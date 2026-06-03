Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
3h

My goodness, Dean. So far today you’re batting a thousand. You’ll need another vacay soon!

Reply
Share
Steven Gold's avatar
Steven Gold
2h

Im not a conservative so maybe I'm out of my depth but I always thought that conservatism was about preserving traditional institutions,established social order, and free speech. What Trump, the Ellisons, and their factotum Bari Weiss represent is the opposite of those values. They are disruptors. They have co-opted the term conservatism when what they really stand for is Trumpism, MAGA, and kleptocracy.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture