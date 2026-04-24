April 24, 2026

Five news bombs today, one fuse. A MAGA influencer lost a $150M lawsuit and dragged her own dad and a Marjorie Taylor Greene Arby’s theory into the court record on her way down. A congressman introduced a bill to deport people for owning books. The president wants his face on a mountain, a bill, an airport, a subway, and a holiday. Elon admitted that four million Teslas will never drive themselves. And the President published a Supreme Court monologue so unwell that his own cultists are blaming Stephen Miller. The theme is collapse — legal, legislative, financial, moral, and cognitive. Let’s go.

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1️⃣ LAURA LOOMER LOST HER $150 MILLION LAWSUIT IN THE MOST LAURA LOOMER WAY POSSIBLE

A Clinton-appointed judge, a dad willing to testify, and an Arby’s cameo nobody saw coming.

In 2024, Bill Maher joked on Real Time that Trump might be sleeping with Laura Loomer after she spent a week on his private jet. Loomer sued for $150 million. This week a federal judge — a Clinton appointee — granted summary judgment to Maher and HBO before the case reached a jury. That’s lawyer-speak for “there is no universe in which you win this, please stop.”

Loomer went 0-for-3 on the legal test. On harm — the whole theory of the case — she testified under oath that her income went up in 2024. She still flies with Trump. She still gets White House invites. She couldn’t name one person who thought less of her because of the joke. Her own father reportedly suggested she may need an involuntary psychiatric hold because the Trump stuff is probably true.

Then the cherry: unprompted, in her own deposition, Loomer volunteered an allegation that Marjorie Taylor Greene puts Arby’s roast beef “in her pants.” Nobody asked. She was there to prove she’s a serious person whose reputation had been gravely wounded.

The judge’s reasoning was almost polite: a reasonable viewer watching a comedian on a comedy show in front of a laughing studio audience would understand that the comedian was telling a joke.

Why it matters: The MAGA persecution industry runs on frivolous lawsuits to chill speech. Every summary-judgment kill makes the trick more expensive and less credible. Green light for every comedian, journalist, and critic wondering whether a joke is worth the court costs. It is.

2️⃣ CHIP ROY’S “MAMDANI ACT” IS THE MOST DANGEROUS BILL IN CONGRESS — WITH DENVER RIGGLEMAN

No judge. No appeal. No America.

Strip the acronym off Rep. Chip Roy’s “Measures Against Marxism’s Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists Act of 2026“ (makes zero sense, I know) and here’s what it actually does:

Makes political belief a deportation offense. Any noncitizen who is a member of — or advocates for — a socialist party, communist party, CCP, or “Islamic fundamentalist party” becomes deportable or denaturalizable. DSA is named by name.

Criminalizes possession. Not publishing. Possessing. Das Kapital on your shelf. A Howard Zinn paperback. A Palestinian solidarity pamphlet. A screenshot of a Mamdani post.

Reaches backward. Naturalized citizens who joined DSA years after becoming American are in scope. Denaturalization follows.

Strips judicial review entirely. Determinations are final. Not appealable. No habeas. No jury. No judge. That’s not a drafting accident — it’s the entire point.

Denver Riggleman — former GOP Congressman, former USAF intel, former Senior Adviser to the Jan 6 Select Committee — joined Dean to explain why this isn’t a stand-alone bill. It’s one gear in a machine. NSPM-7 is the targeting layer (DOJ, FBI, Treasury, DHS mapping networks and flagging “domestic extremists” on vague ideological indicators). MAMDANI is the removal layer — the statute that lets the administration act once the machinery flags you. Roy’s “Red-Green Alliance” framing, lifted from European far-right discourse, collapses Muslims and leftists into one targetable enemy.

Why it matters: Each piece is manageable on its own and terrifying when stacked. The memo, the statute, the rhetoric, the targeting, the stripped review — one at a time, each is “don’t worry.” Together, they’re the machine. Follow Riggleman. Read The Breach. Call your congressperson today.

3️⃣ TRUMP WANTS HIS FACE ON RUSHMORE, THE $100 BILL, DULLES, THE DC METRO, AND FLAG DAY

He’s either dying, losing the midterms, or both.

Behold the GOP’s 2026 legislative agenda, broken this week by Scott MacFarlane and ignored by MSM:

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL) — carve Trump into Mount Rushmore. The Park Service notes there’s no suitable uncarved rock left. She’s treating this as a suggestion.

Rep. Brandon Gill (TX) — evict Benjamin Franklin from the $100 bill and replace him with Trump. Pre-paid flattery: “a small way to honour all he will accomplish these next four years.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (SC) — the “you lie” guy — wants a $250 bill. New denomination nobody asked for, solely for more presidential face real estate.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY) — merge Flag Day with Trump’s birthday. Call it Donald Trump Day.

Rep. Warren Davidson (OH) — redirect the NIH from curing cancer to researching “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Plus: a Congressional Gold Medal. Renaming the Kennedy Center (slipped into a spending bill so quietly the White House didn’t know). Renaming Dulles. Renaming the DC Metro “WMAGA” with a $150M grant threat — extortion as tribute. A Nobel-worthy resolution. A State Department “Donald J. Trump Peace Prize.” A resolution honouring his “efforts to annex Greenland” as statesmanship. And two bills to erase the 2019 and 2021 impeachments from the historical record.

Why it matters: Remember who they want on Rushmore — a civilly adjudicated sexual abuser, 34-count convicted felon, the only President impeached twice, who presided over a mob that killed people. The good news: most of this is reversible in an afternoon. The people introducing these bills will be remembered, if at all, as courtiers of a declining strongman.

4️⃣ ELON ADMITTED HE LIED ABOUT SELF-DRIVING CARS. FOR TEN YEARS.

Wednesday’s Q1 2026 call may be remembered as the moment Tesla died.

Headlines were kind — a “double beat,” revenue up 16%. Stock closed down 3.6% to $373.60 on volume 50% above average. Several things reached through the beat.

The Hardware 3 admission. For a decade, Musk told customers their car had everything needed for full self-driving. Owners paid $8K–$15K for a software upgrade the onboard computer could supposedly handle. On Wednesday, Musk retired that promise in one sentence: HW3 cannot achieve unsupervised FSD. Ever. HW3’s memory bandwidth is one-eighth of HW4’s. No update closes the gap. Roughly four million vehicles shipped with HW3 between 2019 and early 2023. Tesla’s remedy: trade in at a “discount” toward a new HW4 Tesla, or pay for a physical computer-and-camera replacement. Class-action lawyers are already circling.

Why it matters: Tesla isn’t a fraud. It’s a real company producing 2.1% GAAP margins, losing share in its best market, and priced at 700+x GAAP earnings. The get-out-of-jail card every bull relied on — Musk’s timelines slip, but he eventually delivers — is gone. He just said on tape that he cannot deliver HW3. Markets reprice narratives slowly, then all at once.

5️⃣ TRUMP WATCHED SUPREME COURT ARGUMENTS AND PUBLISHED THE MOST RACIST THING EVER WRITTEN BY A SITTING PRESIDENT

He attacked the Chinese-American lawyer by ethnicity, confused Stonewall Jackson with Andrew Jackson, invented a Founding Fathers chair that does not exist, and called the ACLU worse than Iran. All in one document.

Yesterday, the President attended Supreme Court oral arguments on birthright citizenship, went home, and published a rambling monologue that reads less like a sitting president and more like your elderly, drunk uncle Randy, who has to stay 500 yards from family events where children are present.

Stripped of bluster: I didn’t like the lawyer because she was Chinese-American. The Constitution is old. Today’s immigrants aren’t like the good European ones. Indians and Chinese people are taking all the tech jobs. Put the 14th Amendment to a popular vote. Andrew Jackson defied the Supreme Court, and I should, too. Prosecute the ACLU as a criminal enterprise. ERs are full of immigrants. That is the entire content. The rest is padding, insults, and racial animus. Beyond the errors, it’s a slur cascade. He calls the lawyer “evil” and “devious” in the same sentence in which he names her ethnicity. He calls China and India “hellholes.” He says “turd world.” He calls opponents “vermin” — a word with specific Nazi-propaganda resonance historians have flagged every time. He mocks Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson by deliberately mispronouncing her name. He recycles “yellow peril” tropes. He describes immigrant mothers as people who “drop a baby on the doorstep.”

Why it matters: A sitting president wrote a public document attacking a named lawyer by her ethnicity, calling for an unconstitutional referendum, praising a Confederate general’s fictional defiance of the Supreme Court, and labelling a 105-year-old civil liberties organization a criminal enterprise worse than Iran. He admitted his own evidence was biased in the sentence he used it. This is a grievance monologue published by a deeply unwell 80-year-old with the nuclear codes — and the adults in the room are pretending they can’t see it.

THE THROUGH-LINE

Five stories, one story. The machinery of the lie is breaking down in public. Loomer’s fraud got exposed in discovery. Roy’s bill exposed what the deportation apparatus is actually for. The Rushmore catalog exposed that the GOP isn’t legislating anymore — they’re embalming. The Tesla call exposed a decade-long product lie that can no longer hide behind a new deadline. The Supreme Court monologue exposed that the man at the center can no longer hold a factual paragraph together without help. The cover story is collapsing faster than the cover-up crew can patch it. Stay loud. Stay organized. Vote like it’s 2026 — because it is.

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📝 TODAY’S QUOTE

“You have power over your mind — not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

They want us exhausted. You don’t control the firehose. You control what you do with it — who you call, forward to, register, march with. That’s where the strength lives. Use it today.

THE DAILY DEAN

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