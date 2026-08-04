Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Martha MacRae's avatar
Martha MacRae
5h

Look out nuclear solution!

Both Putin and Trump are in a corner, and they are the two least safe individuals to have the nuclear codes.

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Italien's avatar
Italien
6h

Problem is, I don’t think Orange Sasquatch is losing anything. There is no law he can’t break. And we’re going to have Monsieur Blanche foisted on us. (Someone erroneously thought Cornyn grew some integrity…puhleeze.)

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