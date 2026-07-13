Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Blue Moon Pie's avatar
Blue Moon Pie
15h

Full on corruption. This is what a mafia state looks like. Beat this and hold these conmen, kooks and crooks accountable.

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Suel J's avatar
Suel J
15h

Vote. Get any scrap of paper you have in case the worst happens. Especially women who the save act targets specifically. Check your registration where you vote. Vote!

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