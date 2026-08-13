Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Victoria Hanks's avatar
Victoria Hanks
39m

Bingo. I believe he's right. Stock up on gold kids.

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James's avatar
James
22m

I almost understood all this. Maybe. Basically the AI bubble is a distributed Ponzi scheme?

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