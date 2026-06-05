June 5, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: power running out of road. A President stabbed by his own party — twice in one week — while he hides from daylight. A first family that “discovered” a sovereign nation’s coastline from the deck of a billionaire’s yacht and set a country on fire. An Attorney General who spent four hours building a throne of blame and then ran back into the room to swear it was a beanbag chair. A swarm of cheap drones that erased the idea of a “safe” Russian harbour. And, underneath all of it, a 1,800-year-old emperor reminding us exactly what the man in the gold-plated Oval Office is not.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. His Own Party Knifed Him Twice — While He Hid For Seven Straight Days

This is the one that should keep the West Wing up at night, because the knives came from inside the tent. In the span of a few hours, Senate Republicans quietly stripped the up-to-$1 billion earmarked for Trump’s 90,000-square-foot vanity ballroom — his GOP, not the Democrats, refusing to even go on the record defending his monument to himself. Then the House did the thing it couldn’t manage in three months of war: it passed a war powers resolution 215–208 telling him to stand down on Iran, with four Republicans crossing the aisle and cheers erupting on the floor when the gavel dropped. And the man at the center of it? He’d spent seven straight days invisible — fresh off his fourth medical workup in a year — before resurfacing just long enough to call a collapsing ceasefire “shooting in a more moderate manner.” Even Steve Bannon is asking out loud whether this is how MAGA ends: with a whimper, not a bang.

Why it matters: A rebuke from the opposition is a Tuesday. A rebuke from your own majority is a verdict. When senators won’t fund your monument and your House votes to take away your war and your former chief strategist is writing your obituary in real time, that’s not a bad news cycle — it’s a hinge. The party’s done bankrolling the ego. And that’s genuinely good news for the rest of us. Read it →

2. “We Stopped For A Swim” — How Jared Kushner Bought A Piece Of Albania And Lit It On Fire

Here’s a sentence Ivanka Trump said into a microphone on purpose: “We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it.” The “it” is a 1,400-hectare former Soviet submarine base off Albania’s coast — 3,600 nuclear bunkers, an underground hospital, a minefield sailors literally call the Gorge of Hell — now the site of a $1.4 billion luxury development. The “friend’s boat” belonged to Nat Rothschild, Epstein’s longtime pal. And the money? Not American in any meaningful sense: roughly 99% foreign, $2 billion of it personally pushed through by the Saudi crown prince. Albanians aren’t laughing — they’ve been in the streets by the thousands, carrying inflatable pink flamingos and chanting “Ivanka, go home,” while the regulating government quietly reclassified protected wetland because — and this is the part nobody’s shouting — the Senate found the Albanian state is a profit-sharing partner in the deal it’s supposed to police.

Why it matters: Strip the “fixer-upper” jokes away and you’re left with the real shape: a Gulf-financed private enclave, capitalized by monarchies, routed through the president’s son-in-law who collects a fee whether anyone profits or not, where the referee owns a piece of the team. “We discovered it” is the language of colonization with a beach towel. The conspiracy version isn’t the scary one. The documented version is. Read it →

3. Pam Bondi Spent Four Hours Saying “Ask Todd” — Then Ran Back In To Swear She Wasn’t Blaming Him

The House Oversight transcript is out, and it’s a masterclass — not in transparency, in something else entirely. For four hours, former AG Pam Bondi answered questions about the biggest document release in DOJ history by pointing at Todd Blanche — Trump’s former personal defense attorney, the man she put in charge of deciding what stayed secret in the Epstein files — roughly every ninety seconds. Blanche made the calls. Blanche ran the redactions. Blanche, Blanche, Blanche. She “didn’t recall” whether reviewers flagged Trump’s name; she remembered vividly that lawyers worked until 2 a.m. And the instant anyone said “Trump,” the shutter slammed: “I’m not going to discuss any conversations.” Then — my favorite part — when she heard a congressman tell reporters she’d thrown Blanche under the bus, she sprinted back into the room to insist she absolutely had not. A hostage video where the hostage blinks T-O-D-D in Morse code.

Why it matters: Buried under the bus-driving is the sentence that actually matters: the DOJ declared there was “no evidence to investigate uncharged third parties” — before it had read its own three million pages. They put Trump’s lawyer in charge of the redactions, searched the president’s name in the database, and sent Bondi to say “ask Todd” three hundred times. Those two facts cannot share a building. And she’s a prosecutor with 18 years of recall. She knows exactly what she’s doing. Read it →

4. Long-Range Sanctions: Ukraine Lit Up Putin’s Hometown To Open His Own “Davos”

Picture St. Petersburg — Putin’s birthplace, the imperial city, a thousand-plus kilometers from the nearest inch of Ukrainian territory — waking to black smoke over its port on the exact morning the Kremlin opened its glitzy “Russian Davos” investment forum. That’s not a coincidence; that’s a message. Ukrainian drones threaded more than 1,100 km of supposedly-defended airspace to torch one of Russia’s largest oil terminals and — the strike they’ll study in war colleges — burn a Baltic Fleet warship in its own dry dock at Kronstadt, the historic cradle of the Russian Navy. The corvette Boikiy wasn’t random: it escorted Putin’s sanctions-dodging “shadow fleet,” and Ukraine torched it while it sat helpless and propped up for repairs. How? A swarm of decoys run from scattered laptops — no command bunker to bomb — against air defenses so stretched they’re hauling out 1960s Soviet radar to plug the holes.

Why it matters: Zelensky calls these “long-range sanctions,” and the phrase is doing real work. Russia spent four years promising its heartland the war stays “over there.” On June 3, that promise died in a harbor fire. The deep rear no longer exists. Russia’s economy is bleeding from exactly these strikes — its own business elite is now whispering that the only way to restore growth is to end the war — while Putin pretends none of it is happening. The people throwing the kitchen sink are the ones circling the drain. Read it →

5. Marcus Aurelius Sold The Palace To Save Rome. Trump Is Gilding Horses For His Birthday While Killing America.

Forget the bad emperors for a second. To understand how badly America is being led, you don’t compare Trump to Nero — you compare him to the good one. In 169 AD, with a plague killing one in five Romans, a two-front war, and a bankrupt treasury, Marcus Aurelius refused to raise taxes on the dying or debase the currency. Instead, he sold the palace — the gold goblets, the statues, his wife’s jewels — in a public auction that ran two months, and gave the proceeds to the war and the people. He even offered buyers their money back when the crisis passed. Now look across the Potomac: $5 million in 23.75-karat gold leaf for four bronze horses, no competitive bid, just in time for the birthday party. A 250-foot arch Trump admitted on camera was built for — one word — “Me.” An Oval Office encrusted in 24-karat appliqué. A ballroom bigger than the people’s house. And underneath the gold, a country $39 trillion in the hole with $6 gas and families doing math at the kitchen table.

Why it matters: This isn’t a difference of policy — it’s a difference of soul. Marcus, alone in a tent on a frozen frontier, wrote for no audience: “What is good for the hive is good for the bee.” Trump, on camera for every audience, said: “I don’t think about anybody.” You don’t need me to adjudicate that. The two men adjudicated it themselves. It isn’t a comparison. It’s an autopsy. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five — but this time it’s failing in real time. A president too weak to hold his own party for a single week. A first family that mistook a sovereign coastline for a swim-up bar and got a civil war. An Attorney General whose entire testimony was an instruction to look anywhere but at the boss. A dictatorship that promised its capital was untouchable, watching a warship burn in its safest harbor. And a gilded emperor who told you, to your face, that he doesn’t think about you — not even a little bit — while he wraps horses in gold for a party.

The receipts are right there. The Senate pulled the money. The Albanians are in the streets. The transcript is 111 public pages. The smoke is on satellite imagery. And Trump’s contempt is on camera, in his own voice. They are betting you’re too tired to set the two notebooks side by side — Marcus writing “the powerful exist for the powerless,” Trump saying “I don’t think about anybody.” So set them side by side. Out loud. In front of the people who still think the gold means strength.

Today’s Quote

“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

He wrote that at night, in a military tent, on a frozen frontier, with a fifth of his people dead and a war he was losing sleep over — for an audience of exactly nobody. Eighteen centuries later it still lands, because the rarest thing a powerful man can leave behind is evidence that he was good when no one was making him be. The men in today’s newsletter are leaving behind the opposite: a paper trail of every time they chose the gold, the cover-up, the yacht, and the mirror over the people they were sworn to serve. The receipts will outlive every one of them. The only question is whether we’re paying attention while they pile up.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.