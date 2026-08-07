Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
5h

Stop making fun of Trump's wig. There will be hell toupee.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
6h

Trump ''I will block everything'', hair I go!

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