? He’s a business partner of Tucker Carlson’s team and funnelled an unknown amount of money to Tucker’s hilarious Canada tour in exchange for getting a piece of the VIP packages to meet Tucker, Danielle Smith, and the now-comatose Jordan Peterson. He is also deeply financially embedded in the Moms for Liberty movement. His ties to MAGA aren’t just ideological; they are, more importantly, financial. David has also spent the better part of the last five-6 years travelling around the country, telling willing extremist strains that Canada is going to steal their money with a Crypto and precious metals guy in tow to drive investment into his movement through a derelict bank called the Bow Valley Credit Union. Some important context you might not be aware of, but I am. Just over a year ago, I went to interview David Parker and was given a front-row seat to the grift. One comment sticks with me to this day; I don’t care about anything other than not getting out of bed for less than 10k a day. We scrapped the interview when he said he couldn’t afford to pay the agreed-upon expenses to produce the doc because “the Bow Valley Credit Union went offline.” For those angry at me for my willingness to interview him, now you know why. ;)

But I digress.

So, how did Elections Alberta know the database came from the Republican Party of Alberta? Because Elections Alberta seeds every copy of the elector list it distributes with unique fake names — salted entries designed precisely to catch this kind of thievery. The salts in the Centurion database matched those on the 2025 list provided to Cam Davies, leader of the Republican Party of Alberta. As of this writing, Elections Alberta says it will now scan Sylvestre’s submitted petition for those same salted names — meaning we may soon learn whether canvassers used the stolen list to pad the petition itself. Here’s David and convicted Trucker Convoy Criminals Tamara Lich and Christ Barber admitting to just that.

Then there is the timeline of inaction, which deserves its own paragraph of fury. According to Calgary journalist Jen Gerson — co-founder of The Line, who broke critical pieces of this story — she submitted a tip to Elections Alberta on March 31 warning that anyone with rudimentary web skills could download the entire Centurion database. An investigator contacted her on April 1. On April 10, Elections Commissioner Paula Hale wrote back to tell Gerson the evidence was “compelling” but, in her view, not yet sufficient grounds to act. Elections Alberta did not move publicly until the end of April. Three million Albertans’ personal information sat exposed in the wild for at least a month while the regulator equivocated. The RCMP is now investigating. Kenney is lawyering up. Domestic-violence survivors, judges, and journalists whose home addresses were on that database may be living with that exposure for the rest of their lives.

Smith’s UCP government — which created the legislative environment that incubated all of this — claims it gave the elector list to no unauthorized outside group. Davies, of the Republican Party of Alberta, says he handed his copy to “a number of vendors” for “authorized purposes.” When asked how he could possibly be unaware of how Parker got the list, given they share an ideology and a movement, Davies offered this gem: “We share similar ideologies, but we’re not always aligned on similar methodologies.”

A quote for the historical record, that one.

Part III — The cast of characters: who, exactly, are these people?

Strip away the cowboy hats and the freedom rhetoric and the same dozen-or-so faces keep recycling through every separatist operation in the province. Let’s identify them.

David Parker — Founder of Take Back Alberta. Founder of the Centurion Project. Son of an evangelical pastor. Trinity Western University graduate. Former staffer in Stephen Harper’s PMO and Jason Kenney’s UCP leadership team. Self-described architect of the campaign that drove Kenney out of the premier’s office and installed Danielle Smith — who attended Parker’s wedding. Bragged in his own words: “I declared war on Jason Kenney. I would not rest until he was no longer the premier.” A 2024 academic study of Take Back Alberta in the journal Religions documented that the majority of TBA’s leadership are evangelical Christians, and that the organization channels white, rural, conservative Christian networks into the UCP machinery.

Take Back Alberta and Parker were fined $120,000 by Alberta’s election commissioner in 2025 for elections-law violations. Parker has now openly compared Alberta’s place in Canadian Confederation to slavery in the Book of Exodus — an analogy so theologically and historically grotesque that, according to The Walrus, even a sympathetic audience member at one of his events shouted at him to “cut the bible belt crap.” Pure fucking religious cosplay insanity.

Cam Davies — Leader of the Republican Party of Alberta. Veteran political fixer. Accused architect of the “Kamikaze” scheme that allegedly delivered the UCP’s first leadership race to Kenney by running a sham candidate to attack Kenney’s rival, Brian Jean. Made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago in late 2025 to “kiss Trump’s ring,” in The Walrus’s phrase, and meet far-right American operatives. His party’s copy of the elector list is the one that ended up — somehow, mysteriously, “rented legally” — on the Centurion app.

Jeffrey Rath — Calgary-area lawyer. Self-styled black-hat-wearing spokesman for the Alberta Prosperity Project. Has appeared on Fox & Friends and a parade of far-right podcasts. Per his own statements to the Financial Times, attended at least three meetings with U.S. State Department officials between 2025 and 2026, in which the dismemberment of Canada was on the table. Told the FT he has “a much stronger relationship” with the Trump administration than with the Prime Minister of Canada. He said this on the record. Out loud. As a Canadian citizen.

Mitch Sylvestre — CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project. Operator of a Cold Lake gun store. Former Take Back Alberta regional captain before jumping to APP. The face of the petition delivery on May 4. Now publicly distancing himself from Parker and the Centurion Project, after Parker reportedly approached him last month to integrate the stolen voter database into the petition campaign, an offer Sylvestre says he refused within a minute. (Convenient timing for that disavowal, given the criminal investigation. The reader may decide what weight to give it.)

Premier Danielle Smith — Visited Mar-a-Lago in January 2025, while every other Canadian premier was lining up against Trump’s “51st state” rhetoric. Attended David Parker’s wedding. Owes her job, by Parker’s own loud public account, to Take Back Alberta’s coup against Kenney. Has now created the legislative pathway for the referendum and the regulatory environment in which the data breach metastasized. Says publicly she opposes separation. Has done nothing meaningful to disrupt the machinery driving it. In fact, she’s been actively supporting it and propping it up privately for years to save her own political career.

This is not a coincidence of personalities. It is a network.

Part IV — The foreign hand: Mar-a-Lago, the State Department, and a $500 billion ask

Stop and absorb this paragraph slowly, because this is where Canadian readers tend to assume there must be some misunderstanding. There is not.

The Financial Times reported in late January 2026, and NBC News confirmed in February, that leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project have held three separate meetings with U.S. State Department officials between April 2025 and early 2026. Rath confirmed the meetings on the record. Two went so far as to discuss switching Alberta’s currency to U.S. dollars. The APP has openly stated it is seeking a $500 billion U.S. credit facility to bankroll an independent Alberta. Rath claimed in an 80,000-view podcast interview with right-wing influencer Rachel Parker that the most recent meeting took place inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility — a SCIF, the kind of environment used for classified intelligence briefings — and lasted several hours.

The Walrus, in its national-security-focused analysis, drew the only conclusion the facts permit: the U.S. government has been holding sustained, escalating, and at least partially classified discussions with a foreign separatist movement about the dismemberment of one of its closest allies. White House and State Department spokespeople have offered the standard “no commitments were made” boilerplate. That is not a denial. It is the diplomatic equivalent of “no comment.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly mused that Alberta is “a natural partner for the U.S.” and said, “I think we should let them come down into the U.S. They have great resources.”

The president he serves has, on multiple public occasions, talked about Canada as the “51st state.” A U.S. national security analyst told CBC, on Steve Bannon’s show no less, that Trump’s “51st state” rhetoric was always really aimed at Alberta — a vote for separation, he argued, would prompt U.S. recognition.

British Columbia Premier David Eby was the first elected Canadian to call this what it is. “To go to a foreign country and to ask for assistance in breaking up Canada,” he told reporters, “there’s an old-fashioned word for that. And that word is treason.”

He is correct.

That is, by the most basic definition the word has carried in every common-law jurisdiction since the Statute of Treasons of 1351, what is happening here. Canadian citizens, on Canadian soil, soliciting a foreign power for financial and political assistance to dismember the Canadian state. Not metaphorical sedition. Not figurative. Actual.

Part V — The disinformation factory: slopaganda, hired actors, and the Netherlands node

In April 2026, CBC News’s visual investigations team and Radio-Canada’s Décrypteurs published the results of a months-long investigation into a network of YouTube channels promoting Alberta separation and U.S. annexation. The findings:

At least 20 coordinated channels , dubbed “slopaganda” by researchers at the Media Ecosystem Observatory (a joint project of the University of Toronto and McGill).

Cumulative views: roughly 40 million .

Channel hosts who turn out to be hired actors recruited via Upwork and Fiverr — including one Calgary media worker, Matt Berry, who learned via a CBC reverse image search that his audition video had been used without consent or payment to front a channel called “The Canadian Politician.” His response, on the record: “It’s f—ked up. I feel so violated. I’m not part of a separatist movement. I’m literally, like, the opposite.”

Three individuals based in the Netherlands identified by their digital trail as the operators behind the channels. Two of them attended the same online course teaching customers how to build “faceless” YouTube channels for passive AdSense income.

Channel scripts use AI-generated voiceovers, near-identical templates, and the kind of breathless headlines designed to hijack rage rather than inform: “Danielle Smith Just ANNOUNCED the Biggest Separation in Canadian History Is About to HAPPEN!” / “Alberta & Saskatchewan Just GOT OFFICIALLY BACKED By The US! 51ST-52ND STATEHOOD INCOMING!”

It is critical to be honest about what investigators have not yet confirmed: whether the Dutch operators are the originating force, or whether — more plausibly, given the sophistication of the messaging — there is a layer above them. Researchers, including Chris Ross of the Canadian Digital Media Research Network, have been careful: the network is verifiably inauthentic, verifiably coordinated, and verifiably profitable, but the operation's ultimate sponsor has not been publicly identified.

What we do know is that Mitch Sylvestre, asked about the foreign-interference findings, dismissed them as a “fairy tale.” That is a deliberate choice. When the head of the petition-collecting organization waves off documented foreign manipulation of the information environment in which his own petition is being signed, that is not a man who cares whether his movement is being ridden by foreign actors. It is a man who has decided the question is impolite to ask.

It is not impolite. It is the central question.

Part VI — The Christian nationalist scaffolding

It is impossible to understand this movement without understanding the religious networks underneath it.

The 2024 academic profile of Take Back Alberta in the Religions journal — peer-reviewed by researchers at McMaster and York — found that TBA functions as the organizational bridge between Alberta’s evangelical Christian institutions and the partisan UCP machinery. TBA leadership is overwhelmingly evangelical. Parker himself memorized the Book of Romans as a homeschooled child, attended Trinity Western, and frames his political work in explicitly providential terms. TBA regional captain Roy Beyer has appeared on Christian web shows describing the movement as nothing less than a struggle for “nationhood,” casting opposition as “globalist” attempts to “eliminate nationhood.” TBA’s Telegram administrators include Marco Van Hugenbois, charged with criminal mischief over $5,000 in connection with the Coutts border blockade.

Coutts. Remember Coutts. February 2022. Highway 2 is shut down. RCMP raid. A cache of high-powered weapons, body armour, and high-capacity magazines. Four men were charged with conspiracy to murder police officers. The same convoy ecosystem that produced the Coutts arms cache produced Take Back Alberta’s foot soldiers, which produced Danielle Smith’s UCP coup, which produced Bill 14, which produced the Centurion Project, which produced the largest privacy breach in Alberta’s history.

It is a single organism. Pretending otherwise is journalistic malpractice.

The Walrus, in its piece on the data breach, was characteristically blunt: “At their hardened core, separatists are white nationalists. They would be Proud Boys if the Proud Boys weren’t a listed terrorist entity.” The reader can argue with the framing, but the reader cannot argue with the through-line of personnel, rhetoric, and tactics that connects the Coutts blockade, the Ottawa convoy, Take Back Alberta, the Centurion Project, the Republican Party of Alberta, and the men currently making the case in court that constitutional rights are an inconvenience to be legislated around.

Part VII — Where the J6 echoes are real, and where they are not

The user who commissioned this piece asked, fairly, whether the movement is “going full J6.” The honest answer is more interesting than a yes-or-no.

Yes:

A movement that does not believe institutions are legitimate when they rule against it. (Rath, on the record, dismissing court process as “meaningless.”)

A movement seeking foreign government support against its own democratic federation. (APP, on the record, taking three meetings at State.)

A movement deploying voter-targeting infrastructure imported from a U.S. campaign, by Parker’s own account. (”Discovered the technology while touring with Tucker Carlson… helped Trump win Michigan.”)

A movement willing to weaponize private citizens’ home addresses for political “accountability.” (The Centurion app, in Parker’s own framing.)

A movement marbled with veterans of armed border standoffs and convoy occupations.

What we do not yet have, and should not pretend we do:

Direct documentary evidence that names were fraudulently added to the petition using the stolen voter list. The concern is real, and serious — Elections Alberta is now scanning the petition for the salted entries from the stolen list, which is precisely the right test. Until the results of that scan are public, the question of petition contamination is open. We should say so plainly. (If your prior assumption is that nothing is wrong, that scan is unnecessary; if your prior assumption is that everything is fine, the scan is paranoid; the fact that Elections Alberta is doing it is itself the answer to whether reasonable people are worried.)

Direct documentary evidence that the Dutch YouTube operation is funded by U.S. political actors. The network is real, the inauthenticity is real, the views are real, the alignment with separatist messaging is real. The funding chain is, for now, unproven. Treat it as the active investigative question it is, not as established fact.

The job of journalism is to hold both of those distinctions clearly, even while telling the truth about a network that is plainly, observably, dangerous.

Part VIII — What to watch

In the coming weeks:

Justice Shaina Leonard’s ruling on the First Nations injunction. If she sides with Treaty 8, the petition verification process is paused indefinitely and the legal foundation for Alberta separation becomes effectively impossible without First Nations consent. Elections Alberta’s scan of the petition for the salted names from the stolen voter list. This is the first concrete test of whether the breach contaminated the petition itself. The RCMP’s investigation into the Centurion Project breach. Maximum penalty for misuse of the elector list under Alberta law is a $100,000 fine and one year imprisonment. The interesting question is whether charges climb the chain from Parker to Davies to whoever in the legitimate political ecosystem handed Davies’s copy to a third party. The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta, which Elections Alberta has now formally notified. Any further reporting on State Department meetings. A senior State official has said publicly there will be no fourth meeting. APP says otherwise. One of them is wrong, and the discrepancy matters. Whether any sitting UCP MLA, cabinet minister, or staffer turns out to be the source of the elector-list leak. That is the question Elections Alberta is, by all reporting, pursuing. The political consequences of that answer are difficult to overstate. David Parker, Jeffrey Rath, Mitch Sylvestre, Rob Anderson, Danielle Smth’s perp walk to prison. I’m excited to watch for that next.

A closing word, plainly

For decades, Alberta’s grievances against Ottawa have been treated by the rest of the country as a regional eccentricity to be managed. Equalization, oil-and-gas regulation, federal-provincial tension — the standard Canadian fare.

That framing is no longer adequate.

What is happening in Alberta in the spring of 2026 is a stress test of Canadian sovereignty conducted, in part, by a foreign power in friendly contact with a domestic separatist movement, lubricated by an algorithmically amplified information environment that pays Dutch YouTubers to tell Albertans separation is inevitable, organized through evangelical and convoy networks with documented histories of contempt for the state, and enabled by a provincial government that rewrote its own constitutional safeguards to accommodate the operation.

It is fair, factual, and necessary to call the leadership of this enterprise what they are. They are operatives of a movement that has solicited a foreign government for support against the dismemberment of Canada. They have built voter-surveillance infrastructure on stolen personal data. They have publicly stated that lawful court processes are “meaningless.” They are, in plain English, working against the constitutional and territorial integrity of the country whose passports they carry.

The First Nations of Treaty 8, who are at this moment doing more to defend Canada than any federal politician, deserve the credit and the cover for that fight. The journalists at CBC, The Globe and Mail, The Walrus, The Line, The Tyee, Global News, and the academic researchers at MEO and the Canadian Digital Media Research Network deserve credit for ensuring that this story cannot be quietly buried.

And every Albertan whose name, address, and phone number sat in a publicly accessible separatist database for a month deserves an answer to a single question: who, exactly, decided your safety was worth less than David Parker’s recruitment funnel?

That answer is coming in the form of criminal charges against traitors to Canada and Alberta. David Parker isn’t on a mission from God. He’s on a mission for MAGA at a rate of “10k a day,” and I’m sure the belief that he’s a biblical character or Roman Soldier will evaporate once he’s victim/klansplaining how the Canadian deep state doesn’t respect the authority of his sky daddy and his pure fucking insanity from prison.

Best of luck, Hillbilly neckbeards.

- Canada