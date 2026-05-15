May 15, 2026

Good morning, friends.

Yesterday was a heavy one, and today’s newsletter reflects it. A vain man in Beijing. A 120-foot ghost from Rome. A democracy on the auction block. A Commerce Secretary lying under oath about Epstein. Five stories, one through-line: vanity is killing the American empire.

Let’s go.

1️⃣ NERO ON THE POTOMAC — How Vanity Is Killing the American Empire

What Happened: Steve Schmidt coined the phrase on Dead Air the other night, and it landed like a verdict. I went deep into Roman history because the parallels aren’t subtext anymore. Nero inherited a republic at the height of its power and tore every guardrail down in fourteen years — murdered his mother, kicked his pregnant wife to death, forced his tutor Seneca to open his veins. When Rome burned in 64 AD, he seized 200 acres to build the Domus Aurea — the Golden House — while displaced citizens slept in the streets. He commissioned a 120-foot bronze statue of himself, the Colossus Neronis, so that every visitor to Rome would walk beneath his gaze like an ant beneath a god. Bede wrote: “As long as the Colossus stands, Rome shall stand. When the Colossus falls, Rome shall fall.” Nero died barefoot in a peasant’s cloak, hiding in a freedman’s villa, muttering, “What an artist dies in me,” while his secretary drove the dagger into his throat for him.

Why It Matters: Now look at the Golden Ballroom. The Trump Arch. The Don Colossus statue plans. The gilded toilet aesthetic in the People’s House. The systematic dismantling of the DOJ, the FBI, the military, and the Senate’s spine. Nero didn’t arrive monstrous — he was a vain, applause-addicted man given absolute power and no internal brake. We have one of those right now. The Colossus is wobbling.

🔗 Read the full piece — Nero on the Potomac

2️⃣ “THE AMERICAN EMPIRE IS OFFICIALLY OVER” — Danish Intel Confirms It

What Happened: I had Jacob Kaarsbo back on yesterday — 15 years inside Danish Defence Intelligence, former UN Security Council delegation member, author of Subverted. After Trump’s Beijing belly-flop, I needed a former actual spy to tell me whether I was being hyperbolic. He wasn’t gentle: “The American Empire is officially over. Yesterday was the funeral. Today everyone is reading the will.” Three threads to internalize: Putin is a caged rat in a bunker in Krasnodar with three layers of FSB pre-clearance to reach his own generals. Ukraine has stopped waiting for Western sanctions and is administering its own — “Ballistic Sanctions,” Jacob’s new doctrine — long-range strikes on refineries, oil depots, and rail junctions Moscow can’t replace. And Beijing was the document: “Putin is not preparing to invade Latvia. Putin is checking the locks on the doors. And in Beijing yesterday, Trump handed him the keys to test.”

Why It Matters: When a 15-year NATO intelligence professional tells you the empire is over, you put the phone down and listen. Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, Canberra, Brussels, Riyadh — every defence ministry on Earth spent last night updating its threat assessment in red ink.

🔗 Watch the full Dean’s Live with Jacob Kaarsbo

3️⃣ STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY DIED IN BEIJING AS TRUMP SURRENDERS TO XI — Ken Harbaugh on the Taiwan Surrender

What Happened: Same day, second Dean’s Live. The Ken Harbaugh Show — former U.S. Navy combat pilot, Yale Law grad, executive producer of the #1 Apple TV doc Against All Enemies — and a man who has personally flown reconnaissance missions over the Taiwan Strait. In private, Xi told Trump that Taiwan independence and cross-Strait peace are “as irreconcilable as fire and water” and warned of “clashes and even conflicts” without “proper handling.” Trump’s response? He called Xi a “great leader,” invited him to the White House September 24, and the U.S. readout didn’t mention Taiwan once. The Chinese readout led with it. Ken’s one-liner: “Strategic ambiguity died today. And the only person who doesn’t seem to know it is the guy who killed it.”

Why It Matters: For fifty years, Pacific security has rested on Beijing not knowing what America would do if it moved on Taiwan. Trump just told them. The answer is nothing; he can’t be photographed smiling through. Marco Rubio — under Chinese sanctions since 2020 — flew in as luggage. This isn’t accommodation. It’s a tribute.

🔗 Watch the full Dean’s Live with Ken Harbaugh

4️⃣ THE CARVE-UP — Lev Parnas Confirms Taiwan Is on the Table

What Happened: Lev Parnas — the man who was inside the Trump-Giuliani Ukraine shakedown and has been more right more often than anyone in this space — dropped a note yesterday saying his sources confirm Taiwan is now formally part of the larger carve-up he warned about months ago: Trump gets Venezuela. Putin gets Ukraine. Xi gets Taiwan. His read: “This is not a foreign policy doctrine. This is a real estate transaction being applied to the world.” And the betrayal won’t come announced. Trump won’t say “I gave up Taiwan.” He’ll say he prevented war, got China to buy American products, and brought stability to the Pacific. That’s the cover. That’s how he sells surrender.

Why It Matters: Lev warned about the back-channel architecture before it was public. He warned about the players before the media understood the network. He’s telling us Ukraine, Venezuela, and Taiwan are not three stories — they’re one. A coordinated three-dictator carve-up with Trump as the broker.

🔗 Read Lev’s piece — Taiwan Is on the Table

5️⃣ LUTNICK LIES 8 TIMES UNDER OATH — Zev Shalev’s Surgical Takedown

What Happened: While the empire was being auctioned off in Beijing, the House Oversight Committee released a 96-page transcript of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s sworn deposition — under penalty of 18 U.S.C. § 1001, the federal false statements law. Zev Shalev at Narativ went line by line. The greatest hits: Lutnick swore Epstein had no role in his East 71st Street townhouse — property records show Epstein’s trust sold it to him for $10 (real price: $7.6 million) and an FBI whistleblower told agents Lutnick “bought it in a very roundabout way from EPSTEIN.” Lutnick swore there were “four emails” with Epstein — DOJ documents show roughly 250, including correspondence listing the ages and names of children coming to Epstein’s island. He swore he didn’t know Epstein co-invested in AdFin — the stock agreement is dated five days after his visit to Epstein’s island. Eight contradictions in total.

Why It Matters: The Commerce Secretary of the United States — the man who bowed alongside Trump in Beijing — appears to have committed eight separate federal false statements violations in a single deposition. About Epstein. About a $10 mansion. About 250 emails involving children. Regime media will not cover one syllable of it. This is why independent journalism matters.

🔗 Read Zev Shalev’s full investigation

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📜 TODAY’S QUOTE

“For greed all nature is too little.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Seneca sat at the right hand of a vain young emperor whose appetite grew with every meal — for power, monuments, applause, blood. He wrote those words while watching Nero rip the Roman Republic to ribbons to feed himself. Greed is the engine of every empire’s collapse. It was true in 65 AD. It’s true today.

— Dean