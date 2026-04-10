Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Thomas Locatell's avatar
Thomas Locatell
Apr 10

Zero dark thirty has a new meaning: the hour when Wall St. ghouls gather to make money off the blood of innocents. The depravity is off the charts when it comes to the oligarchy and their minions.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Apr 10

A nice surprise to have you here with the Daily, Dean. The rest of this is pretty routine for those of us who follow you, but wow, this bit about the insider trading to the tune of millions (and maybe more) should be what we’re gonna be following while you are away. Please take the time to rest and rejuvenate. We love you. 🥰

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