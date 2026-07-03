Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
6h

Great summary Dean. The man is a walking destructive narcissist and has no real soul. He will get things in due time. Hopefully I live long enough to see them all go down for a long time

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Robert JS's avatar
Robert JS
6h

2.24 billion? Well that’s what he is admitting to, anyway.

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