July 31, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: a war with no plan, run by men chosen for loyalty instead of competence, is metastasizing across a map nobody bothered to draw — and the same instinct to silence anyone who says “no” runs from a US base in Jordan all the way to a demand letter in a Canadian journalist’s inbox. A President whose entire foreign policy is a threat you’d hear in a parking lot at 1 a.m. A war that just set fire to the energy hub of a country that begged to stay neutral. A cast of MAGA influencers suddenly flipping on Ukraine in unison because the wind changed at the top. An attorney general nominee — the President’s own defence lawyer — stalled in the Senate because even Republicans blinked. And a lawsuit by the First Lady targeting a reporter, my friend Zev Shalev whose only crime was asking who vetted a man with three decades in the Russian orbit. Every thread is the same knot: power that can’t stand being told no, tightening it until something burns. Let’s go.

1. The Trump Regime Just Tried To Buy The World Cup — And All Of Europe Told Them To Get Bent

You can tell a scam is a really good scam when Sepp Blatter — the man who invented FIFA corruption — looks at it and says it’s too corrupt. On Tuesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino (the guy who moved FIFA’s offices into Trump Tower and handed Trump a made-up “Peace Prize”) announced a plan to spin FIFA’s entire commercial empire — broadcast rights, sponsorships, ticketing, the operational delivery of the World Cup itself — into a new $20 billion subsidiary, with up to 20% sold to private investors. The anchor investor lined up to buy in? Thrive Eternal, the brand-new “permanent capital” firm founded by Joshua Kushner — Jared’s little brother. Bloomberg reports the whole thing was hatched in private conversations between Infantino and Kushner last year. To get it passed, Infantino offered every one of FIFA’s 211 federations $20 million in immediate funding to vote yes by mid-September — vote-buying with football’s own money, aimed at the 106 minnows who can’t afford to say no.

Why it matters: Thursday, UEFA called an emergency meeting of all 55 European federations and voted to boycott every FIFA competition — including the World Cup — until this is dead and buried. The vote was unanimous, 55-0. You can’t get 55 European countries to agree on lunch. Six of the last eight World Cup winners are European; without them it’s not a World Cup, it’s a Trump golf scramble with corner kicks. If this works, nothing is safe — you can’t un-sell 20% of the one thing Bangladesh and Brazil and Belgium care about equally. When the people with the most to lose light their own money on fire to stop something, believe them about what they’re looking at. Read it →

2. Dean’s LIVE w/ Ken Harbaugh: The Widening War, MAGA’s Ukraine U-Turn, And The Truth About Lindsey Graham

I sat down again with the great Ken Harbaugh — decorated Navy vet, filmmaker, and one of the essential voices on the military and this political moment — and everything is on fire. We opened on Egypt, then Ken walked us through how fast this is metastasizing: Jordan intercepting Iranian missiles two days running, a strike in Kuwait that killed one, Saudi Arabia openly joining US strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Hormuz closed, and US strikes on Qeshm Island hitting what Iranian state media calls a residential neighbourhood. Then the weirdest vibe shift of 2026: Laura Loomer — Laura Loomer — is in Kyiv, apologizing to Zelensky, admitting “I fell for Russian propaganda.” Trump reshared it captioned “Very good!!!” Ken’s read: these aren’t moral awakenings, they’re canaries in the coal mine. When the most reliable pro-Kremlin voices in MAGA pivot in unison, the wind changed at the top.

Why it matters: We closed on Lindsey Graham, who died July 11 and got the full DC send-off this week. Ken gave him something else — the truth: a man who never met a war he didn’t love and never met a soldier he wouldn’t abandon. All hawk, no perch. It was the most powerful ten minutes of the show, and it reframes everything above — the people who cheerlead these wars are never the ones who pay for them. Read/watch here →

3. The Bill Is Here: A War Machine Built With The Brakes Ripped Out At The Factory

Worth returning to today’s #1 for the part the White House really doesn’t want you reading — because none of this is bad luck. Every piece of this machine was assembled on purpose. This is what happens when you make a Fox News weekend anchor Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth declared on day 14 that Iran’s military was “destroyed,” and Senator Ossoff made him eat that quote under oath while missiles were still flying. This is what happens when you fire everyone whose job was to say “no” — the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Chief of Naval Operations, the top JAG lawyers Hegseth openly dismissed as “roadblocks.” This is what happens when you pick your top general for loyalty off a MAGA-hat anecdote. And this is what happens when the man at the top is a 34-count convicted felon whom a civil jury found liable for conduct a federal judge called, in plain English, rape.

Why it matters: Nearly 70% of Americans oppose this war. A US strike on a school in Minab killed 168 children — a “national shame” a congresswoman called a war crime on CNN — and the Pentagon’s own investigation has sat in a drawer for months. The options now are quit and hand Iran the Strait, put boots on the ground, or bomb civilian infrastructure because the target list is running dry. There’s no good way out, and he built the room that way. Read it →

4. The President’s Lawyer Ran Out Of Road — Blanche’s AG Confirmation Just Got Stalled

Last night, Senate Republicans did something they very much did not want to do: they postponed the vote to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general. Not because they found a conscience — two retiring Republicans, Cornyn and Tillis, are holding out over a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund tied to the settlement of Trump’s own lawsuit against the IRS, a settlement Blanche oversaw, that barred the government from auditing the president, his family, or his businesses. Before he was acting AG, Blanche was Trump’s personal criminal defense attorney — he sat next to him at the defense table, and he’s never stopped doing that job. He’s also the official most responsible for how the government mishandled the Epstein files: a nine-hour interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, a botched document release that exposed survivors’ identities, and months of refusing to meet survivors at all.

Why it matters: Yesterday, as the committee prepared to vote, Epstein survivors came to Washington carrying physical copies of the files and left them at the doors of Republican senators. They shouldn’t have had to — but they did, and it worked. The president’s lawyer did not get waved through. He may still be confirmed, but this week he was stalled in full public view. You can tell your senators Blanche is unacceptable through the Save America Movement’s Loud Voters campaign. Read it →

5. Melania’s Lawyer Told My Partner Zev Shalev To Retract. He Hired A Trial Lawyer Instead.

This one’s personal. My FiveStack partner Zev Shalev — the journalist behind Narativ — got a letter this month from Melania Trump’s personal lawyer demanding he retract his reporting, apologize, and pay damages, or be sued. Zev read the letter aloud, in full, on FiveStack on July 27, and declined every demand on air. Now he’s retained John B. Williams, one of America’s foremost trial lawyers, and opened a legal defense fund. The reporting they want erased ran July 11 — “The Spy at the First Lady’s Side,” a months-long investigation into Paolo Zampolli, Trump’s Special Envoy for Global Partnerships: ambassador rank, no Senate confirmation, no security clearance, three decades in the orbit of Russian officials. It asks one question nobody in the government has answered: who vetted this man? The letter doesn’t answer it. It puts a price on asking it.

Why it matters: This is the same reflex as every other story today — power that cannot tolerate a “no.” We’ve all watched this administration work over newspaper reporters and 60 Minutes. It’s now reached Substack, the last place a reporter can work without a corporate owner deciding what runs. A letter like this doesn’t have to win in court; it only has to make reporting expensive enough that people stop. Zev won’t stop — and he can’t do it alone. They want it gone. It’s still up. Support the fund →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is power that cannot survive the word “no.” A president who fired every general, every lawyer, every inspector who might have said no — and now screams profanities at the yes-men he has left because there’s nobody in the room capable of telling him the truth. A war that punishes even the neutral: Egypt begged to stay out, and its LNG hub burned anyway. A roster of MAGA influencers who said no to Ukraine for five years and reversed on a dime the instant the wind changed above them. A Senate that finally, grudgingly, said “not yet” to the president’s own lawyer — and only because survivors carried the files to their doors. And a First Lady’s lawyer trying to convert one reporter’s question into a bill large enough to make him stop asking it.

The receipts are right there. The missiles had minutes to spare. The Damietta terminal is on fire on satellite. The confirmation vote is postponed on the record. The demand letter is real, and Zev read it aloud. Every one of these is the same story: someone powerful assumed no wasn’t a word that applied to them, and reality — a queued exit, a stalled vote, a hired trial lawyer, a burning port — is teaching them otherwise. All on the same morning.

Today’s Quote

“It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows.”

— Epictetus

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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