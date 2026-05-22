May 22, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the thread that runs through everything today: the difference between people and the men who claim to lead them. A thousand Greenlanders chase an American envoy off their island while their government refuses to shake his hand. A stadium full of New Yorkers sings “O Canada” in the rain like a hymn. A central banker who actually built something stands ready while the men who hollowed out a republic keep talking. And a billionaire with more money than God decides the one thing he won’t pay for is dignity.

The empire is being run by cowards and cosplayers. The people — Greenlandic, American, Canadian — keep showing up better than their leaders. Let’s get into it.

1. Trump’s “Greenland Envoy” Was Chased Off the Island — and Greenland Threw Him a Goodbye Party

What Happened: On Thursday in Nuuk, the United States cut the ribbon on its first standalone diplomatic building in Greenland since the 1950s. The man Trump personally appointed as Special Envoy to Greenland, Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, wasn’t there. He’d packed up and flown home a full day early. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen flatly refused to attend — no spin, just “I won’t participate” — and his entire cabinet followed him out the door. Out on the street, roughly a thousand Greenlanders in a nation of about 56,000 chanted “Go home, USA” and waved signs reading “Greenland is not for sale.” Landry spent his week handing out MAGA hats nobody wanted, buying himself a ticket to a business conference he wasn’t invited to, changing into combat fatigues, and offering local children “unlimited cookies.” When Danish reporters asked why he was there, he snapped that “Greenland was not on the map until Donald Trump put it on the map” — about a place continuously inhabited for over 4,500 years and named by Erik the Red around the year 982.

Why It Matters: Scale that thousand-person protest to American numbers and you’re looking at roughly six million people turning out to reject a foreign embassy on opening day. That isn’t a fringe. That’s a national consensus with mittens on. The most powerful country on earth sent a man to charm an island into annexation, and the island ran him off in four days. The annexation fantasy isn’t policy — it’s a costume drama, and the locals stopped clapping.

2. I Stood for “O Canada” at Yankee Stadium — and the Whole Stadium Sang It With Me

What Happened: Dean spent 48 hours in New York City for the Epstein Filibuster installation and meetings, travelling with Steve Schmidt of the Save America Movement. At Yankee Stadium, a two-hour rain delay turned a baseball game into an accidental social experiment — a few thousand strangers with nowhere to be and nothing to do but talk. Cops, fourth-generation Yankee fans, concession workers — every single one, the moment they clocked the Canadian accent or passport, said the same word: sorry. Not the reflexive Canadian kind. Furious, fist-clenched apologies for the tariffs, the “51st state” talk, the annexation threats. Then the rain stopped, and they played “O Canada,” and the stadium sang it back — loudly, reverentially, like a congregation. I kept my hand over my heart through “The Star-Spangled Banner” too, mourning alongside them.

Why It Matters: The friendship isn’t a vibe — it’s a measurable, world-historical miracle. The border was drawn at the 1783 Treaty of Paris, and there hasn’t been a shot fired across it since the War of 1812 — over two centuries, nearly 9,000 kilometres, the most peaceful long border on Earth. Reagan, a Republican, read Churchill’s line about that “unguarded frontier” into a 1985 radio address and called it a pattern for the future of the world. The discontinuity isn’t between the two peoples. It’s one man and one movement against two hundred years of the actual record. He can poison the politics. He cannot get between the people.

3. Hear Me Out: The Morning After the Republic Ends, Make Mark Carney Viceroy of America

What Happened: Dean lays out a thought experiment that’s only half a joke. Picture the quiet morning after — a Tuesday — when the dollar has collapsed, Treasury auctions fail, the military splits along command lines, and three different governors each claim to be the last legitimate authority. The only question that matters is who shows up with a plan. Dean nominates Mark Carney — not as a conqueror, but as a trustee in bankruptcy for the world’s largest democratic estate. The résumé: Governor of the Bank of Canada through the 2008 crash (zero Canadian bank failures), Governor of the Bank of England (first non-Briton since 1694), Chair of the Financial Stability Board for seven years, UN climate finance envoy, and now Prime Minister. The funding mechanism is a reverse-engineered Marshall Plan financed by a coalition of allies, and the price isn’t territory, it’s conditionality: independent central bank, independent judiciary, free press in statute, elections removed from partisan control.

Why It Matters: Strip away the swagger of the “Viceroy” framing, and the real argument is about the seven values from Carney’s book Value(s) — dynamism, resilience, sustainability, fairness, responsibility, solidarity, humility. Run that list against the last decade of American public life, and the piece writes itself. The provocation isn’t really about Carney running America. It’s a mirror: a reminder that competence, sobriety, and institutional respect are still on the menu somewhere — just not where the empire currently looks for them.

4. Money Can’t Buy a Spine: Steve Schmidt on Jeff Bezos’s Surrender

What Happened: Steve Schmidt unloaded on Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder went on CNBC and told Andrew Ross Sorkin that Trump is “a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term.” Schmidt’s verdict: that wasn’t analysis, it was positioning — the sound a billionaire makes when he decides power matters more than principle. Schmidt notes there’s no evidence anywhere that Trump is more disciplined or stable; the evidence runs entirely the other way, from nuclear musings to midnight Truth Social tirades. As Schmidt put it, Bezos has chosen accommodation over resistance, submission over citizenship, deciding that the preservation of his empire matters more than the preservation of democratic norms.

Why It Matters: Schmidt’s sharpest point is the historical one. There was a time American industrialists at least wrapped themselves in civic virtue — libraries, universities, museums. Today’s oligarchs build panic rooms and bend the knee. He compares the new billionaire class to the old Southern aristocracy that believed wealth would insulate them from history’s judgment, and didn’t. When the country is in an existential fight over whether it stays a constitutional republic, there’s no neutral ground — and flattering authoritarianism as “maturity” is picking a side. Granite remembers. So does history, and it’s merciless toward collaborators.

5. The Men Named by Sarah Kellen: Three More Names Enter the Epstein Record

What Happened: Sarah Kellen — one of Epstein’s longest-serving assistants, also known as “Sarah Vickers” and “Sarah Kensington,” labelled a co-conspirator and granted immunity in the 2008 sweetheart deal — named three men she says helped Epstein procure young girls. As reported by Ellie Leonard, they are celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, and fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier. Leonard’s piece documents where each man surfaces in the existing record: Fekkai appears in Ghislaine Maxwell’s July 2025 proffer, multiple Virgin Islands flight logs, Epstein’s “little black book,” the Giuffre v. Maxwell filings, and emails scheduling hair appointments for the girls.

Why It Matters: These are names that, in Leonard’s words, are rarely discussed despite sitting inside the files the whole time. Every name added to the documented record makes the “lone wolf” myth harder to sustain — Epstein didn’t operate alone, and the trafficking machine ran on a network of enablers, schedulers, and procurers across business, politics, and fashion. The files keep producing names. The question is whether the people with subpoena power keep pretending they don’t see them.

The Big Picture

Look at the five stories side by side, and the same fault line runs through every one. Greenland’s people stood up while America’s envoy slunk home. A New York crowd sang a Canadian anthem with more grace than the man in the Oval Office can manage on his best day. A central banker who actually steered economies through fire sits as a quiet rebuke to the men who set the house on fire. A billionaire with infinite resources came up short on the only currency that matters. And a trafficking network’s enablers keep getting named while the powerful look away.

The institutions are wobbling. The “leaders” are cosplaying, flattering, and fleeing. But the people — in Nuuk, in the Bronx, everywhere — keep showing up better than the systems built to represent them. That’s not naive optimism. That’s the actual evidence of the week. Hold onto it.

Today’s Quote

“The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.” — Confucius

The republic doesn’t get saved in one heroic afternoon. It gets saved by a thousand Greenlanders with handmade signs, by a stadium that chooses reverence over mockery, by every reader who shares one newsletter with one friend. Small stones. Carry yours today.

Share

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. I’ll see you tomorrow.

— Dean