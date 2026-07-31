Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Angela Clark's avatar
Angela Clark
5h

Too bad his cult will not be reading this WSJ article. Better find someone to go on Joe Rogan and put up the grift numbers.

And let’s be clear, this grifting is not going to help Repugs win midterms, it’s all going to the Trump crime family account.

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
5h

....this orange, decaying, puss filled blob needs to taken out feet first....

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