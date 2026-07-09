July, 9, 2026

For the last 20 months or so, Trump has everyone on the edge of their “why is he doing this to Canada?” seat. Let me explain now that the WSJ has caught on.

This morning, the Wall Street Journal — Rupert Murdoch’s paper, not exactly the Laurentian Elite Gazette — published a bombshell titled “The Canadian Who Steered Europe Away From the U.S.” And buried inside it is the single most Canadian revenge story ever told: a polite, bilingual central banker methodically dismantling American leverage over the free world while smiling for the cameras and calling it “pragmatism.”

Jon Snow with a briefing binder. Gandalf in a Savile Row suit. Alan Turing, but the code he’s cracking is Donald Trump’s brain.

Let’s walk through it.

The audit nobody talks about

According to the reporting, within days of taking office, Carney ordered his government to answer one quiet, terrifying question: how dependent is Canada on a single country for its data, its weapons, its payment systems, and its food?

Spoiler: very. Dangerously. Embarrassingly.

Every Canadian PM in living memory took that reality and did the same thing — hopped a flight to Washington, kissed the ring, came home with a photo op. Carney didn’t. His first trip was to Paris, where he declared Canada the most European of the non-European countries and started building somewhere else to stand.

That wasn’t a talking point. That was a mission statement.

MAGA Killer Mark Carney Is Changing Canada's Political Landscape Dean Blundell · April 8, 2025 The entire free world needs to go ‘Full Carney.’” The BBC used it in their recent assessment of Canada’s approach to dealing with Trump, and according to the latest polls, Canadians couldn’t agree more.This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Read full story

Why the banker could do what no politician could

Here’s the part the pundits keep missing. Carney didn’t need introductions in Europe. He already had everyone’s cell number.

Before Europe’s current leaders were heads of state, a bunch of them were bankers — Macron did his time at Rothschild, Merz chaired BlackRock’s German operation, Finland’s Stubb came through the European Investment Bank. Carney ran the Bank of Canada, then the Bank of England, through two global crises. These people didn’t meet at a NATO summit. They met in the money trenches.

The Journal’s reporting says Carney kept a second phone with a British number loaded with contacts from his London years, and he’d text European leaders directly — so fast his own staff couldn’t keep up. Prime ministers usually communicate through six layers of diplomats and a briefing package. Carney was sliding into the group chat.

And the fingerprints are everywhere. Per the reporting, he lunched privately with Macron at the Élysée. He went for a jog through Hyde Park with Alexander Stubb — the two are reportedly co-writing a piece on navigating the new world order. When he visited London, Starmer’s team was quietly stress-testing a question that would’ve been heresy five years ago: what happens if America walks away from the “special relationship”?

Wherever that question was being asked, Carney kept turning up. Funny how that works.

They studied Trump like a lab specimen

This is my favourite part.

Canadian officials, per the WSJ’s sources, prepared for Trump by reading clinical papers on impulsivity and working through biographies of his business and media career. Not policy briefings. Psychology. They profiled the man like behavioural scientists studying an unpredictable animal, because that’s what managing him requires.

And when a European counterpart complained about the personalities in Trump’s second administration, Carney reportedly delivered the most Canadian flex in diplomatic history: “I have to deal with these guys every day.”

Translation: you think YOU’VE got problems? I share a border with the circus.

Meanwhile — and this is not speculation, this is prior reporting from inside Trump’s own orbit — Anthony Scaramucci has repeatedly claimed Trump calls Carney more than any other world leader, looking for direction and approval. Read that again. The guy threatening to annex us keeps dialling the guy he’s threatening, asking what he thinks. Trump craves the one thing Carney has and he never will: the respect of serious people.

The threats were real. So was the response.

This wasn’t paranoia, folks. The Journal reports Trump privately told Trudeau he’d tear up the 1908 border treaty — the actual line, per two sources, was that ripping it up would unravel the whole country. At a Mar-a-Lago dinner, when Trudeau’s envoys tried to talk him off the annexation ledge, Trump reportedly floated carving Canada into two states, one red, one blue. And over dinner this past January, he allegedly told a confidant that with more time, he’d “do Greenland.”

Danish intelligence took the Greenland threats seriously enough to assess the United States — the UNITED STATES — as a potential military threat.

So while Europe held emergency meetings about what Washington might do next, where was Carney? Beijing. Signing a preliminary strategic partnership with Xi Jinping — knocking China’s canola tariffs down from roughly 85% toward 15% in exchange for letting up to 49,000 Chinese EVs into Canada at a 6.1% rate. First PM in China since 2017. Three billion dollars in export orders unlocked for Canadian farmers and fishermen who’d been eating Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs for two years.

His explanation was pure Carney: “We take the world as it is, not as we wish it to be.”

Fourteen words. A whole doctrine. Poilievre screamed. Doug Ford screamed. Trump? Trump shrugged and called it a good deal. Even he couldn’t find the angle, because there wasn’t one — that’s what competence looks like.

Davos: the mic drop

Then January’s Davos happened. During a stopover in Doha on the way from China, Carney reportedly woke up at 4 a.m. and wrote his entire speech in a single two-hour sitting. No committee. No focus groups. Just a guy and the moment.

He delivered it one day before Trump’s own address, telling the room that the promise of mutual benefit through integration collapses once integration becomes the instrument of your subordination — and warning that Western nations either stand up to great powers or end up on the menu. The room ate it up.

Trump, watching from Air Force One, hit back from the same stage the next day: “Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark.”

First-name basis. Personal. Rattled. When Trump uses your first name from a podium, you’ve won the exchange. Ask “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

The two-man con Trump can’t see

Here’s the architecture, and it’s genuinely elegant.

NATO’s Mark Rutte plays the front of house — flattering Trump relentlessly, even branding Europe’s defence spending surge “The Trump Trillion” to keep the president feeling like the alliance revolves around him. Trump gets the show. He gets the headlines. He gets to feel like the sun.

And behind that curtain? Carney and Europe are quietly building the exits. A proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank aiming to raise up to £100 billion in cheap financing for allied defence — outside the U.S. financial system. Canada picking a German shipbuilder for its historic submarine purchase. Critical minerals deals feeding France’s AI and quantum ambitions. Redundancy, everywhere, in a system that has depended on Washington since 1945.

Bulgaria’s PM summed up the whole play in five words: the solution requires buying time.

Rutte buys the time. Carney spends it.

The bottom line

France’s deputy defence minister told the Journal something that should be printed on a plaque: even a friendly White House wouldn’t undo this now. The trust is gone. The warnings are over. The building has begun.

For seventy years, the deal was simple: America leads, allies follow, everybody pretends it’s a partnership. Trump torched that deal for retweets. And the man who picked up the pieces wasn’t a general or a firebrand — it was a rumpled Canadian banker from Fort Smith, NWT, who understood something Trump never will:

Power isn’t the loudest voice in the room. It’s the guy everyone else calls when the room’s on fire.

Quiet Canadian is winning. WINNING so we can get our friends back.

And I truly believe that’s a the heart of what Carney is doing.

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Sources: Wall Street Journal (Hinshaw, Parkinson & Michaels, July 8, 2026), Yahoo News Canada, CBC News, The Globe and Mail, Al Jazeera, PMO releases.