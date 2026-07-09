Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Scott G. Fraser's avatar
Scott G. Fraser
5h

As an American, I can say wholeheartedly, "Good for Canada."

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Steven G.'s avatar
Steven G.
5hEdited

May we in the US get someone half as smart to be President in 2028, and he/she won’t have to be Gavin Newsom!

I appreciate Dean’s coverage of Prime Minister Carney. Of course the US media including The New York Times barely reports about him, so this is wondrous news.

I’m of the ilk, as probably most of us on this site who feel that decline of global power in America is probably a very good thing right now, and with such realignments going on - is healthy for all concerned!

The world order doesn’t need one superpower on top anymore, whereas nations in blocs that balance each other out in some kind of harmonious way, ultimately will be beneficial for all!.

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