Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
5h

“If Ukraine burns, then your Moscow will burn as well,” Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said. The effects are mounting. Ukrainian drone attacks on other refineries have led to lines and rationing at gas stations across Russia. The war has started to take its toll on the Russian economy, too. It has now run longer than World War

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Punkette's avatar
Punkette
5h

Thanks, Dean. Excellent recap. It’s Friday, so methinks Dump will resume bombing Iran tonight. Happy Juneteenth, everyone.

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