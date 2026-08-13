August 13, 2026

Remember Michael Burry? Weird, brilliant, one-eyed doctor-turned-hedge-fund-guy? Christian Bale played him in The Big Short because he was the only person on Earth who read the actual mortgage documents in 2005 and realized the entire American housing market was a Jenga tower made of lies and strippers with five condos.

Everyone laughed at him. Then 2008 happened and he made a fortune while the rest of the planet lost their houses.

Well. He’s back. And this time he’s not betting against houses.

He’s betting against the robots. All of them, including OPEN AI and NVIDIA.

What He Just Did

Yesterday, Burry disclosed that he ADDED to his short positions against the hottest names in the AI trade: Nebius (the AI cloud darling that’s up roughly 210% this year), Micron (memory chips), Oracle (Larry Ellison’s cloud money printer), and SOXX — the ETF that holds basically the entire semiconductor industry. He shorted Nebius at $247, Micron at $924, Oracle at $152, and loaded up on SOXX puts that run out to March 2027.

He’s shorting a stock that’s up 210% this year. That’s not a trade. That’s a religious conviction based on his fleecing of the housing mar4kets in 2008.

And it’s on top of an already unhinged bearish portfolio: shorts against Nvidia, Palantir, Tesla, Caterpillar, and Applied Materials. As of last week, six of those seven were making him money.

This is the guy who was right about the biggest financial fraud of our lifetime, telling us — publicly, on his Substack, receipts attached — that the AI boom is cooked.

The Line That Should Scare You

Burry’s quote of the week: “Nebius is what the top of a boom looks like.”

Here’s why he said it, and it’s actually fascinating. On its earnings call, Nebius bragged that customers are paying $40–50 million per MEGAWATT for short-term AI computing contracts, versus $20–25 million for longer deals.

Companies are paying DOUBLE to get computing power right now instead of committing to it for a couple years. Burry’s response: “Urgency and convenience, at 2x the rate? That is extreme urgency.”

In normal-people terms: nobody pays double for the short-term rental unless they’re either desperate or they secretly don’t believe the party lasts. It’s the market equivalent of paying scalper prices for a concert everyone swears will run forever. If it runs forever, why the panic pricing?

Then he dropped the hammer: “Power does not depreciate. So, either the GPU is depreciating, the customer is depreciating, or, as likely, both.”

Translation: the chips are melting in value, the customers are melting in value, or — his bet — both.

The Actual Scam (Allegedly)

Here’s the part Wall Street would prefer you not read.

Burry’s core accusation is that the hyperscalers — Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, Oracle — are juicing their earnings with an accounting trick so old it has grey hair: pretending their hardware lasts longer than it does.

They’re depreciating their Nvidia GPUs over five or six years. Except Nvidia releases a new chip generation every two-ish years that makes the old ones look like a Sega Genesis. If the gear is really toast in three years but you’re spreading the cost over six, congratulations — you just invented profits.

Burry calls it “one of the more common frauds of the modern era” and puts a number on it: roughly $176 BILLION in understated depreciation between 2026 and 2028. By his math, Oracle’s earnings could be overstated by nearly 27%. Meta’s by about 21%.

And underneath all of it? Circular money. Everybody’s buying chips from everybody, investing in everybody, and booking it all as growth — while hundreds of billions in data centre lease obligations sit off the balance sheet where the retail investor never looks. Burry called these companies “very fat, very large, easy to shoot” fish.

He watched this exact movie in 1999. Telecoms laid fibre optic cable like maniacs because the internet was The Future. The internet WAS the future. The telecoms still died — by 2002, less than 5% of that capacity was being used.

The tech was real. The money was fake. Both things were true. That’s the lesson everybody forgets.

What Happens To The Rest Of Us If He’s Right

Here’s where it stops being a fun Wall Street story and starts being your problem.

AI spending is basically THE American economy right now. Data centres, chips, power plants, construction — it’s the whole growth engine. Strip it out and the mighty US economy is a guy on a treadmill holding a Monster Energy.

If Burry’s right, the dominoes go like this: the depreciation reckoning hits, Big Tech earnings get marked down, the capex spigot slams shut, Nvidia’s revenue craters (a handful of hyperscalers are half its data centre business — Burry figures a 20% cut to Microsoft’s AI spending alone knocks 4% off Nvidia’s TOTAL revenue), the chip supply chain seizes, the construction and equipment guys (hi, Caterpillar) get smoked, and because AI stocks ARE the S&P 500 now, every index fund, every pension, every 401(k) — and yes, every Canadian’s RRSP stuffed with US index funds — takes the hit. Burry’s tally on the decade of inflated tech earnings? A $1.7 trillion “earnings illusion.”

Last time the market looked like this, the Nasdaq dropped 78% and took fifteen years to get its money back. And if that bubble bursts, I know who you should thank when youre walking out the door with a box full of your belongings to live in your truck. The guy who’s inflating that bubble while cashing in on that bubble using $432 billion of your tax dollars to do it in the month of July alone.

The Other Side (Because I’m Fair Like That)

Could he be wrong? Sure. He’s been early before, and in markets, early and wrong pay out exactly the same. He tweeted “Sell” in 2023 and the market ripped for two years — he ate that one publicly. The bulls will tell you AI demand is genuinely bottomless, old GPUs keep earning money running inference long after they’re obsolete for training, and Nvidia keeps beating earnings while Burry keeps adding to his shorts.

Maybe. Maybe this time really is different.

But “this time is different” is the most expensive sentence in the English language, and the last guy who bet against those four words while everyone called him crazy ended up played by Batman.

I’m not telling you what to do with your money. I’m telling you the smartest bear on Earth just doubled down at the top, showed his work, and named names.

In 2007 nobody listened either.

Have a day.

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