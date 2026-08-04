Have you ever seen a raccoon get trapped in a garage? The hissing? The lunging at anything that moves? The wild-eyed thrashing at shadows?

That was Donald Trump in the Oval Office yesterday.

Except the raccoon has nukes, a Justice Department, and an approval rating in freefall.

Yesterday’s performance was unhinged even by Trump’s Olympic-level unhinged standards. Reporters got told they should never speak again. “Fake news” got spat out like a nervous tic. The vitriol wasn’t performative rage — the stuff he manufactures for the rubes at rallies. This was different. This was personal. This was a cornered man swinging at everyone in the room because he can’t swing at the actual problem:

He’s losing. Everywhere. All at once. And he knows it.

Let’s count the bodies.

The Reflecting Pool Fiasco — A Scandal So Dumb It Could Only Be His

You couldn’t write this. Trump hands a no-bid contract to a mystery vendor to “fix” the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — because in his mind, a 100-year-old landmark should look like a rendering from a Mar-a-Lago brochure. The genius idea? Trump himself bragged it was HIS brainwave to slap swimming pool material on the century-old landmark.

It failed. Spectacularly. Within days.

So what does a normal administration do? Admit the rush job flopped. What does Trump do? Blame ANTIFA vandals, sic the DOJ on the case, and have Jeanine Pirro charge an actual Olympic canoeist — a blameless citizen prosecuted purely to feed the narcissism of one man — with a felony carrying up to a decade in prison.

Then Friday, it all collapsed. The DOJ admitted it couldn’t attribute the damage to vandalism at all, let alone prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, and dropped the case. The Interior Department’s own documents pointed at the botched installation. You know — the thing reporters suggested from day one while the White House called them liars and started talking about Granite pavers.

NUTSO.

And how did Trump take it? He raged that Pirro “choked” and ”folded like an umbrella” — and now he’s reportedly considering firing her. His own handpicked TV lawyer. For telling the truth ONCE.

Loss #2: The J6 Slush Fund Is Dead — And He Had To Kill It Himself

Remember the $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund”? The one where Trump ”settled” a lawsuit with his own Justice Department to create a slush fund paying out January 6th defendants? The most nakedly corrupt self-deal in modern presidential history?

Dead. Rescinded in writing, “no force or effect,” because Senate Republicans — SENATE REPUBLICANS — held Todd Blanche’s AG confirmation hostage until it was killed on paper. But that didn’t stop Trump from keeping the slush fund dream alive, and trust me, he will and painted himself as someone who is entitled to reparations.

Think about that. The guy who pardoned the mob that beat cops with flagpoles just threw those same rioters under the bus to save his Attorney General pick. The J6 faithful are learning what everyone from Michael Cohen to Rudy Giuliani learned: your loyalty is a one-way street, and the toll is your life.

(He kept the part shielding his own family from IRS audits, naturally. The cult gets nothing; the Trumps get immunity. Every. Single. Time.)

Iran — The War With No Exit

The “deals guy” is stuck in a shooting war with no plan and no off-ramp. When ABC’s Mary Bruce asked the only question that matters — is the plan just to keep bombing until they give up? — he didn’t answer it. He couldn’t. Instead he attacked her, attacked her network, told her she doesn’t know anything.

Because there is no answer. Behind closed doors, the reporting says he’s in ”revenge mode” with no ideas beyond continuing the strikes.

The SAVE Act — Even His Own Senate Won’t Save Him

His precious voter-suppression bill squeaked through the House 218-213 and then died on the vine in the Senate. His response? All-caps Truth Social meltdowns demanding Thune nuke the filibuster before recess. Even Slotkin said the quiet part out loud: this entire bill exists because Trump doesn’t like losing elections and wants a shield from another embarrassing one.

Which Brings Us To The Scary Part

Now. Put ALL of that pressure on an 80-year-old man whose baseline was already “uncle who yells at the TV,” and what do you get?

You get last week’s Oval Office episode, where he compared grass to human beings — yes, really — went sideways into Star Wars references, and visibly lost the thread until aides hastily rushed the press out of the room because something was clearly wrong. Watch the clip. That’s not a media hit job. That’s the video.

You get a president racking up four tirades against female reporters in six days. You get the paranoia, the rage, the inability to finish a sentence, the word salad that his people no longer even try to clean up — they just end the availability and pray.

The anger and the decline aren’t two stories. They’re the same story. The losses are piling up faster than the brain can process them, and what’s left is pure limbic system: rage, blame, lash out, repeat.

The Bottom Line

Cornered rats are dangerous precisely because they’ve run out of options. Trump can’t spin the Reflecting Pool. He can’t pay off the J6ers. He can’t deal his way out of Iran. He can’t ram through the SAVE Act. The courts keep ruling against him, his own party is quietly boxing him in, and the cameras keep catching what the cameras keep catching.

So he screams at reporters. Because they’re the only thing left in the room he can still hit.

Buckle up, friends. A weak Trump has always been a more dangerous Trump. And this is the weakest we’ve ever seen him.

If you like fact-based rage-reading that the MSM won’t string together for you, subscribe, share this with the group chat, and jump into the comments. We do this together. 🇨🇦