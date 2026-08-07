August 7, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: the Trump regime’s answer to every problem is to point at Canada and lie — and every time it does, the bill lands on America’s own doorstep. A President who debuted a new head of hair the same night he called us “nasty,” because he knows what’s coming August 19. A VP sneering that Canada is “doing terribly” from atop a country ranked dead last in the G7 for actual quality of life. An FCC that just handed 80% of American eyeballs to a few Trump-friendly billionaires so the lie only has to be recorded once. And teenagers in Toronto allegedly hired by app to shoot at American soil while Washington scrambles to spin it.

The theme is misdirection. Watch the hair, watch the insult — and miss the trade surplus, the export tax, and the country quietly refusing to kneel. Power is loud when it’s losing. Let’s go.

1. Trump Debuted New Hair And Old Canada Insults In Vegas — Because He Knows What’s Coming On August 19

An 80-year-old man stood on a Vegas casino stage under a suspiciously load-bearing new head of hair and called Canada “nasty.” Same man who dug up a 96-year-old statute to slap 50% tariffs on ~$20 billion of Canadian goods after the Supreme Court took his emergency tariff toys away. He taxed hockey sticks and called us nasty. Carney’s answer: talks are “constructive,” but if there’s no deal by August 19, Canada will “get tougher” and do “everything necessary.” He’s not bluffing — he’s loading. The things Trump exempted (energy, potash, minerals) are a confession pointing at Canada’s leverage: a 25% crude export tax alone could raise $40B+ a year, collected at gas pumps in Detroit and Cleveland.

Why it matters: Eighteen months of threats didn’t break this country — they federated it. All 13 premiers unified, the legal homework filed. When you can’t control the outcome, you control the costume. Read it →

2. JD Vance Went On Fox News To Say Canada Is “Doing Terribly.” The Scoreboard Would Like A Word.

Vance told Ingraham that Canada is “doing terribly.” While he got his makeup done, StatsCan posted a C$3.86B trade surplus — the biggest in four years — with record $77.5B exports, the growth coming from everywhere that isn’t the U.S. The last American GDP print limped in at 0.7%; Canada’s tracking toward 2.2%. Vance’s whole case rests on GDP per capita — a division problem, not a report card. Wharton’s 2026 survey ranked Canada third in the world for quality of life. The U.S.? Twenty-seventh. Dead last in the G7.

Why it matters: Vance is a pilot fish with eyeliner — he can’t fix $4 gas, but he can say the neighbours are the problem, because punching north polls better than explaining why America can’t keep its citizens alive past 77. Canada was supposed to fold. Instead it posted record exports mid-trade-war. Read it →

3. The FiveStack LIVE: Hired IRGC Guns In Toronto, The End Of MSM, And The Hormuz Deal Nobody Invited Trump To

Zev Shalev and I rank the five biggest breaking stories daily. Today: Toronto police arrested a 19- and a 15-year-old over the July 27 US Consulate shooting, with someone allegedly paying them by encrypted app — the guns trace to 27 GTA shootings, and US prosecutors allege a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander bragged “in Canada, we have our guys.” Also: Carr’s FCC scrapped the 39% ownership cap; Senate Democrats flagged Trump’s Korean $2M “development fee” as possible bribery; Rand Paul referred a pardoned Fauci to the DOJ; and Iran and Oman announced a 60-day Hormuz corridor that excludes U.S. and Israeli vessels — negotiated entirely around a president who claims to control the strait.

Why it matters: Two teenagers with a contract, a captured dial, a $2M question, and an empty missile rack. The loudest story is rarely the real one. Read it →

4. Tucker Carlson Wrote A “Manifesto For America.” It’s Exactly As Dumb As You’d Expect. It Might Also Work.

Carlson delivered a ten-point “vision” — ten capitalized adjectives — after political exiles gathered at his Maine house and told him he should be president. Most is standard crank: APR is “slavery,” urban planners deliberately uglified cities, mandatory sobriety from a guy whose career runs on the vibe of a fourth whiskey. Then stop laughing, because Point One — the “Epstein class” — is a targeting laser aimed at a White House occupied by a man a jury found liable for sexual abuse who palled around with Epstein for years.

Why it matters: MAGA was always two coalitions in a trench coat — people who wanted Trump, and people who wanted what Trump said. A third party doesn’t need to win a state; it needs the true believers and to ruin Trump on the way out. The libs calling him a rapist bounced off for a decade. Tucker calling him elite-protected comes from inside the house — that one goes through the armor. Read it →

Dean Blundell · Aug 7 · Read full story

5. Trump’s FCC Just Greenlit The Largest Media Consolidation In US History — 80% Of American Eyeballs

Brendan Carr — Trump’s FCC chair and Project 2025 co-author — detonated one of the last media guardrails. A 2–1 party-line vote killed the national ownership cap, the 22-year-old law barring any company from reaching more than 39% of American households. Nexstar just swallowed Tegna to hit 80% reach; Sinclair — the group that forced ~200 anchors to read the same “fake news” script in unison — is circling Scripps. The kicker: local TV news is America’s most trusted source — the friendly anchor doing the weather, now reading a script written a thousand miles away.

Why it matters: Media doesn’t need to tell you what to think, only what to think about. Consolidation subtracts journalism as it adds propaganda — and it doesn’t stop at the border. Canadian politics already imports its brain worms from the American information river, and that river just got narrower with a few Trump-aligned billionaires owning the tap. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: distraction as governance. New hair the night you need people looking anywhere but August 19. One cherry-picked stat because the real scoreboard humiliates you. An FCC buying the country’s trusted anchors so the lie gets recorded once. A manifesto in ten adjectives smuggling in one loaded accusation. Misdirection only works while nobody watches the other hand. Canada is watching the other hand. Watch it with us.

Today’s Quote

“It is not the man who has too little, but the man who craves more, that is poor.”

— Seneca

Everything today is craving dressed as strength — a president who taxed hockey sticks and still wants Canada on its knees, a media empire that owns 70% of eyeballs and reaches for 100. Seneca had the number two thousand years ago: the ones who can never have enough are the ones who have nothing. Canada isn’t poor. It’s the one that stopped craving and started building.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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