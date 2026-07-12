Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
12h

Missed your words.

It was worth every minute.

Well done 💜

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Barbara Ehrlich's avatar
Barbara Ehrlich
12h

I have not read the Stoics but I think it is time. Thank you for taking the time to write this beautiful message. Happy for your experience and insights.

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