Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
8hEdited

“A whimper, not a bang.“. Sure enough, We The People are finally beginning to have a say in what’s happening to those executive orders. Executive orders are NOT law. A functioning Congress can deny or override. Keep it up, Congresspeople. We should come out of this crap on the other side, now, if we can somehow go after Jared and Ivanka.………. We missed 5Stack yesterday, but hope it’ll be a blockbuster today!

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
8h

Thank you, Dean. We need you to keep describing the marathon you are running through this era of political destruction. Marcus Aurelius would approve.

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