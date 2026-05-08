May 8, 2026

Good morning, friends.

The President — fresh off Saudi Arabia killing his “Project Freedom” naval mission in 36 hours, fresh off Iran calling his “peace deal” a face-saving fiction, and fresh off three U.S. destroyers dodging Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz — strolled up to a press microphone Thursday evening and casually threatened a country with what he called “one big glow.” Not a strike. Not a bombing campaign. A glow. The kind of word a deranged grandfather uses for a nuclear weapon when he’s trying to sound cute about it.

Meanwhile, the FBI Director was strapping his staff to lie detectors over a missing bottle of his personalized “Ka$h” bourbon. France opened a criminal case against Elon Musk for complicity in child sexual abuse imagery. And one of MAGA’s loudest influencers gave the Washington Post a “defection” interview so receipt-free it reads like a contract clause.

This isn’t five stories. It’s one story from five angles: the regime is dying, the allies are walking, the courts are circling, and the man at the top is talking about glowing.

Pour the coffee. Let’s Go.

1️⃣ IRAN TOLD TRUMP TO SHOVE HIS FAKE PEACE DEAL — AND HE THREATENED THEM WITH A “NUCLEAR ANNIHILATION.”

📌 What Happened

Less than 48 hours after Trump posted that “Great Progress” had been made toward a “Complete and Final Agreement” with Iran, the story collapsed. Mohsen Rezaei — military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader — went on Al Mayadeen, called Trump’s framework “unrealistic,” demanded reparations, and accused Washington of staging a “flamboyant gesture.” Iran’s Parliament Speaker mocked it on X as “Operation Trust Me Bro.”

By Thursday, three U.S. Navy destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz came under cruise missile, drone, and small-boat attack. CENTCOM hit Iranian launch sites in response. Then Trump — inspecting paint at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool — told reporters: “You won’t have to know if there’s no ceasefire. You’ll just have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran.” Gas prices just hit $4.46/gallon, the highest in nearly four years.

The gut-punch nobody wants you focused on: per Dean’s reporting, four times in ten weeks, suspiciously well-timed bets on oil futures totalling $2.3 billion have hit minutes before Trump’s Iran-related Truth Social posts moved markets. Three were preceded by Axios scoops. Rep. Ritchie Torres calls it “potentially the largest instance of insider trading in history.”

🎯 Why It Matters

The “peace deal” was a one-page MOU drafted by Witkoff and Kushner that just opens a 30-day window to try to make a deal. Iran’s structural position hasn’t moved since February 28. Saudi Arabia killed Project Freedom in 36 hours. The President is now publicly threatening nuclear annihilation while standing next to a man holding a paint roller — and somebody is making half a billion every time he changes the subject. We’ve crossed from policy failure into something that looks an awful lot like a profit centre.

2️⃣ THE GULF STATES GHOSTED TRUMP — AND KEN HARBAUGH SAYS THE TROOPS ARE EATING GREY MEAT

📌 What Happened

On Tuesday’s Pulse Check, Navy vet, Yale Law grad, and bestselling author Ken Harbaugh joined Dean for three bombshells:

#1 — Death of U.S. Influence in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia suspended use of Prince Sultan Air Base. A Trump-MBS call couldn’t fix it. Kuwait cut airspace. Oman wasn’t consulted. Qatar’s emir found out from Truth Social. Trump announced a U.S. military operation without consulting the countries whose airspace makes it possible. When they said no, he folded.

#2 — Troop Morale in Free Fall. Sailors are sending home photos of grey meat and rotting produce. Mail held up. Resupply slipping. Worst part: nobody knows what the mission is. Hegseth refuses to say. That’s how you break a military.

#3 — DOJ Coming for Canadians. Per NYT, CBC, WIRED, and ACLU: DHS is issuing administrative subpoenas under the 1930 Tariff Act to Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord — demanding personal data on users who criticize Trump. An anonymous Canadian (ACLU-represented) just sued after Google notified him DHS had demanded his name, address, location, credit card, and bank info. He hasn’t set foot in the U.S. in over a decade.

🎯 Why It Matters

Every Pentagon contingency plan that assumed Saudi airspace now has a giant red question mark on it. Trump is borrowing money for a $400M ballroom while sailors eat grey meat. And the regime is now demanding the personal data of Canadians whose only crime is shit-talking the President on social media. This is the literal authoritarian playbook. Subscribe to Ken’s Substack here.

3️⃣ KASH “J. EDGAR BOOZER” PATEL IS POLYGRAPHING TWO DOZEN AGENTS OVER MISSING VANITY BOURBON

📌 What Happened

Per MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian, FBI Director Kash Patel has ordered the polygraphing of two dozen current and former security and IT staff, hunting leakers who keep telling The Atlantic‘s Sarah Fitzpatrick about his unexplained absences and excessive drinking. Sources describe him as “in panic mode.” He’s walled himself off from senior leadership.

And then it gets dumb. Patel travels with Woodford Reserve engraved with “Kash Patel FBI Director” and an FBI shield using his preferred spelling: Ka$h. With the dollar sign. Some bottles are autographed “#9” — even though he’s not the 9th director. He hands them out as gifts in Vegas. The Atlantic bought one off an auction site.

In March, Patel brought a case of K$H-engraved bourbon to a Quantico “training seminar” with the UFC. A bottle went missing. He “lost his mind” and threatened agents with polygraphs and criminal prosecution over a 750ml bottle. This isn’t the first time — dozens of agents were previously polygraphed after public reporting that he asked for a gun. The polygraph isn’t an investigative tool at Patel’s FBI. It’s a personality trait.

He’s now ordered agents to investigate Fitzpatrick’s sources — historically a “last resort, national security risk” move the Bureau does not do casually.

🎯 Why It Matters

The Director of the FBI cannot count his own predecessors, has committed the miscount to glass, hands out personalized booze in Vegas like bachelor-party swag, has filed a $250M defamation suit against The Atlantic, weaponizes polygraphs over missing whiskey, and has now sicced agents on a working journalist. The risk to national security in this story is the Director. J. Edgar Hoover is performing barrel rolls in his crypt.

4️⃣ FRANCE WANTS TO CHARGE ELON MUSK WITH COMPLICITY IN CSAM — AND U.S. MEDIA IS BURYING IT

📌 What Happened

On Wednesday, the Paris public prosecutor’s office opened a formal criminal investigation into Elon Musk and X. Charges include complicity in distributing child sexual abuse imagery; thousands of nonconsensual sexual deepfakes of women and underage girls generated by Grok; unlawful data collection; manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group; and complicity in denial of crimes against humanity — because Grok went on a tear in French denying the Holocaust.

The buried lede American media won’t touch: Paris prosecutors formally alerted the U.S. DOJ and SEC to a theory that the Grok controversy may have been deliberately orchestrated to artificially boost the value of X and xAI. A foreign sovereign government is putting in writing that the world’s richest man may have weaponized non-consensual sexual deepfakes of women and children to pump stock valuations.

Same day, in Oakland, Shivon Zilis — former OpenAI board member and mother of four of Musk’s children — testified that her motherhood path with him began when he “offered to make a donation,” that they agreed on “complete confidentiality,” and that she didn’t disclose it to her OpenAI board until Business Insider called for comment. The day before, Greg Brockman testified Musk physically threatened him in 2017 — a threatening pre-trial message Musk sent Brockman is now in evidence.

🎯 Why It Matters

For the first time in a decade, Musk doesn’t get to write the narrative. France isn’t a creditor he can lobby — it’s a sovereign with a 1990 Holocaust-denial law, robust nonconsensual-imagery statutes, and a cybercrime unit that doesn’t give a single solitary shit about Joe Rogan. The penalty for nonconsensual sexual deepfakes alone is up to 2 years in prison and €60,000 — per offense. There were thousands of images. Three institutional systems on two continents are pushing back simultaneously, in venues he doesn’t own. The world is finally building the receiving order for a man who was never going to govern himself.

5️⃣ THE GREAT MAGA “AWAKENING” IS A FACADE — AND ASHLEY ST. CLAIR FORGOT THE RECEIPTS

📌 What Happened

Per Zev Shalev at Narativ: Ashley St. Clair — right-wing influencer, mother of one of Musk’s children — gave the Washington Post a high-profile “defection” interview claiming the entire right-wing influencer ecosystem is “paid, scripted, and coordinated.” She named one group chat — “Fight Fight Fight” — allegedly including Trump War Room staff and James Blair.

Zev — who’s been reporting on this network since 2020 — read it differently. His questions: Where are the receipts? No contract. No wire transfer. No LLC. No bookkeeper. Where are the other names? She named one staffer; her longtime colleagues are conspicuously absent. Did she go to the authorities? No. Did she warn Elon? She lives inside his operation and has a child by him. How long did she take the money? Six years is a career, not an awakening.

Zev’s framing: this isn’t a defection, it’s a rebrand — and it fits a pattern with Tucker, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens.

🎯 Why It Matters

The right-wing influencer-industrial complex spent a decade laundering Kremlin and Gulf money through “organic” voices to manufacture political consent. The Washington Post just received what could’ve been a generational confession — names, dollar amounts, paymaster identities — and instead got a vibes-based repositioning piece from someone mid-custody-battle with the world’s richest information operator. A real defection comes with documents and federal cooperation. This came with a magazine cover and zero subpoenas. Be skeptical of every “I was wrong” tour that doesn’t end at a U.S. Attorney’s office. Read Zev’s full piece here.

🔭 BIG PICTURE

Five stories. One spine. A President too weak to do anything but threaten nuclear annihilation. American Gulf influence ending in 36 hours. An FBI Director melting down over vanity bourbon. Three sovereign systems circling Elon Musk. And the propaganda apparatus protecting itself with a rebrand instead of a confession.

Authoritarian regimes don’t collapse cleanly. They collapse the way drunks fall down stairs — slowly, then all at once, and with a lot of yelling on the way down. We’re in the “lot of yelling” phase. Stay close to the people you love. Subscribe to the independent journalists doing the work. Every story above is on the public record because someone refused to look away.

That’s our job. That’s your job. Thank you for showing up.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” — Edmund Burke

— Dean

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