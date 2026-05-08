Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Marc's avatar
Marc
10h

Dean, thank you your courage and keeping those of us who now live under Orange Mussolini informed. The truth must prevail!

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Patricia Hale MD, PhD's avatar
Patricia Hale MD, PhD
9h

Appreciate the excellent information that also has a sprinkle of humor, I definitely need a reliable source (like you) for both! Happy paid subscriber!

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