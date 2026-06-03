June 3, 2026

There is a version of the Bari Weiss story that gets told as a culture-war parable: heterodox truth-teller flees the censorious New York Times, builds a scrappy independent outlet, and gets rewarded with the keys to one of America’s great news institutions where she fires anyone and everyone looking for the truth about the Epstein Files.

It’s a flattering story. It is also incomplete, and the part that’s been left out has Jeffrey Epstein’s name all over it.

Start with the facts, because the facts are enough.

The household

Bari Weiss is the editor-in-chief of CBS News. Her wife and Free Press co-founder, Nellie Bowles, appears by name in the Department of Justice’s Epstein files — not as a passing mention, but as a confirmed guest. In September 2018, a decade after Epstein’s first conviction for sex crimes, Bowles, then a Times reporter, accepted an invitation to his Manhattan townhouse. The correspondence is in the files: an assistant writing on Epstein’s behalf, Bowles replying “Wednesday at 11am is perfect! I’ll be there then!” A month later, Epstein was emailing her about her personal life.

Bowles has an answer for this, and it’s not a bad one: she went as a journalist, chasing a profile, and she later used the reporting. “So secret that I wrote about the meeting,” she posted, “and used the reporting from it … twice … for the NYT.” Take her at her word. A reporter meeting a newsworthy subject is the job. File it as defensible.

But hold onto the texture of it — the easy familiarity, the personal-life chit-chat a month later — because it turns out to be the least damning Epstein thread running through the people who now run CBS News.

The contributor

When Weiss took over CBS News, she remade it in her image, and one of her proud early hires was Dr. Peter Attia, the longevity influencer with the YouTube following and the 60 Minutes segment.

Then the DOJ released its files, and Attia was in them — not glancingly, but as one of Epstein’s chummy correspondents across dozens of emails. Attia himself called some of them “embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible.” In one, he told Epstein he’d go into “withdrawal when I don’t see him.” In another, he confided that the “biggest problem with becoming friends” with Epstein was that the man’s life was “so outrageous” he couldn’t “tell a soul.” This was not a reporter taking a meeting. This was a friendship, voluntarily entered and privately treasured, years after everyone knew exactly what Epstein was.

Here is the part that matters. At a normal news organization, that’s a firing — fast, clean, before lunch. CBS staffers across the company reportedly expected exactly that. Instead, Paramount made clear the call belonged to Weiss alone. And Weiss, reportedly, refused to fire him.

Sit with the asymmetry. CBS News has spent a generation building credibility on the premise that it holds the powerful accountable. Its new editor-in-chief was handed a contributor with a documented, self-described, indefensible relationship with the most notorious sex trafficker of the century — and her instinct was to protect him.

The owners

Weiss didn’t install herself. She reports directly to David Ellison, who runs Paramount Skydance, and behind David stands his father Larry Ellison — Oracle founder, one of the richest men alive, a Trump ally, and, in the words of his own former relation, “an ardent Zionist” who hosted Benjamin Netanyahu on his private Hawaiian island.

Larry Ellison is also in the Epstein files. Let’s be precise about how, because precision is the whole game here: his name and three phone numbers appear in Epstein’s address book. No flight logs. No emails. No allegation of wrongdoing. An address-book entry is a contact, not a crime, and anyone who tells you otherwise is selling something.

But here’s what is fair to say, and it’s sourced: the broader network Epstein cultivated — the Silicon Valley billionaires he courted, often on behalf of Israeli interests — is the same world the Ellisons inhabit at the center of. Reporting on the leaked correspondence reads “like an A-list Silicon Valley Rolodex,” with Larry Ellison’s name in it alongside Thiel, Karp, and Bezos. Epstein’s genius was never the crimes alone; it was the embedding, the way he made himself a fixture in precisely the rooms where money, tech, and pro-Israel politics converged. The Ellisons own several of those rooms.

The pattern, and the question it raises

So line it up. A media owner who moves in the world Epstein worked. An editor-in-chief whose wife is in the files. A flagship hire who is in the files — and whom the editor-in-chief chose to shield rather than cut loose. And above it all, a stated mission, reported in the Times, that Larry Ellison “assured” Trump he’d turn CBS News “into a more conservative outlet.”

None of these facts, on its own, proves intent. Bowles took a meeting. Ellison’s in a book. Attia sent emails. Each has an innocent reading, and an honest writer has to say so.

But journalism is partly the art of noticing when the innocent readings start to require more faith than the pattern does. CBS News is being remade by people whose tolerance for proximity to Epstein runs conspicuously high — high enough that “fire the guy in the sex-trafficker’s inbox” became a judgment call instead of a reflex.

And so the questions hang there, unanswered because no one with the answers will speak:

Was Weiss chosen, in part, because she could be trusted not to flinch — not to let CBS’s investigative reflexes point inward, at the class of people the network’s new owners belong to?

Is Ellison’s acquisition spree — Paramount, the reach for Warner Bros. Discovery, the floated designs on CNN — really the modernization story it’s sold as? Or is it something closer to the methodical acquisition of the instruments that decide what Americans are allowed to find alarming?

I don’t know. Nobody outside those rooms does. But the people who built their brand on asking uncomfortable questions of the powerful should have no objection to one being asked of them.

The company you keep is a choice. So is the company you protect.

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