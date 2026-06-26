June 26, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the paperwork is turning on the people who hide behind it. Donald Trump survives on opacity — the lie nobody can check, the file nobody can open, the ballot nobody sees go missing, the death certificate that says “medical emergency.” Today, every one of those covers got ripped off on the same morning. A Secretary of State torched ten months of Kremlin propaganda with eleven words. A lone journalist did what no senator would and forced the Epstein files into the light. A Postmaster General admitted under oath to a plan to vanish your ballot before it’s ever counted. A burned 15-year-old’s photograph exposed a body count of 52, the government swore didn’t exist. And underneath it all, the grandmothers and honey-trap operatives in occupied Ukraine — the human kill-chain feeding coordinates to the drones — kept doing the work that actual democracy requires while the President hid behind bulletproof glass.

Opacity was the whole strategy. The strategy just failed in five places at once. Let’s go.

1. TACO Trump Just Threw Putin Under The Zelensky Bus — “There Was No Agreement In Alaska”

For ten straight months, Lavrov, Peskov, and Ryabkov sold the “Spirit of Anchorage” — the fiction that at the August 2025 summit, Trump agreed in principle to push Ukraine into surrendering all of Donbas. The entire Russian 2026 diplomatic strategy was built on it. Then, in a Bahrain hotel ballroom, Trump’s own Secretary of State Marco Rubio looked into a camera and said eleven words that kicked the load-bearing wall out: “There was no agreement in Alaska.” If there had been, the war would be over. The proposal died in the room in 2025 because Kyiv said no — but Putin walked out and told his oligarchs, his propagandists, and his conscripts dying outside Pokrovsk that the Americans had his back. Trump let the lie stand for ten months because it kept his “peacemaker” grift alive. Now the water’s changed: Ukraine is winning, Crimea is being cut off, Russia is rationing gasoline in 60 regions, and Putin is hiding his S-500s in his own backyard.

Why it matters: This is the same move Trump pulled on Netanyahu three weeks ago — the “you’d be in prison if it weren’t for me” call — and on Cohen, Pence, Sessions, Bolton, and McConnell before him. His loyalty isn’t ideological or moral. It’s transactional, and the half-life is measured in poll numbers. Putin just became a liability, so Putin gets the bus. Don’t act surprised. Read it →

2. KABOOM: Katie Phang Just Cracked Open The Epstein Files

A single journalist did what every elected official in America refused to do. Late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan — a Clinton appointee with a long memory for stonewalling — issued a preliminary injunction in Phang v. Blanche, giving the DOJ until July 2 to produce the Epstein records it has been hiding for seven months. What must now come out: at least eight email exchanges referencing a “torture video,” FBI interview notes with a woman who alleges Trump assaulted her at 13, the names of co-conspirators from a draft indictment, and a complete redaction log. The legal theory was elegant — Congress wrote no enforcement mechanism into the Epstein Act, so Phang’s lawyers reached for the 1946 Administrative Procedure Act, arguing DOJ’s redactions were agency actions “contrary to law.” Sullivan bought all of it. The government’s strategy was to ignore the lawsuit the way it had ignored the statute. It didn’t work.

Why it matters: Congress passed the law and walked away. Not one senator, not one congressman, not one state AG walked into a courthouse. A private citizen with a law degree and a Substack picked up the tools and did it herself — and now the APA route is a paved road anyone can use. By next Friday, Acting AG Todd Blanche must either start un-redacting the files asap or stand in open court and explain why a federal statute doesn’t apply to him. Read it →

3. J6 With A Barcode: How Trump Is Trying To Use The USPS To Steal The Midterms

In a Wednesday Senate Homeland Security hearing that belonged on every front page, Postmaster General David Steiner was asked whether, under his proposed rule, the USPS will refuse to deliver mail ballots if states won’t hand over their voter rolls. His answer was four words: “Under our proposed regulation, no.” That’s the headline. Built on top of a March 31 executive order, the scheme orders DHS to construct “citizenship lists” — which the DOJ’s own lawyers have admitted in court are underinclusive and incomplete — and instructs the Postal Service to refuse delivery to any voter not on the federally approved list. The filter overwhelmingly fails to include recently naturalized citizens, overseas military families, the elderly, voters with disabilities, and anyone who recently moved or changed their name. Your ballot doesn’t get rejected at the counting board. It never shows up. You won’t even know.

Why it matters: Article I of the Constitution gives the President exactly zero authority over federal election rules — that belongs to states and Congress. The regime knows the rule is unconstitutional; the goal isn’t to win in court, it’s to run out the clock to November. January 6 was a riot in face paint. This is the riot’s adult son, who went to law school and learned to file in triplicate. Read it →

How Trump is Trying To Use The USPS For a Midterm Coup Dean Blundell · Jun 25 On Wednesday, in a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that should be on every front page in America, Postmaster General David Steiner was asked a simple question: under your proposed new rule, will the Postal Service refuse to deliver mail ballots if states won’t hand their voter lists over to the Trump administration? Read full story

4. ICE, A Burned Girl, And A Body Count They Don’t Want You To See

There’s a photograph DHS would prefer you never saw: the inner thigh of a 15-year-old girl, flesh peeled back in patches, that a contractor’s intake form called a “painless” second-degree burn. She needed skin grafts. When whistleblowers tried to flag the misdiagnosis, the senior CBP medical official downplayed it and made the inconvenient injury disappear on paper. His name is Dr. Alexander Eastman, and Trump pays him $323,933 a year — more than the Homeland Security Secretary — despite findings that he drank armed in a bar and allegedly tried to procure fentanyl lollipops through his government role. But Eastman is the symptom, not the disease. Since January 2025, Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights have documented at least 52 deaths in ICE custody — more than one every ten days. The death rate climbed to eleven per 100,000 in early 2026. Child detention jumped tenfold to a daily average of 226, with at least 500 of them babies and toddlers under three.

Why it matters: The administration gutted the three internal watchdog offices in March 2025, an El Paso death ICE called a “medical emergency” was ruled a homicide by the county examiner, and Congress just poured another $45 billion into the machine. While the country rages about reflecting pools and Ferris wheels on the White House lawn, the cruelty grinds on by design. As long as Trump can change the channel, it never ends. That’s the entire point. Read it →

5. DEAN’S LIVE w/ Ken Harbaugh: The Miracle In Ukraine And The Warrior-Witches

Required listening today, from my conversation with Ken Harbaugh — Navy vet, Yale Law, and author of the best war piece I’ve read all year in The Atlantic. Every burning refinery and darkened substation in story #1 above is the last link in a kill-chain — and the first links are people, mostly women, living under Russian occupation. The piece opens with a Chechen commander trading messages with a “35-year-old lonely housewife,” sending a selfie from his barracks with a classified map on the wall behind him. The housewife doesn’t exist; “she” is a middle-aged Ukrainian intel officer named Serhiy. Shortly after, the barracks were obliterated by a drone. Ukrainian commanders call these agents vidma — “witches” in the old folkloric sense. From verified coordinates to drone on target: 15 minutes to a few hours. One operative, “Roksana,” verifying targets in her own occupied village from exile, put it cleanly: “We can rebuild warehouses. But the Russians can’t rebuild Russians.”

Why it matters: It reframes everything in #1. The drones aren’t magic and they aren’t luck — they’re the visible tip of an invisible human network of staggering courage. And the contrast is the whole point: while Ukrainian grandmothers run honey-traps against an FSB regime that will torture them to death, the President of the United States stood behind bulletproof glass and lied to a half-empty Mall of 1,000 people on America’s 250th. That’s who actually defends democracy, and who just hides behind the glass. Read it →

The Big Picture

The receipts are right there. Rubio said “no agreement” on camera. Sullivan’s order is on the docket. Steiner’s “no” is in the hearing transcript. The burned thigh is in the photograph. The witches are real, and Harbaugh has their names. Opacity was the entire load-bearing strategy — and the lights came on in five rooms at once, all on the same morning.

Today’s Quote

“Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

— Louis Brandeis

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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