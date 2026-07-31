Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Devoted
2h

Sincerely thanking *you,* Dean for your fine reporting!

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Rebecca Lorentzen's avatar
Rebecca Lorentzen
1h

A very helpful consolidation of what could look like different stories. The regime is trying to destroy the world in order to escape responsibility for past crimes.

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