July 31, 2026

The Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch’s own paper, just published a piece so damning that if it were about literally any other President, we’d be measuringt he drapes for impeachment hearings by lunch.

Here’s the setup: Almost every night, the President of the United States picks up the phone in the White House and calls a woman named Meredith O’Rourke. She’s not a government employee. She’s not on any org chart. She’s his personal money vacuum — a 54-year-old veteran Florida fundraiser Trump affectionately calls his “princess of darkness” because, in his words, she’s a “killer” with donors.

And what do they talk about on these cozy nightly calls? Who’s paid. Who hasn’t. And how much more he wants her to squeeze out of them.

Some asks are $5 million. Some are $50 million. And Trump — hands-on manager that he is — regularly tells her to jack the number up from what she was planning to ask. Then he feeds her names. Often people who just left a meeting with him. You sit down in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the princess of darkness calls you Thursday.

Her pitch, per the Journal’s reporting: this is very important to the president. He asked me to call you personally.

Or, when she’s feeling less diplomatic: “the boss wants this money.”

The boss. Not the President. The boss. Because at this point why even pretend.

The Number Is $800 Million.

The Journal’s four-reporter deep dive (Josh Dawsey, Dana Mattioli, Annie Linskey and Emily Glazer — pour one out for whoever has to fact-check Trump’s finances for a living) puts the haul at roughly $800 million and counting since the 2024 election. An earlier WSJ analysis of Trump-linked groups pegged it at $781,948,878 — super PACs, the presidential library foundation, the Trust for the National Mall, the Kennedy Center, a whole shadow economy of “totally legitimate nonprofits” that just happen to fund whatever Donald wants funded.

Where’s it coming from? Oh, you know. Just companies with absolutely nothing pending before the federal government:

SoftBank: $50 million for Trump’s presidential library

Apple: ~$25 million for his gold-plated White House ballroom

Microsoft: ~$10 million

Amazon: ~$5 million

Meta: $10 million to a Trump-aligned political committee — on top of a multimillion-dollar ballroom donation and a prior $22 million for the library

Zuckerberg has now personally bankrolled Trump’s legacy to the tune of $30-million-plus. The same guy who banned him from Facebook in 2021. Character is a costume, folks.

Chevron reportedly got hit with a $50 million ask this year and only paid a slice of it. Congratulations to Chevron, I guess, for being the closest thing to a spine in this story.

The Vape Thing Should Be A Federal Case

Buried in this thing is a detail that would have ended any presidency before 2016.

In May, Trump met with tobacco executives at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida, and — per the Journal — told them he’d deliver most of what they wanted on vaping rules and the FDA. O’Rourke sat in on the meeting. Millions of dollars then flowed into his political funds.

Shortly after? The FDA dropped restrictions on a set of flavored vape products. And the agency’s top official was gone

Money in. Policy out. Regulator removed. That’s not “access.” That’s a vending machine. You put in $10 million and a deregulated strawberry-mango disposable falls out the bottom.

Wall Street has already given it a name. Analyst Blair Levin says companies now openly compare notes on what they call the “Trump Transaction Tax” — his line being that <em>”we’re replacing the free market with the market for Trump’s affections.”</em> When the finance bros are the ones sounding the alarm about pay-to-play, you have officially lapped the field.

There Is No Bottom, Only Invoices

My favourite detail — and by favourite I mean the one that made me laugh out loud in the way you laugh when the smoke alarm goes off at 3 a.m. — is what happens after you pay.

One executive donated millions to the ballroom. Got invited to a nice candlelit thank-you dinner at the White House. Very fancy. Very exclusive. Days later, the phone rings again: the boss would like another million dollars.

The Journal even reports that when a company’s issue lands on Trump’s desk, he wants to know how much that company has given. Executives told the paper they believe — correctly, apparently — that the cheques buy access. Sam Altman is reportedly a regular at the donor dinners, because of course he is.

Even O’Rourke herself has reportedly told people the ever-growing asks make her uncomfortable. When your own princess of darkness thinks it’s getting dark, buddy.

The “Drain The Swamp” Guy, Everybody

Let’s not forget the origin story here, because the irony is thick enough to pave a driveway with. 2016 Trump ran as the self-funding outsider who couldn’t be bought and sneered at PACs. The Journal notes he wasn’t even aggressively fundraising in 2020. The switch flipped in 2024 — remember him asking oil executives for a cool $1 billion at Mar-a-Lago? — and now, in his second term, the swamp isn’t drained. The swamp has a nightly direct line to the Resolute Desk and a preferred payment schedule.

The White House response, via spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez: Trump is the most successful fundraiser in modern political history and the money will help Republicans win the midterms and build lasting political infrastructure. Which — notably — is not a denial of a single word of it. It’s a brag. They’re not embarrassed. Embarrassment requires shame, and shame left the building around the time the gold ballroom renderings came out.

Senators Blumenthal, Warren and Schiff already fired off letters back in November demanding answers about O’Rourke and the lobbyists hoovering up ballroom money from companies with business before the administration. They’ll get a shrug, if that.

Here’s The Thing

Every authoritarian playbook has this chapter. The line between the leader’s personal projects and the state dissolves. Corporations stop lobbying the government and start tithing to the man. And everyone tells themselves it’s fine because it’s a library, it’s a ballroom, it’s culture.

It’s $800 million in tribute, collected by phone, nightly, by a guy who calls his bag lady the princess of darkness and refers to himself as “the boss.”

The mob at least had the decency to be quiet about it.

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Sources: Wall Street Journal (July 30, 2026, Dawsey/Mattioli/Linskey/Glazer), WSJ fundraising-disclosures analysis (July 2026), The Guardian, The Daily Beast, Mediaite, Raw Story, U.S. Senate letters (Blumenthal/Warren/Schiff, Nov. 2025).