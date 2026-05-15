Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

Pathetic. The stupidity of any and all participants (starting with Felon) has brought the destruction of our glorious Country to the brink. WHERE is the person in Congress who will finally put their feet down and deny everything he’s stealing from us? HOW can there be decision makers who don’t listen to the multi-millions of us who are screaming our utter disgust? WHEN are our numbers going to rebel sufficiently to be heard? It’s beyond what I can understand. (imho)

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Susan's avatar
Susan
3h

Not a moment too soon!

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