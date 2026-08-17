Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
4h

Heather Cox Richardson said recently during a chat that Ossoff reminds her of Abe Lincoln. I think he is definitely presidential material. He is well-spoken, passionate, and smart; and he dwells with the people.

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
4h

Jon Ossoff is a HERO! I love that guy.

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