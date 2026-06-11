June 11, 2026

Three stories dropped today. Read together, they tell you everything.

The Daily Beast, pulling from Politico’s Playbook, NBC News, and CNN, painted the same picture from three different windows. “Knives are out in some capacity,” one White House ally said. “I mean, people are stabbing people. Like, it’s chaos. The chaos is like creeping back.”

Creeping back. That’s the polite version. Let me give you the real one. It’s a 12-alarm disaster in the White House, and sources are turning leaks into a firehose of chaos.

A man in a box, screaming at the walls

A top MAGA figure close to the White House told Politico that Trump is “frustrated with everyone, from his own team to the Senate.” Not some of them. Everyone.

“He’s p---ed, and people are not recognizing the level of p---ed that he is,” the source said. “He does not like being put in a box. When you put him in a box, then Trump’s going to blow the box up.”

Here’s the thing about a guy who blows up the box: he’s still in the box.

And the box is real. His own party blocked his $1.8 billion “anti-Weaponization” slush fund. A Clinton-appointed judge killed it. Senate Republicans stripped the billion-dollar security line for his White House ballroom — a vanity project — out of a $70 billion immigration bill. He’s getting his ass kicked in Iran. He demanded GOP leaders fire the nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, after she ruled his ballroom money couldn’t ride along on the enforcement bill. They told him no.

His endorsed candidate in the Iowa governor’s primary, Randy Feenstra, lost last week. “He’s really angry about this Iowa endorsement — like really, really angry,” an ally said. “He’s really angry that his consultants and people pushed him to do that.”

He’s angry at the people who advised him. He’s angry at the Senate. He’s angry at his own team. The walls are closing in and the only move he has left is to turn on the people holding them up.

Welcome to the end.

The bunker just got smaller

When a cornered man can’t trust anyone, he shrinks his world down to the few who’ll never say no. Politico reports Trump is now leaning on a tight circle: spy-chief pick Bill Pulte, personal counsel Boris Epshteyn, and personal aide Natalie Harp.

Harp. The “Human Printer.” She earned the nickname carrying around a portable printer she uses to print glowing online posts about Trump so he can read his own press without looking at a screen.

The most powerful man on earth has an aide whose job is to physically print out compliments so the screens don’t tire him out. That’s not a White House. That’s an assisted-living arrangement with nuclear codes.

And the Pulte pick? Trump wants him as Director of National Intelligence despite a complete lack of national security experience, to replace Tulsi Gabbard. The fear inside the building is obvious: he wants a loyalist who’ll gut the spy agencies for him. The White House says he’s “a great selection” from a “world class” team. Sure.

And he’s out of bullets. Literally.

Here’s where it stops being palace gossip and starts being a national security problem.

While Trump rages about ballrooms and parliamentarians, NBC News reports the secret thing he’s actually scared of: despite all the public talk of control and calm, he’s quietly red-faced about how his war on Iran is going. Insiders describe a president increasingly stressed by dwindling weapons stockpiles — and spinning into fury at his aides over it.

The public version: “We’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard. We hit them hard yesterday, and we’re going to hit them again hard today.” Big man, Oval Office, cameras rolling.

The private version: the Pentagon only has “framework agreements” for new weaponry. Stocks got hammered by the Russo-Ukrainian war and by Trump’s own Middle East adventure. Around seven weapons executives are reportedly about to get hauled into the White House this week to absorb Trump’s anger over the shortage — a meeting insiders fear is “going to be ugly,” and one the White House flatly denies is even happening.

That’s the tell. When the official line is “this meeting doesn’t exist,” the meeting exists.

The Pentagon ran out the usual script — America’s military is the most powerful in the world, has everything it needs, deep arsenal, the works. The White House swears there are enough weapons for Operation Epic Fury “and beyond.” Then in the same breath: the President has urged contractors to “constantly produce more made-in-America weapons.”

You don’t beg for more of something you have enough of. You beg when you’re running low and you’re scared.

Now the part where nobody comes to the party

And then — because the universe has a sense of humor — there’s the birthday carnival.

Trump built himself a 250th-anniversary blowout for the Declaration of Independence, conveniently timed to overlap with his own 80th birthday. A two-week festival on the National Mall. Every state was supposed to get a pavilion showing off its people and its culture. A “Great American State Fair.” A concert. A UFC card on the South Lawn of the People’s House. The whole Roman-emperor package.

Nobody’s coming.

States are walking out. Oregon pulled the plug, with Gov. Tina Kotek’s office citing both the cost and “growing concerns that the event in Washington D.C. is shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented.” Washington and North Carolina told CNN they’re out too. Pennsylvania won’t even confirm. That’s the thing about a fair meant to celebrate all fifty states — it lands a little flat when the states keep RSVP’ing “no.”

The Freedom 250 people are putting on the bravest face in Washington, insisting every state will be “represented” whether it participates or not — even if that “representation” is a tourism board or “a beloved state company.” Translation: if your governor won’t show, we’ll prop up a cardboard cutout of your state’s favorite cheese brand and call it freedom.

The concert? Gutted. Six of the nine booked artists bailed within days of the announcement. Rocker Bret Michaels walked, writing that what was pitched as “a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of,” and citing unfounded threats to the safety of his fans, band, crew, and family. Country star Martina McBride gone. Morris Day and The Time put it most plainly of all — Day posted a red no-entry sign and added in the comments, “It’s A No For Me.” When Morris Day claps back at your patriotism festival, the festival is over.

And the centerpiece — the literal centerpiece — is a UFC cage match on the South Lawn of the White House. A new poll says most Americans oppose it. Court filings peg the cost at around $60 million. Sixty million dollars of cage fighting on the lawn of the People’s House, to celebrate a country that a majority of its own people don’t want celebrated this way.

This is the man they sold us as the master showman. The ratings genius. The guy who fills stadiums. He threw himself the biggest party in American history and the guests, the bands, and the states are all finding somewhere else to be.

Nothing showcases freedom quite like a whole country saying “no.”

Put all of it on the same table

This is the part the day-of coverage misses, because each outlet only had its own window.

One window: a president raging at the Senate, his party, his consultants, and his own staff over slush funds and a ballroom.

Another: that same president, the same week, secretly terrified he doesn’t have enough missiles to keep the war he started going, screaming at aides, about to scream at defense CEOs.

And a third: that same man, throwing himself a $60-million birthday coronation that states are boycotting, bands are fleeing, and most of the country opposes.

Same man. Same week. The party of one, and nobody’s coming.

That’s not strength. That’s a guy who has lost control of the Senate, lost control of his own primaries, lost control of his weapons pipeline, and can’t even get three states and a hair-metal band to show up to his birthday. He’s responding the only way a cornered authoritarian knows how — by blowing up the box, lashing at everyone inside it, and shrinking down to the handful of yes-men and the woman with the printer.

This is the part of the movie where the strongman’s own people start talking to reporters. Where the knives come out. Where the loyalists who used to whisper start to leak. The 27% president can’t win a room he doesn’t own anymore — and right now he doesn’t own a single one. Not the Senate. Not Iowa. Not Madison Square Garden. Not the arsenal. Not even the party with his own name on the cake.

So here’s the whole thing in plain English

A furious old man, walled off in a thinning White House, surrounded by loyalists and a portable printer, picking fights with his own party over a ballroom, quietly running out of the weapons he needs for a war he can’t end — and throwing a 250th-birthday carnival that the states, the singers, and the country itself are walking out of.

They told us he was a strongman. Strongmen don’t need someone to print their compliments. They don’t beg arms dealers for ammo. They don’t blow up the box because they can’t get out of it. And they sure as hell don’t have to watch Morris Day decline their party in writing.

The knives are out. The chaos is back. The stockpile is low. The bands quit. The states bailed. And the people who built this thing are now the ones leaking it to reporters.

That’s not a presidency hitting a rough patch.

That’s the beginning of the end. And MAGA can feel it — that’s exactly why they’re stabbing each other.

Don’t get depressed or angry about it all. ENJOY it. We’ve all earned this schadenfreude. It’s my new drug.

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