Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Mick's avatar
Mick
2d

No comment. Just tears and sighs and bitter determination. Today and forever, purchase Nothing from a large, non-organic corporation or a blue blood organization, ever. Buy used, barter, donate, repair, rebuild, reuse, recycle, reduce, reduce reduce our addicition to the entire BS of capitalist consumption. Thom Hartmann pointed out yesterday that the country's top billionaires have more combined wealth than the entire national debt. Which, BTW, is also a grift. Wilson the racist brought this to bear long ago as a way of handcuffing the people by charging them taxes on their taxes via the Oz-like men behind the curtains. that would be Bankers and the Insurers who protect nothing and no one but their bottom lines. We are dead center in the crises of human civilization. Wake up!!!!

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Diana's avatar
Diana
2d

I absolutely love the Vancouver Police Department's response to Infantino’s request!

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