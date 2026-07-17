Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈
9h

Thanks Dean. I do enjoy your recaps.

The annual MAGA "Stop the Smoke" campaign is such a joke. Sounds like something Poilievre's team would come up with. 😂

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
9hEdited

I’m glad you’re keeping the receipts, Dean. No telling when they will try again and see if any of it sticks. “Repetition does not transform a lie into a truth“.

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