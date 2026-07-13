Let’s walk through this one slowly, because the speed of the grift is the point. They want you dizzy.

MS NOW is reporting Trump will use a Thursday speech to unveil “newly declassified intelligence” about foreign interference in the 2020 election. The task force behind it — staffed by right-wing writer John Solomon and recycled Trump aides — has spent months combing through thousands of pages of classified documents looking for anything, ANYTHING, that can be dressed up as proof of the thing that 60+ courts, two Trump-appointed FBI directors’ worth of investigations, and his own intelligence community already said didn’t happen.

Quick refresher on what the ACTUAL declassified intelligence assessment from March 2021 said — you know, the one produced when the pros were still allowed in the building:

“We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections.”

No hacked machines. No flipped votes. No altered tallies. That was the U.S. Intelligence Community’s own conclusion, signed, sealed, published on DNI.gov. Russia ran influence ops FOR Trump. Iran ran ops against him. Nobody touched a single ballot.

So how do you get from that... to Thursday’s “bombshell”?

You fire the referees and hand the whistle to a fan.

Enter Bill Pulte, Spy Chief. (No, Seriously.)

Bill Pulte is the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Mortgages. Fannie Mae. Freddie Mac. His national security experience is a rounding error away from yours and mine. His main qualification is that he spent the last year weaponizing mortgage records to refer Trump’s political enemies for criminal prosecution — none of which, per MS NOW, has produced a single conviction.

That guy is now the acting Director of National Intelligence. The top of all 18 U.S. spy agencies. The CIA. The NSA. All of it.

And Trump — out loud, on camera, to reporters — said the quiet part at full volume: “Bill’s there just for a fairly short period of time, but while he’s there, I said, ‘You can declassify whatever you want.’”

Whatever. You. Want. Like made up receipts of a fake election rigging, Don?

Think about that sentence. The most sensitive secrets on Earth — sources, methods, human beings whose lives depend on staying anonymous — handed to a temp with a grudge portfolio, on the explicit understanding that he’s gone in “a month or two.” He’s the getaway driver with diplomatic plates. Do the reckless thing, take the heat, hand the keys to Jay Clayton once the damage is done, and everybody shrugs.

Oh, and per NBC’s reporting, task force members have been encouraged to limit redactions — even if that means leaving in the names of government officials and private citizens. Former intel officials say the NSA and CIA are, quote, “losing their minds.” This isn’t transparency. It’s a hit list with a classification stamp peeled off.

And why is Clayton’s confirmation hearing stalled, you ask? Trump postponed it himself — to squeeze Congress into passing the SAVE Act. He is literally holding America’s intelligence leadership hostage for a voter suppression bill. Which brings us to...

The Actual Play: It Was Never About 2020

Here’s my read, and I’ll bet the house on it: Thursday isn’t about 2020 at all. 2020 is the trailer. 2026 is the movie.

Follow the sequence:

Step one: Manufacture the crisis. Release a thousand-page document dump of rehashed, debunked, cherry-picked “intelligence” and call it proof of foreign interference. Volume over substance. As former DOJ voting rights attorney David Becker put it: it’s easy to throw a thousand-page document at a press conference. “Tell it to a judge. See what happens then.”

Step two: Use the crisis to justify the cure. The SAVE Act — the bill Trump has openly said would deliver Republicans a “guaranteed” win in November. His word. Guaranteed. The bill that would force documentary proof of citizenship to register, in a country where the Brennan Center says 21 million Americans lack ready access to those documents. Married women whose birth certificates don’t match their names. Elderly Black Americans born in the pre-civil-rights South who were never issued birth certificates at all. Military members overseas. All of them, suddenly, paperwork problems.

And for what? Utah just audited its ENTIRE voter roll — 2 million people. They found ONE noncitizen registration and ZERO noncitizen votes. One. This is a bill to fix a crime that happens about as often as a Leafs Cup parade.

Step three: If the bill fails — and it’s stalled in the Senate, thank God and Lisa Murkowski — the fallback is even uglier: use the “declassified” chaos to pre-delegitimize November. If Republicans lose the House, the fraud narrative is already loaded, chambered, and blessed with an official government letterhead. Election experts have been warning for months that this is the plan: flood the zone, sow confusion, and give every MAGA official in every county an excuse not to certify.

This is what MS NOW’s own sourcing describes — a “whole-of-government approach to influencing election results” that one 20-year DOJ voting rights veteran called potentially “catastrophic.” Loyalist acting AG. Loyalist FBI director. Loyalist spy chief. The FBI already hauled 600 boxes of ballots out of Fulton County, Georgia. A sitting DNI accompanied the raid. These are not the actions of people planning to lose gracefully.

The Part Where I Speculate (Clearly Labeled, Lawyers)

Do I know what’s in Thursday’s documents? No. Nobody does — that’s the feature. But here’s what I’d watch for: intelligence “findings” that conveniently implicate whichever foreign boogeyman is politically useful this week. And note the delicious irony — the REAL 2021 assessment found that Venezuela, Cuba, and Hezbollah took small-scale steps to influence 2020. If Team Trump suddenly resurrects Maduro-adjacent voting machine fan-fiction while cutting deals with the same strongmen elsewhere, remember: the original conspiracy theory about Venezuelan voting machines already cost Fox News $787 million. Even Rupert Murdoch couldn’t afford that lie. Now they want the U.S. government to publish the sequel — for free, with your tax dollars, stamped DECLASSIFIED.

Why You Should Care From Wherever You’re Reading This

Because “declassified” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in Thursday’s headlines. Declassified doesn’t mean true. It means a chronically-online housing regulator with zero intelligence experience, six weeks on the job, and explicit instructions from the guy who lost, decided you should see it.

The 2020 lie was the Big Lie. This — a government manufacturing its own “evidence,” burning its own intelligence sources, and holding its own spy agencies hostage to strip voting rights from millions before a midterm — is the Biggest Lie. And it’s not being whispered in a Willard Hotel war room this time.

It’s being announced. On a Thursday. With a podium and a flag.

Don’t get dizzy. Get registered. Check your registration TODAY (vote.org — two minutes), get your documents in order, and drag three friends along, because the entire strategy depends on you being too exhausted to bother.

They’re telling you the plan out loud, folks. Believe them.

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Sources: MS NOW, NBC News, Reuters, CNN, ODNI’s declassified March 2021 Intelligence Community Assessment, Votebeat, the Brennan Center for Justice, Bipartisan Policy Center, and Utah’s 2025–26 statewide citizenship audit.