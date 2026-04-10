April 10, 2026

Today's newsletter is a dispatch from the edge of a very familiar cliff. The United States is in the middle of something — call it an unravelling, call it a stress test, call it whatever you need to make it manageable — but the stories we're covering today all point in the same direction.

A First Lady who held a press conference so bizarre it raised more questions about Jeffrey Epstein than it answered.

A President whose allies are standing next to Kremlin-friendly strongmen in Budapest, threatening the alliance that kept the West intact for eighty years.

A momentous anniversary — the end of the Civil War — that lands differently when the country is actively arguing about whether its own democratic institutions are worth defending.

A veteran intelligence officer who spent his career believing American presidents don't hand gifts to adversaries, now watching that axiom collapse in real time. And buried under all of it, the one story that might matter most: hundreds of millions of dollars in trades executed in the fifteen minutes before a Truth Social post moved markets. Muhammad Ali once told America exactly what it was willing to ignore. Today, it's a little harder to look away.

Melania’s Epstein Press Conference Blew Up in Her Face — And We Had the Receipts Live

In one of the strangest political moments in recent memory, Melania Trump held what amounted to a damage-control press conference that managed to do the exact opposite. Dean, Scott MacFarlane, and Lev Parnas were live as it all fell apart in real time on The FiveStack LIVE. The Epstein angle? Weirder than advertised. This is must-watch TV for anyone paying attention to what’s left of this administration’s credibility.

Read & Watch →

No Ceasefire, No Apologies: Iran, NATO, and America’s Golden Age of Embarrassment

Dean Blundell w/ The Ken Harbaugh Show ·

Dean sits down with combat veteran and former Navy pilot Ken Harbaugh to break down Trump’s latest NATO threat, the collapse of any meaningful ceasefire prospect, and how the United States has managed to arrive at what can only be called a golden age of self-inflicted global embarrassment. Harbaugh doesn’t mince words, and neither does Dean.

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A Momentous Day in American History — Steve Schmidt on What’s Being Lost

On the 161st anniversary of the end of the Civil War — six days before Lincoln’s assassination — Steve Schmidt draws a direct line from Appomattox to the present moment. Grant’s grace in victory, Lee’s dignity in defeat, and the America that was once capable of both. A piece about memory, moral collapse, and what happens when a country forgets the meaning of its own history.

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The Alliance We’re Giving Away: A Former Intelligence Officer/Congressman Denver Riggleman on What NATO Really Should Mean And Doesn’t Anymore

Denver Riggleman — Air Force veteran, former NSA, former January 6th investigator — watched JD Vance stand next to Viktor Orbán in Budapest with nothing but accusations and zero evidence, and something broke. This is a raw, honest piece from a man who spent his career defending an axiom he can no longer hold: that American presidents do not hand strategic gifts to adversaries. The receipts here are damning.

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Billions in Insider Trades Before Trump’s ‘Ceasefire’ Post — Zev Shalev Has the Numbers

Narativ with Zev Shalev · April 9, 2026

Reuters confirmed $950 million in bets against oil placed in the hours before Trump walked back his “civilization will die tonight” threat — with more than $500 million in crude futures executed in the fifteen minutes immediately before his Truth Social post. Zev Shalev follows the money with the precision of someone who has been doing this longer than most. This is the story that should be leading every front page.

Full Story →

Today’s Quote “Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go ten thousand miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights? No, I am not going ten thousand miles from home to help murder and burn another poor nation simply to continue the domination of white slave masters of the darker people the world over.” — Muhammad Ali, on refusing the Vietnam draft, 1967

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