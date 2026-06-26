Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
10h

And all of us are just trying to survive and get to the elections to unload some of these wretched individuals and refrain our country. Thanks for the break down Dean

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
10h

Physicians take "The Hippocratic Oath" It requires physicians to swear by a number of healing Gods to uphold specific ethical standards. It is based on the Greek Medical texts.

This physician is licensed in the states he practices in. Similar to the Bar for Lawyers, there is a board that will listen and follow an individual's history and their practice history. If they are found liable for neglect, abuse of distribution of medicines and other known facts, they can lose their licenses to practice.

His name should be easily accessible along with any disciplinary actions he may have received in the past.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture