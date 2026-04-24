Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Apr 24

Thoroughly exhausting as well as comical and scary as all get-out. Thanks for keepin’ up with everything we lose sight of, Dean!

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Paula B.'s avatar
Paula B.
Apr 24

For heaven's sake, Dean, why are we letting deeply mentally disturbed people run this country? You would think 300 million people could end this nonsense, so why isn't it happening?

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