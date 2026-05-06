Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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EaB's avatar
EaB
10hEdited

Wow!

The evangelicals and MAGAT wannabes are everywhere!!

How does one get invested in these vengeful knuckledragging cults?

Parents?

Churches?

Friends and relatives?

Gives me the heebie jeebies to know that they just lie in wait with their demented followers!

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Denise McCammon's avatar
Denise McCammon
10h

as if there isn't enough going on, just ass this to the ever expanding list of treachery the magats are trying to pull off.

and 1/2 billion dollar pay out?

with the national debt now way more than our gdp?

and yet

canadian hillbillys will prolly go all in for this deal

good luck if it goes thru

i'm in the u.s. still waiting for my promised tariff rebate!

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