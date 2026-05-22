Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Thomas Locatell's avatar
Thomas Locatell
3h

It takes stones to carry stones.

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Gwen Gangi's avatar
Gwen Gangi
2h

I have an idea....

How about Canada adopts us? Kind like the older stray that found themselves homeless after giving most of their life to the family they thought loved them, and now find themselves cast out because they are just too hard to care for anymore? We won't eat much!!

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