July 3, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the con isn’t hiding anymore. It’s not that the powerful got caught doing something in the dark — it’s that they’ve stopped bothering with the dark at all. A President who filed a 927-page disclosure of $2.24 billion in one year’s take and then sat in the Oval Office and said, out loud, that he could know where it came from and chose not to. A birthday party that was always a money laundromat with a Ferris wheel — and now a congressional committee is saying so in writing, with the word “fraud” attached. The one prosecutor who saw inside this machine is breaking his silence to tell you the rule of law is being demolished in real time, and the cavalry isn’t coming. A business network that got the confession on camera and thanked him for his time. And underneath all of it, the farm system — the Bible-factory machinery that manufactures the foot soldiers who cheer the whole thing on.

Yesterday the theme was that power thought it was permanent. Today it’s worse: power has stopped pretending it needs your permission. It’s confessing to your face because it’s decided you can’t do anything about it. Let’s prove it wrong.

1. We Called Freedom 250 A Money Laundromat With A Ferris Wheel. Now House Democrats Say It’s Rife With Wire Fraud.

On June 29, this Substack laid out — in receipt-heavy detail — how Trump hijacked America’s 250th birthday, built a shadow nonprofit called Freedom 250 inside the National Park Foundation so it wouldn’t have to disclose donors, handed the keys to his campaign manager and personal fundraiser, siphoned roughly $80 million away from the bipartisan America 250 commission Congress spent a decade building, and sold speaking slots on the National Mall for $2.5 million a pop. We called it a money laundering operation with a Ferris wheel. Some said that was harsh. This week, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee released a report saying harsh wasn’t harsh enough: donors who wanted to give to the real commission were allegedly handed wire instructions containing Freedom 250’s banking details, routing their money into the Trump-backed operation instead. Ranking Democrat Jared Huffman, a lawyer, stopped just short of naming the crime — but said the elements of fraud appear to be present. Prospective sponsors were allegedly told they didn’t have a “green light” to give to the real one. And the sponsors who paid up to eight figures for the biggest patriotic audience in history? They got empty grass and heat stroke.

Why it matters: This is the whole model on display — build the confusion on purpose, intercept the money, dare anyone to prove it. Independent media dug, documented, and refused to look away from the empty lawn, and eventually the people with subpoena power caught up. You can launder money. You cannot launder a crowd. Read it →

2. Jack Smith Broke His Silence And Told America The Quiet Part Out Loud: “Buckle The F Up.”

The former Special Counsel — the career prosecutor who indicted Trump for trying to overthrow an election and for stashing nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago — sat down with Nicolle Wallace for his first televised interview. It wasn’t a victory lap. It was a warning, delivered calmly, from the one man who’s seen the inside of this machine. He opened with a line that belongs in every civics class: the attack on the rule of law right now is different in kind and scope to anything he’s seen in his lifetime. Not Watergate. Not Iran-Contra. He refused to be intimidated by a President who has publicly said he wants him jailed — a President whose weaponized DOJ went after Smith’s law firm the moment he lawyered up. He called the retribution cases by name — Comey, Letitia James, Jerome Powell — and dismissed them as cocktail-napkin nonsense: “there’s not criminality here… seashells??” The distinction that matters: real prosecutors follow facts to a conclusion; this regime starts with GUILTY because Donald said so and works backward.

Why it matters: The scariest thing Smith said didn’t make the viral clips — federal judges no longer trust DOJ prosecutors when they walk into a courtroom, and that trust took a century to build and months to torch. He’s “very concerned” about the next election, because the honest people who stopped the last coup have been purged, and he says state AGs now have to carry the load. The federal cavalry isn’t coming. Plan accordingly. Read it →

3. “I Could Know About It. I Didn’t.” — Trump Confessed To A $2.24 Billion Year And CNBC Called It Access.

Two days before the interview, the Office of Government Ethics dropped Trump’s 2025 disclosure: 927 pages, $2.24 billion in revenue in his first year back in office. More than half from crypto — roughly $526 million from World Liberty Financial token sales, another $635 million in meme-coin royalties through CIC Digital LLC. So CNBC, a network whose whole brand is “we understand money,” got the first sit-down and sent Joe Kernen. Kernen actually asked whether Trump knew about the crypto money. Trump’s answer: “I could know about it. I didn’t… I could know.” That’s not a denial — that’s a man explaining that ignorance is a legal aesthetic he’s choosing. Except his own filing lists him as manager, president, secretary AND treasurer of the entity collecting the $635 million. Four titles deep. The filings show ~21,000 trades in 2025; on April 8, after his own tariffs tanked the market, his accounts made 327 stock purchases in a day, then he posted “GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” and reversed the policy hours later as the S&P rocketed 9.5%. Buy the dip you dug. Post the hype. Reverse the policy. Collect.

Why it matters: Even the Wall Street Journal editorial board — hardly Antifa’s newsletter — called it an unseemly display of using the presidency for family profit. When the WSJ page is to the left of your business network’s interview, the interview wasn’t journalism. It was a service. A President confessed to the biggest self-enrichment in American history, said there’s nothing anyone can do because Congress exempted him — and the anchor thanked him for his time. Read it →

4. The Deconstruction Diaries: I Was Built In A Bible Factory. Here’s How I Got Out, And Why.

A different kind of piece today, and the most personal thing Dean has published here. At 53, after a career spent making sure he was never the story, he’s telling it: how a kid from Three Hills, Alberta — raised inside one of the strictest evangelical environments this country has ever produced — became a “raging agnostic apostate” who now spends his days giving people the cliff notes on their own cult. Prairie High School, built around a Bible college that oriented the whole town: dress codes, mandatory chapel, no secular music, no movies, no dancing, no dating, the outside world treated as contagion. The school’s job wasn’t to educate; it was to manufacture missionaries and obedient believers. Dean names what those youth groups and retreats actually are — not community, but grassroots radicalization training grounds, the farm system for the movement now trying to swap constitutions for scripture.

Why it matters: This is the machinery underneath every other story in this newsletter — the pipeline that produces the foot soldiers who cheer the grift, the pardons, and the demolition of the rule of law. Dean is careful about the line that matters: not every believer is an extremist, and his own family is proof. The series exists to separate the people genuinely trying to live those teachings from the extremists who stole them — and to hand a map to everyone quietly doing that audit right now. Read it →

5. Canada/Carney Just Greenlit A Pipeline That Doesn’t Go Anywhere Near The United States.

While Americans prepped hot dogs for a Fourth of July celebrating “independence,” Canada did the most Canadian thing imaginable: politely, methodically, and permanently started firing its biggest customer. On Thursday in Calgary, Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith — a duo nobody had on their 2026 bingo card — stood side by side and announced the West Coast oil pipeline: a new line from Bruderheim, Alberta, to the southern B.C. coast, following the existing Trans Mountain corridor, moving more than a million barrels a day onto tankers pointed at Asia. Not Texas. Not Cushing, Oklahoma. Asia — which will reportedly pay roughly double what America paid. For decades landlocked Alberta crude sold at a markdown to U.S. refiners because they were the only game in town; then Trump slapped a 10% tariff on Canadian crude, mused about the “51st state,” and torched an estimated $50 billion from Canada’s economy. Carney called this a “rupture, not a transition” — banker-speak for the old relationship is dead, stop performing CPR on it.

Why it matters: This is the counter-move to everything else in today’s issue — what it looks like when the party that’s supposed to just absorb the bullying quietly builds an exit instead. The political jiu-jitsu is the tell: it defuses Alberta separatism (hard to sell “Ottawa hates you” while Ottawa announces your biggest project in a generation), keeps the northern tanker ban and Great Bear Rainforest protections intact, and boxes Trump out of the leverage he’s been swinging like a chew toy. It’s not without rough edges — Guilbeault rage-quit cabinet, several First Nations remain opposed, and the carbon-capture “offset” deserves a skeptical eye. But the message is clean: Canada isn’t yelling. Canada is leaving. Quietly, politely, with paperwork filed in triplicate. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is the confession that isn’t afraid of you. A President who filed 927 pages of self-enrichment and then said, on camera, that he could know where the money came from and chose not to — because Congress wrote him a carve-out and dared you to care. A birthday-party slush fund so brazen it allegedly rerouted other people’s donations, now sitting in the congressional record with “wire fraud” beside it. A prosecutor telling 330 million people the rule of law is being demolished in real time and the federal cavalry isn’t coming. A business network that had the confession on tape and said thank you. And under all of it, a factory that spent decades manufacturing the audience that would nod along.

The receipts are right there. The disclosure is 927 pages long. The committee report is public. The interview aired. The trades are timestamped against the tweets. Power used to hide the con because it feared the crowd. Now it confesses to the crowd because it’s decided the crowd is furniture. That’s the miscalculation — the same one Jack Smith warned about. They think you can’t do anything. Every story in here is a receipt proving they underestimated who was watching.

Today’s Quote

“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.”

— Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

Share