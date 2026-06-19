June 19, 2026

Good morning, beautiful people.

Let’s do something different and START your day (and the DDN) with a quote from my guy, Marcus Aurelius. I read this this morning in my morning “Reading” session. We’re meant to compete in the business of our lives regardless of what’s going on around us. There’s no alternative other than to get into your life, not to hide from it. Not to be comfortable - but to love ourselves enough to DO. It’s what nature demands:

“At dawn, when you have trouble getting out of bed, tell yourself: 'I have to go to work — as a human being.’ What do I have to complain of, if I’m going to do what I was born for — the things I was brought into the world to do? Or is this what I was created for? To huddle under the blankets and stay warm?”

So you were born to feel “nice”? Instead of doing things and experiencing them? Don’t you see the plants, the birds, the ants, spiders and bees going about their individual tasks, putting the world in order, as best they can? And you’re not willing to do your job as a human being? Why aren’t you running to do what your nature demands?

You don’t love yourself enough. Or you’d love your nature too, and what it demands of you.”

Here’s the through-line for today: Trump’s bullshit claims of winning for actually winning — and the bill is coming due on every front at once. A pool Trump swore would “last 100 years” is a peeling green swamp in front of Lincoln. A “surrender” deal signed at Versailles was room-temperature before the first meeting. An ally he flattered got knifed from 30,000 feet the second the door shut — and her whole country slammed it back. And over Moscow, black rain is falling on the people Putin promised the war would never touch. Paint can’t beat chemistry, a press release can’t beat a war, and a microphone can’t make a strong man out of a small one.

Let’s go.

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1. He Painted A 104-Year-Old Pool Blue, It Turned Green, And Now The $14M Paint Job Is Peeling Off The Bottom

Give Trump the easiest assignment in public works — keep a rectangle of water looking nice — and watch him blow the estimate fivefold, break federal law, and end with paint flaking off the bottom while ducks paddle through green slop. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool just had an old leak; instead it got a $14 million no-bid contract handed to a firm that had already worked at a Trump property, a price ballooning from $13.1M to $14.6M to hit a July 4th photo-op, and a repaint that destroyed the dark basin that made it a reflecting pool. They flipped the water on, Trump insisted “this was not a paint job,” and within days it bloomed into an algae swamp. The fix — a pool vacuum and hand-poured hydrogen peroxide — is also why the “American Flag Blue” coating is now lifting off the floor in sheets.

Why it matters: Senator Blumenthal said taxpayers “ought to feel absolutely cheated” and landed the line of the week: you couldn’t imagine a simpler project, and Trump messed it up. Experts say the algae will never stop, and the basin likely needs to be redone from scratch — making the $14 million a down payment. He wanted his stamp on the most solemn ground in America. He got it. It’s green, it’s peeling, and it’s going to cost you again. Read it →

2. Black Rain On The Kremlin’s Doorstep — Ukraine Lit Up Moscow In The Biggest Strike Of The War

The most honest reaction in Russia came from Russians filming the smoke they’re not allowed to film, asking “what is going on?” Ukraine launched what Russian authorities themselves called the largest drone attack on Moscow since the invasion began — hundreds of drones, with the mayor admitting nearly 200 downed on approach to the capital alone. Drones got through and hit the Moscow Oil Refinery, 10 miles from the Kremlin, for the second time in a week. This was revenge: Russia torched the 975-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery on June 14–15, killing at least 11; Ukraine answered by burning the refinery that fuels the war. Underneath is a “logistical lockdown” of fuel depots and rail that has stalled Russia’s offensive — DeepState reports May was the first monthly net decline in Russian advances since 2023.

Why it matters: Mark Carney didn’t say “Ukraine will win.” He said something sharper at the G7: “Russia is not winning,” and “the tide is turning.” When the G7 stops asking “can Ukraine survive” and starts asking “how fast can we make Russia stop,” that belief becomes its own weapon — loosening the missile licenses, the sanctions, the money. Putin already knows Russia isn’t winning. The only question is whether he admits it, or what window he falls out of when everyone around him admits it first. Read it →

3. He Licked Meloni’s Feet For A Year, Then Knifed Her From A Plane — And Italy Slammed The Door

In the room, Trump flatters every leader alive — fantastic, a friend. He gushed all of it about Giorgia Meloni, the one EU leader he invited to his inauguration. Then the cabin door closed and the coward came out. On Italian TV he claimed she “wanted a picture with me so badly,” that he only agreed because he “felt sorry for her.” Notice the pattern: Trump sulks about the men who cross him; he tries to humiliate the women who won’t fold. Meloni’s offense was contradicting him to his face on Ukraine, in his own house, while the room loved her for it. Her reply: the story was “completely made up,” and “neither I nor Italy ever beg.” He melted down, ran to Corriere della Sera to whimper he was “shocked at her,” and threatened to pull U.S. troops out of Italy.

Why it matters: Trump can’t be loyal, because loyalty requires the other person to matter on their own. He can only flatter or punish, depending on whether you’re in front of him. But here’s the part his orbit will ignore: Italy’s Foreign Minister Tajani had a Washington trip booked for June 21–22 and scrapped it in writing, saying Trump’s “grave and offensive words” toward Meloni “offend the whole of Italy.” You don’t cancel a state visit over a misunderstanding. For once, the person he tried to make small had a whole nation turn off the lights on his visit. Read it →

4. The “Unconditional Surrender” He Signed At Versailles Lasted Less Time Than A Costco Chicken

The man who narrates everything like a Nobel speech got his deal — the one he himself called “unconditional surrender” for Iran — and it survived as long as the ink took to dry. The 14-point MOU was signed Wednesday at Versailles, the most ironic room on Earth for a great power’s humiliation. By Friday it was dead. The clause that killed it was point one: an immediate halt to military operations on all fronts, Lebanon and Israel explicitly named. Less than 24 hours after signing, Israel bombed southern Lebanon, killing at least 18, while Netanyahu’s government trashed the deal in the press. Iran declared it void, having given up nothing while citing the deal’s own text. And the substance Trump signed? The U.S. helping stand up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for the country he was supposedly bringing to its knees.

Why it matters: VP JD Vance went on a New York Times podcast and openly scolded Israel’s government, calling the reaction a “freakout” and delivering the line headed for a thousand quote cards — “you can’t just kill your way out of solving every problem.” When a Republican VP is torching the alliance on a podcast instead of in a back room, that’s not a disagreement; it’s a divorce in front of the kids. Trump sold the world on the art of the deal. Turns out the art was the announcement. Read it →

5. Dean LIVE With Ken Harbaugh: Three Stories, One Very Bad Day For The Regime

Some days the news does you. Dean went live with Ken Harbaugh — former Navy electronic-warfare pilot, Yale Law grad, executive producer of the #1 Apple TV doc Against All Enemies — and three stories landed like haymakers: the surrender autographed at Versailles, a troll job carved in marble Trump walked into grinning; Ukraine turning Moscow into Mordor, where the regime insists the black soot raining on cars is definitely not oil rain (now please go inside so you don’t breathe the not-oil-rain); and the $14 million blue puddle gone green, where Interior’s big flex was bragging they maintain it better than Obama and Biden did.

Why it matters: Harbaugh’s read on Ukraine is the clearest five minutes you’ll hear all week — not random strikes, but a systematic choking of Russia’s war chest, the economics of cheap drones versus expensive air defense shifting the whole war’s momentum. And he ties the day together: a regime that confuses the appearance of winning with winning. Paint the pool blue and call it fixed — it goes green. Sign at Versailles and call it victory — historians call it surrender. Read it →

The Big Picture

One reflex runs through all five, and today it’s failing in public. A pool painted blue to look fixed, going green because you can’t paint over biology. A surrender signed in a tuxedo, dead before the first handshake. An ally knifed from a plane who refused to shrink and brought a whole government with her. A capital promised it was untouchable, watching black rain fall. And a VP saying out loud what the gold leaf is built to hide. They’re all the same bet: that the announcement of strength can stand in for the real thing, and that you’re too tired to check the tape. So check it. Out loud. The tape keeps rolling, and it never says what he says it says.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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