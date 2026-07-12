First — thank you. Genuinely. I peaced out for a few days and you all showed a level of patience I probably don’t deserve. It was supposed to be a mix of work and golf with my dad, who turned 75 this year. It became something else entirely.

Let me tell you about Jimmy B.

My Dad.

My dad is one of those 55-year-olds who are 75-year-olds. Barely a grey hair on his head. In ridiculous shape for his age. Golf has been his refuge, his joy, and his therapy for almost 50 years — which means it became ours too. When my brother and I were in high school and university, Jimmy would load us up every summer and take us on a week-long golf trip. Those trips are life highlights. Driving through the Rocky Mountains to the Okanagan. Eating at shitty restaurants. Sleeping in shitty motels with the golf bags strapped to the roof rack. Mapping out the championship courses we’d play on the way from Calgary to Vancouver.

Nobody ever brought a camera. We didn’t need one. We were there.

Thirty-five years later, my dad asked us to recreate that trip.

And you can imagine — with any family — the tissue, trauma, and change that piles up over 35 years. The last trip we took, I was 20. Dad was 42. Younger than I am now, which is a fact I’d like to formally file a complaint about.

When I arrived, my dad asked me not to shake his hand or hug him too hard. The arthritis in his hands and shoulders isn’t great. Somewhere along the way, Jimmy’s ass quietly disappeared into his legs — mine is migrating as I type this, so no judgment — even though he’s still a total machine. Probably from a lifetime of moving us town to town, city to city, almost yearly. No one carried more boxes or loaded more U-Hauls than my dad. No one.

When I asked him how long the shoulders and hands had been bothering him, he said three months. Then he said he doesn’t know how much longer he’ll be able to golf, and that this was his bucket list trip.

Whoah.

Jimmy B. My dad. A man who would play 18 with a compound fracture in both femurs and complain about the pace of play, not the femurs. That man said he might not be able to do this anymore.

That’s when I put the computer away for the week.

Four Days of Church

This piece of British iron, this Herculean 75-year-old, said the clock was running. So we golfed. All day. Every day. Four days straight.

The golf course is the place I chased my dad to as a third grader, begging him to teach me. It’s where he and I found peace and joy when there wasn’t much of either lying around. It’s where we worked out life’s issues — my divorce 15 years ago, jobs, moves, all of it. It’s where we’d meet to shoot the shit, to laugh, to love each other, encourage each other, celebrate each other.

The golf course. With my dad. My best friend. My hero.

Some families have a kitchen table. We have a tee box.

The Stoics Knew (Those Bastards)

Here’s where I get philosophical on you, because this week broke something open in me and I need to talk about it.

The Stoics had a phrase: memento mori. Remember you will die. It’s tatooed on my right forearm along with

It sounds morbid — the kind of thing a guy in a black turtleneck says at a party right before everyone finds somewhere else to stand. But it’s not morbid. It’s a gift. Marcus Aurelius, an actual Roman emperor with actual problems, kept reminding himself that you could leave life at any moment, and that this fact should govern everything you do and say and think. Not to scare you. To wake you up.

Seneca said the problem isn’t that life is short. It’s that we waste so damn much of it. We act like we’re going to live forever, spending our time like it’s someone else’s money.

And brother, I have been spending like a drunk lottery winner.

In the storm of life, I forget to look around and be present. I think we all do. But after this week — after seeing my dad, my brother, my mom, the extended family — that “storm of life” thing feels like a bullshit excuse.

I forget to call people I love and blame a self-induced schedule. Self-induced. Nobody put a gun to my head and said “be busy.” I did that. I’ll take a call from a loved one in the middle of working and cut it short to get back to being productive — as if the spreadsheet is going to remember me fondly at my funeral. I’m never fully present in the space I work in, because you can’t be, apparently, if you want to be “effective.”

This week I felt ashamed of that excuse.

Because here’s the thing the Stoics understood that I keep forgetting: the present moment is the only thing you actually own. The past is gone. The future isn’t promised — ask Jimmy’s shoulders. All you have is right now, and I’ve been treating right now like a layover. Something to get through on the way to somewhere more important.

There is nowhere more important. There never was.

Epictetus taught that we don’t control the length of the show — only how we play our part while we’re on stage. My dad can’t control the arthritis. He can’t control 75. What he can control is asking his sons to recreate a 35-year-old road trip while he still can, and then walking every fairway like it’s the first one and the last one at the same time.

That’s Stoicism. Not the gritted-teeth, feel-nothing version people think it is. The real version: love what is in front of you, fiercely, because it’s temporary. The Stoics called it amor fati — love your fate. All of it. The shitty motels and the championship courses. The 42-year-old dad and the 75-year-old one. The handshake you can’t give too hard.

Maybe I Was Never Present

Seeing how much has changed — things you assume will never change — rearranged me a little. And it made me wonder: maybe I was never present. Maybe I was just there, which is not the same thing. There is a body in a chair. Present is a soul in a moment.

But this week, I was present. No camera, just like the old days. No laptop. Just four days of golf with a man who taught me the game, taught me how to grind, taught me how to carry boxes and carry people, and is now teaching me his final and best lesson without even trying:

Nothing lasts. That’s not the tragedy. Missing it is the tragedy.

So here’s your homework, and I’m not kidding:

Go hug your parents. Call the person you keep meaning to call. Take the whole call. Let the spreadsheet wait — it will, I checked.

But not too hard on the hug if they have arthritis.

Love you, Jimmy B. Thanks for the trip. Thanks for all of them. I’m here now.

We should all be here, tight now.

— Dean

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