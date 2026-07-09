July 8, 2026

On Wednesday afternoon, while Donald Trump was attending the NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan signed a short, procedural-sounding order in Manhattan. Stripped of its legal formalities, it said one thing: pay her.

The Clerk of Court was directed to disburse the full $5 million judgment from the Court Registry Investment System (CRIS) — the federal escrow account where the money has been sitting since 2023 — plus every dollar of post-judgment interest that has accrued along the way, straight to the trust account of Carroll’s law firm, Kaplan Martin LLP.

E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump, won, defended that win at every level of the federal judiciary, and is now — finally — being paid.

How much is she actually getting?

The headline number is $5 million, but the real figure is closer to $5.8 million.

Here’s the math. Back in June 2023, rather than post a traditional appeal bond, Trump deposited $5.55 million into the court’s registry — the judgment plus a cushion — where it sat earning interest for the entire three-year appellate fight. Under federal law (28 U.S.C. § 1961, the statute Kaplan’s order cites), a judgment accrues post-judgment interest from the date it’s entered until the date it’s paid. Over three years, that interest has grown to roughly $800,000 — about an 11% increase on the original award.

There’s a certain poetry in this. Every appeal Trump filed, every motion to delay, every trip up and down the federal court system didn’t reduce what he owed. It increased it. The delay tactics functioned as a compounding penalty, paid by him, to her.

And to be clear about scope: this payment covers only the first Carroll verdict — the 2023 jury award for sexual abuse and defamation. The separate $83.3 million defamation judgment from January 2024, for the statements Trump made about Carroll while he was president, is still working its way through appeals and is secured by its own bond. That fight continues. This one is over. He filed an appeal, but it will go n where because he’s out of appeals. But his lawyers are too stupid and beholden to cracker jack Donie to know that.

Why now? Because he ran out of court.

The timing isn’t arbitrary. It’s the sound of a door closing.

The appellate history of this case is a nearly unbroken string of losses for Trump:

The jury’s unanimous verdict came in May 2023. Judge Kaplan denied Trump’s motion for a new trial that July. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the verdict. The full Second Circuit denied rehearing en banc. And then, on June 29, 2026, the United States Supreme Court denied Trump’s petition for certiorari — without a single noted dissent. Not one justice, including the three he appointed, thought the case was worth hearing.

That cert denial was the ballgame. Under the stipulation governing the escrowed funds, Carroll became entitled to payment once the appeals were exhausted. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan (no relation to the judge), put it plainly in her filing: after four years of litigation at every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end.

Trump tried one last maneuver. Late Tuesday night, his lawyers asked Kaplan to keep the money frozen while a petition for rehearing — asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its refusal to reconsider — remained pending. They argued that Carroll faces only a temporary, interest-compensated delay, while Trump faces “unrecoverable loss” because Carroll has said she intends to give the money away to causes she supports.

Judge Kaplan was unmoved. In the memorandum accompanying today’s order, he wrote that Trump “has been stalling this case for years,” walked through the unanimous verdict and the failed appeals, and concluded it is time for Trump to “do equity” and pay the judgment.

Less than an hour after the order, Trump filed yet another notice of appeal to the Second Circuit — the same court that has already rejected him twice. His spokesman called the case a “Democrat-funded travesty.” But barring an extraordinary intervention, the money is moving. Some reports suggest the transfer may already have occurred.

“Adjudicated rapist” — why that phrase is legally accurate, not hyperbole

This is the part of the story that will outlast the dollar figure, so it’s worth getting exactly right — because the precision is what makes it devastating.

In May 2023, the jury was asked three battery questions: did Trump rape Carroll, did he sexually abuse her, and did he forcibly touch her — each tracking a specific definition in the New York Penal Law. The jury answered “no” on rape and “yes” on sexual abuse, and Trump’s team spent the next year waving that “no” around like a vindication. His trial lawyer said he was happy Trump had not been “branded a rapist.”

Then Trump’s own lawyers made a fatal strategic error: they moved for a new trial, arguing the $2 million sexual-abuse award was excessive because the jury hadn’t found rape. That motion forced Judge Kaplan to explain, in a formal written opinion in July 2023, exactly what the jury had found.

The result was one of the most extraordinary judicial opinions in modern memory. Kaplan explained that New York’s Penal Law definition of “rape” was uniquely narrow — it covered only penile penetration. Forcible, unconsented digital penetration is labeled “sexual abuse” under that statute, even though virtually everyone — dictionaries, other states, federal law, and ordinary speakers of English — would call it rape. And then he wrote this:

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”

He went further, writing that the proof “convincingly established, and the jury implicitly found, that Mr. Trump deliberately and forcibly penetrated Ms. Carroll’s vagina with his fingers, causing immediate pain and long lasting emotional and psychological harm.”

That opinion has now been tested at every level of the federal judiciary. The Second Circuit affirmed. En banc rehearing was denied. The Supreme Court declined to touch it. Which means a federal court’s formal, published finding — that what Donald Trump did to E. Jean Carroll was rape as the word is commonly understood — is final, unreviewable, and permanent.

This is a civil finding, not a criminal conviction; the standard was preponderance of the evidence, and Trump was never criminally charged. But “adjudicated” is precisely the right word. A jury heard the evidence — Carroll’s testimony, two other women describing strikingly similar assaults, the Access Hollywood tape, Trump’s own deposition — and adjudicated the facts. A federal judge then put the plain-English meaning of those facts into the permanent record. The appellate courts sealed it there. It cannot be appealed away, spun away, or posted away. It’s simply true, in the most formally verified sense our legal system offers.

What it all means

Carroll has said she intends to give the money away — that this was never about enriching herself, but about accountability and her name. She went public in 2019, sued under New York’s Adult Survivors Act when a one-year window opened for time-barred claims, endured Trump calling her a liar and “not my type,” sued him again for that, and won both times.

Today, at last, the first judgment converts from paper to payment: $5 million, plus roughly $800,000 in interest that Trump’s own delays generated. The $83 million case is still coming.

Trump will keep filing. He filed a new appeal within the hour, and he’s vowed to fight the second judgment to the Supreme Court too. But the pattern is now established: he loses, he delays, the interest compounds, and eventually the check clears.

The money is E. Jean Carroll’s. The word is his.

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This post is based on court filings and reporting from ABC News, CNN, Courthouse News Service, The Hill, and PBS/AP, as well as Judge Kaplan’s July 2023 opinion in Carroll v. Trump (S.D.N.Y.).