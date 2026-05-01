May 1, 2026

👋 Good morning, Better America (and Canada).

Five stories today. One thread.

The thread is tell. Trump tells you he needs nothing from Canada, then quietly signs a permit to drink half a million barrels of our crude a day. Gianni Infantino tells the world he wasn’t behind the Pope-tier motorcade demand, while his entire 2025 résumé screams otherwise. Pete Hegseth tells Congress he’s running a Department of War, while laughing at questions about why service members died. Lev Parnas tells us — and proves with receipts — that Comey, Brennan, Tulsi’s referrals, ICE, and the SAVE Act are not five stories. They are one story, aimed at one date: the 2026 midterms.

And Ken Harbaugh — Navy vet, lawyer, lighthouse — sat down with me and called it all what it is.

The job today is the same as the job yesterday: stay loud, stay sourced, stay together.

Let’s go.

1️⃣ Trump Just Signed a Permit for “Emergency” Canadian Oil — While Insisting He Doesn’t Need a Damn Thing From Canada

Keystone XL has died, been buried, and risen again — wearing a fake mustache called the Bridger Pipeline Expansion.

What Happened: On April 30, Trump signed a presidential permit authorizing the Bridger Pipeline Expansion to carry up to 550,000 barrels of Canadian crude per day across the border in Phillips County, Montana, down to Guernsey, Wyoming — 645 miles of pipe representing more than a 12% increase in Canadian oil exports to the U.S. The route is, structurally, Keystone XL with a different paint job. TC Energy spun off its pipeline business into South Bow in 2024, partnered with Wyoming-based Bridger, refiled under a new name, and walked the zombie back to the White House. According to Reuters reporting, Mark Carney himself floated the revival to Trump back in October 2025 as a trade-tension olive branch.

Why It Matters: For over a year, Trump has been telling anyone with a microphone that America needs nothing from Canada. Then the Strait of Hormuz closes, oil markets lose their minds, and suddenly we need a brand new pipeline to drink Alberta crude as fast as humanly possible. American refineries on the Gulf and in the Midwest are physically built for heavy sour crude that the U.S. doesn’t produce in sufficient quantity. The chemistry doesn’t care about the campaign rhetoric. There is no version of “American energy dominance” that doesn’t run through Alberta — and now the receipt is on the President’s desk in writing, signed by the man who said the receipt could never exist.

2️⃣ Canada to FIFA’s Trump Boot-Licker-in-Chief: “Take a Cab and Bring Your Own Security.”

Vancouver Police told Gianni Infantino that no, he is not the Pope. Use Google Maps and Uber like the rest of us.

What Happened: Per The Athletic, FIFA requested a “level four” police escort for President Gianni Infantino’s visit to the FIFA Congress in Vancouver — the protocol Canada reserves for U.S. presidents and the Pope, and one tier above what Canada’s own Prime Minister gets. The Vancouver Police Department declined, citing that “FIFA executives do not meet Internationally Protected Person (IPP) standards.” Mayor Ken Sim’s office added that there would be no motorcade and no Emergency Response Team. Toronto police, asked about World Cup arrangements, said they’d consider requests “on a case-by-case basis,” which in Canadian translates roughly to get bent, politely. FIFA, of course, denies asking for any of it.

Why It Matters: Infantino opened a FIFA office inside Trump Tower. He let Trump keep the actual gold Club World Cup trophy in the Oval Office. He wore a MAGA hat to pledge FIFA money to Trump’s Gaza redevelopment plan. He invented an entire “FIFA Peace Prize” out of thin air to soothe Trump’s Nobel sulk — with the White House reportedly demanding the bogus trophy be at least as tall as the real World Cup. He renamed the Kennedy Center on stage two weeks before Trump’s board officially renamed it. Canada saying “no” to one motorcade is small. Canada saying “no” to the entire premise that Trump’s political accessories get sovereign treatment on Canadian soil is the actual story. Sovereignty is back in style — and it’s wearing a Vancouver PD badge.

3️⃣ Dean’s LIVE: Ken Harbaugh Unloads on Comey’s Sham Indictment, Iran, and “ICE Becomes NICE.”

Decorated Navy vet, lawyer, author, and filmmaker Ken Harbaugh dropped by the LIVE and brought a flamethrower.

What Happened: Ken Harbaugh joined me LIVE for a wall-to-wall takedown of the week’s worst hits. We covered the Comey “Seashell” indictment — Ken put on his lawyer hat and his free-speech hat to walk through what’s actually happening: it’s not about justice, it’s about chilling dissent and turning the DOJ into a personal vengeance machine. We dug into the Iran sabre-rattling — what a Navy vet who’s actually been there sees coming, and why it’s not accidental and is cratering the U.S. economy. We tore into the Orwellian rebrand of ICE into “NICE” — putting a smiley face on disappearances doesn’t make them less authoritarian. And we landed on the part nobody on cable wants to say: “demand destruction.” When tariffs gut purchasing power, when wages stagnate, when consumers stop consuming, the whole house of cards comes down.

Why It Matters: The regime’s pitch to Americans has officially curdled into “suffering is your patriotic duty.” That’s not patriotism — Ken called it what it is, a hostage video. When a decorated Navy veteran and First Amendment lawyer says, on the record, that the DOJ is being used to chill speech and the Pentagon is being used to manufacture crises, that’s not partisan noise. That’s testimony. → Watch the full LIVE here.

4️⃣ From Command to Comedy: Steve Schmidt on Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon Circus

“When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus.” — Turkish proverb, deployed by Steve Schmidt with surgical precision.

What Happened: Steve Schmidt’s new piece dismantles “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth’s first congressional testimony since the Iran war began. Schmidt catalogues what unfolded in the hearing room: the laughter — sharp, gleeful, inappropriate — when Hegseth was confronted with deadly serious questions about operational failures and command-accountability breakdowns. The bluster, where pressed questions about intelligence gaps were answered with monologues about “strength” and “American dominance.” The arrogance, where Hegseth interrupted, talked over members, and refused to concede even minor points of fact. And the obstinance — repeatedly given chances to clarify, correct, and level with the American people, he chose evasion every time. Schmidt frames it against Eisenhower, Marshall, and MacArthur — three men who understood that humility, character, and accountability are the foundation of command.

Why It Matters: America does not legally have a “Secretary of War.” It has a Secretary of Defence bound by law, accountable to Congress, subordinate to civilian authority. Hegseth’s title cosplay isn’t a quirk — it’s a confession. He treats oversight as hostility, the Constitution as a nuisance, and the lives of service members as set dressing for a permanent campaign rally. Schmidt’s diagnosis is brutal and correct: this isn’t leadership, it’s performance. And in matters of war and peace, performance is lethal.

5️⃣ Lev Parnas: Comey Is Just the Beginning — Trump’s Real Target Is the 2026 Midterms

The indictment, the arrests, Tulsi’s referrals, Joe diGenova, Kash Patel, ICE, and the SAVE Act are not separate stories. They are pieces of one plan.

What Happened: The DOJ has indicted James Comey again — this time over a deleted “86 47” social media post the regime is calling a threat against the President. The first Comey indictment was already dismissed for procedural problems. Lev Parnas — who was inside Trump’s orbit and now tells the truth from the other side — connects what most outlets are reporting as separate stories. Maurene Comey, Comey’s daughter and lead counsel in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, was fired before Todd Blanche went to interview Maxwell; a federal judge just ruled her wrongful-termination suit can move forward. Joe diGenova — Trump’s 2020 election-challenge lawyer — has reportedly been brought in to oversee the John Brennan investigation. Tulsi Gabbard, sitting atop the intelligence community, has sent criminal referrals tied to the first impeachment whistleblower and former IC Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Kash Patel is signalling more arrests. The SAVE America Act passed the House in February 2026 and is being pushed through the Senate. Ten states already have proof-of-citizenship laws on the books, four passed during Trump’s second term.

Why It Matters: Parnas’s argument is the through-line of the entire week: this is one machine, not eight. The prosecutions are the spectacle. The voter-suppression law and the executive orders asserting federal control over state-run elections are the actual play. They don’t need to win a fair fight if they can rewrite the rules first — purge voters, intimidate officials, criminalize the whistleblowers, recast Trump’s abuses as a foreign-interference conspiracy, and use ICE as a domestic political weapon to make people scared to show up. The midterms are the firewall. They know it. They are preparing the excuse, the arrests, the narrative, and the chaos before the vote. Read it. Forward it. Vote like the firewall depends on it — because it does.

🎯 The Big Picture

Five stories. One pattern. What they say is the show. What they do is the story.

They say America needs nothing from Canada — they do sign a permit for half a million barrels a day. They say FIFA didn’t ask for Pope-treatment — but the request hit Vancouver PD’s desk in writing. They say the Comey indictment is about a tweet — it’s about a daughter who prosecuted Maxwell and a father who investigated Russia. They say Hegseth is running a serious Department of War — Congress watched him laugh at questions about dead service members. They say the SAVE Act is about election integrity — it’s about election control.

You see the pattern, you can’t unsee it. That’s the whole point of this newsletter. Five days a week, free in your inbox, no paywall, no billionaire backstop, no corporate parent telling us what we can and can’t say.

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📜 Today’s Quote

“When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus.” — Turkish proverb

Steve Schmidt used it on Hegseth. It applies to all of them. The palace is on fire. The clowns are dancing. The job of the rest of us is to stay sober, stay loud, and remember what the building was supposed to be.

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