July 17, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: this is what a regime looks like when it stops pretending. In one 48-hour window, the administration told you — out loud, on camera, in documents it stamped and published itself — exactly who it is and exactly what it’s planning. A President who commandeered primetime to “prove” an election was stolen, and instead published the intelligence community’s receipts showing Russia rigged it for him. A Secretary of State and a White House deputy who stood in the State Department and described their fellow Americans as “deformed,” foreign-linked, and lying about their own rights — the vocabulary of a purge, delivered from a federal podium with 65 nations invited to help. A cable blowhard who called two private citizens Chinese agents on Fox and is now being sued into oblivion for it. And five Congressmen with security clearances are demanding Canada switch off the weather. The comedy and the horror are the same story: people who believe they will never be held accountable, saying the quiet part into a microphone.

They told us who they’re coming for. Believe them. Let’s go.

1. Trump Declassified The Proof That Russia Worked To Get Him Elected — And Called It Evidence The Election Was Stolen From Him

A sitting president took the East Room in primetime and spent 26 hoarse, slurring minutes explaining that the only rigged elections in American history are, coincidentally, the ones he lost. Then he told the country to go download the “proof” from the White House website. They did. Among the documents he personally declassified — stamped in red so no intern could take the blame — was an August 2020 National Intelligence Council assessment. It says Putin and senior Russian officials were personally overseeing a proxy operation to smear Biden with fabricated Ukraine-Burisma claims, with the explicit stated goal of defeating Biden and ensuring “the President’s victory.” The President in that sentence is Donald Trump. He published the intelligence community’s paperwork on the conspiracy that was working for him and called it a conspiracy against him. Another document he cited as proof of Chinese interference states plainly that China did not intend to sway the outcome. Nobody vetted the dump. Nobody read it. They hit publish and told America the arson investigation proved there was no fire.

Why it matters: Strip away the burn bags and the recycled Venezuela-Dominion cosplay and the speech was an operational document. He called the elections “compromised” before a single midterm vote is cast, announced plans to seize voter data from states he’s deemed “vulnerable,” and the DOJ is already moving federal monitors into Michigan. Gavin Newsom called it “a 25th Amendment moment” and “the ramblings of a mad king.” Chuck Schumer named the actual play: this isn’t about relitigating 2020, it’s about delegitimizing 2026 before it happens. His own campaign hired two firms to find the fraud after 2020. Both told him he lost. He buried both. Read it →

2. Rubio And Miller Stood In The State Department And Declared War On “The Far Left” — Which Means You

In the Loy Henderson Auditorium, in front of delegations from 65 countries, Marco Rubio formally launched an international campaign against “far-left political terrorism” — not a named group with a command structure, but a political direction, with “far” left deliberately left undefined, because undefined is the weapon. Stephen Miller supplied the dehumanization, telling the room that Antifa demonstrators are “all deformed in some way — in their appearance, in their dress, in their mannerism,” that the left “always ends in bloodshed” and “always becomes a gulag,” and — critically — that when a leftist claims his rights are being violated, “he is lying.” That last line pre-delegitimizes every future complaint: when the visa is revoked, the account frozen, the arrest made, the objection has already been branded a lie told by someone who is “not normal.” Then Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the financial half — designations, frozen assets, and punishment for any “facilitator,” a word elastic enough to mean a donor, a bail fund, or anyone who gave $25 to the wrong mutual-aid group.

Why it matters: The leaked visa policy targets “far-left terrorist and other aligned groups” who engage in “economic sabotage including against public and private property” — that’s a boycott, a picket line, a broken window at a protest you stood near. Bolt it to NSPM-7, which already directed the federal apparatus to map and dismantle “extremist” domestic networks, and you have the legal scaffolding of a political purge assembled in plain sight. This is how it happened before — not with tanks on day one, but with definitions, ministries, and normal-seeming men in suits explaining calmly that the abnormal people among us lie about their rights. The target isn’t a Soros cabal in Havana. It’s the 2026 midterms. Read it →

3. Kevin O’Leary Called Two Private Citizens “Chinese Agents” On Fox. Now They’re Suing Him Into The Stone Age.

Two Utahns — Josh Kanter of the Alliance for a Better Utah and strategist Gabi Finlayson of Elevate Strategies — filed a federal defamation suit against Kevin O’Leary and Fox News. Their offence: opposing his proposed 40,000-acre Stratos data center in Box Elder County on the boring, normal grounds of water use, power demand, and local control. O’Leary’s response to ordinary civic participation was to go on Fox five times in three weeks and declare these people “two cells inside of Utah” working for the Chinese Communist Party — an “irrefutable fact,” he said, evidence handed to law enforcement. Then, after a legal demand letter arrived, he posted a statement admitting he had no evidence any of them were funded by China. None. Maria Bartiromo apologized on air; Fox issued corrections across every program. “Irrefutable fact” to “no evidence whatsoever” in about six weeks — a brutal markdown even by Shark Tank standards.

Why it matters: The smear brought the plaintiffs online harassment, conspiracy theories, and threats to their physical safety — the entirely predictable result of telling millions of cable viewers that a Salt Lake City nonprofit founder is a foreign asset. It’s the purest distillation of the whole O’Leary résumé: the Mattel crater, the FTX paycheck, the abandoned run for PM from a house in Boston — say whatever is maximally useful in the moment with total conviction, and let other people absorb the downside. His camp’s spin is that the plaintiffs were “offered dialogue” and “chose a courtroom.” You told the country they were CCP operatives. The courtroom is the dialogue. Read it →

4. Five MAGA Lawmakers Issued Canada A “Final Warning” Over Wildfire Smoke. The Smoke Does Not Read Mail.

After threatening to annex, tariff, and 51st-state us, the United States has escalated to its most devastating diplomatic weapon yet: a strongly worded letter about the weather. Reps. Jack Bergman, John James, Lisa McClain, John Moolenaar, and Senator Bernie Moreno wrote to PM Mark Carney demanding Canada stop the wildfire smoke. “Sovereignty comes with responsibility,” they intoned — apparently with no staffer brave enough to whisper that you cannot sanction atmospheric pressure. John James, auditioning for Governor of Michigan, posted a campaign graphic reading “CANADA: NO EXCUSES. STOP THE SMOKE” — featuring an Apache attack helicopter. To fight smoke. Here’s the science they skipped: Canada has 912 million acres of forest, roughly 70% of it roadless and unreachable; the overwhelming majority of remote boreal fires are ignited by lightning; and the boreal is supposed to burn — jack pine and black spruce cones only open in a fire’s heat. This is also a below-average fire year, and four Canadian firefighters have died this season.

Why it matters: When LA burned in January 2025 and 25 people died, Canada sent Super Scooper water bombers and B.C. Chinook helitankers — part of a partnership running since 1994. We didn’t send Sacramento a “final warning” for failing to fix the Santa Ana winds. We got on the planes, because that’s what neighbours do, and because smoke does not carry a passport. The thing making the fires worse isn’t Canadian negligence — it’s climate change, warming the boreal at twice the global average, championed by the same party now filing a formal complaint about the kitchen being hot after lighting the stove. You cannot juice the atmosphere for decades and then invoice the country downwind. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all four, and the reflex is impunity — the certainty that no one is keeping the receipts. A president who declassified the proof of the crime and expected applause, because he assumed no one would read past the red stamp. A State Department that described its own citizens as deformed and foreign, because it assumed the machinery of dehumanization could be built in daylight and called counterterrorism. A TV shark who branded private neighbours as enemy agents on national air, because he assumed the confidence would carry and the retraction would cost nothing. Five Congressmen who threatened an ally over the sky, because they assumed no one would check the geography or the science.

But the receipts are right there, every time. The declassified document says “ensure the President’s victory” in black and white. Miller’s “deformed” is on tape. O’Leary’s “no evidence whatsoever” is signed. The letter to Carney has five names on it and an attack helicopter on the poster. Power keeps saying the quiet part into the microphone because it has decided the microphone belongs to it. It doesn’t. The witnesses are still here, the documents are still public, and the lease on impunity — like every lease — comes due.

Today’s Quote

“Repetition does not transform a lie into a truth.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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