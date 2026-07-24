July 24, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: every story today is a man who ran out of runway and is lying about the landing. Putin sits on the world’s largest gas reserves and imports gasoline from Belarus while 50 million Russians queue at the pumps. Trump, who can smell a loser through concrete, just posted “Very good!!!” about a Zelensky interview. A convicted felon who invented a fake Harvard economist is on TV calling Canadians dishonest — while Canada finishes the homework on a $40 billion export tax with 26 days on the clock. A ballroom of Washington journalists puts on black tie tonight to toast the First Amendment with the man dismantling it. And at Dover, a President stood in front of four flag-draped transfer cases and told reporters what the dead had said to him.

None of it is strength. It’s a bill coming due, and every man holding one is doing the same thing: talking louder. Let’s go.

1. Russia Is Out Of Gas. Literally. And Trump Just Switched Teams Mid-Collapse.

Roughly 43% of Russia’s refining capacity is offline; Bloomberg counts 24 of 34 major refineries hit; the FT counted 194 successful drone strikes in the first half of 2026 — eleven times last year’s pace. Ukrainian drones flew 2,500 km to hit Omsk. Inside Russia: fuel rationing in 55 of 83 regions, 50 million people affected, Crimea in a state of emergency, officials in Stavropol told to ride bicycles. Soldiers rationed to 20 litres a day, desertion at ~70,000 a year, and Meduza reporting troops hiring lawyers to get themselves imprisoned because a cell beats the front. Then Ukraine torched Wildberries warehouses in five cities — up to $2 billion — and the war arrived in Moscow’s suburbs. Cue the canaries: Tim Pool now says Ukraine is fighting an evil dictator; Laura Loomer flew to Kyiv, sat through an air raid, and ate every word.

Why it matters: Trump doesn’t have changes of heart, he has escape instincts. Epstein, Cohen, Parnas, Bannon, Project 2025 — “terrific guy” becomes “who?” the moment the numbers turn. Putin is entering the “Who?” phase. Russian regimes don’t fall to elections; they fall to lost wars while the economy cracks and elites lose faith — and Sberbank’s own CEO told shareholders nobody in Russia cares about anything but ending this. Read it →

2. Retaliation Nation: Canada Is 26 Days From A $40 Billion Export Tax

Monday, Trump signed 50% tariffs on ~$20B of Canadian goods using Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act — never used once in American history. Then another 10% hours after Charlottetown. But read the exemptions, the most honest thing this administration has published: energy, potash, critical minerals, fish. Saskatchewan makes a third of the world’s potash; second and third are Russia and Belarus. The CCPA models a 25% energy export tax at north of $40B a year, funded at pumps in Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis. Ottawa opened that file in late 2024; three in four Canadians back it. Carney said any deal has to be worth the paper it’s written on — then stopped announcing his punches. Meanwhile the 14th First Ministers meeting since March 2025 set a hard deadline on mutual recognition and a Maritime energy MOU.

Why it matters: Trump keeps mailing Canada punishments that are invoices for Americans. Eighteen months of threats haven’t broken this country — they’ve federated it twice over. August 19 is the deadline. After that, “all options” stops being a phrase. Read it →

3. Navarro — Convicted Felon, Inventor Of A Fake Economist — Calls Canadians “Backstabbers”

Four months in a Miami federal prison for contempt of Congress. Invented “Ron Vara,” an anagram of his own name, and quoted his imaginary Harvard economist in six of his books — the book Kushner found on Amazon, which is why he has the job. His Canada hits are all false: the 250–300% dairy tariff only applies above quotas the U.S. has never once exceeded, under rules Trump negotiated — and when America took it to a real CUSMA panel in 2023, Canada won on every point. He claimed cartels run Canada. He questioned whether 158 Canadian dead in Afghanistan counted as sacrifice, and the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa had to defend us from him.

Why it matters: The projection isn’t a bug, it’s the personality. Canada rescinded a tax in 48 hours to save talks the U.S. blew up anyway, won the arbitration America demanded, and matched tariffs it never started. Our crime, per the White House’s own briefing, is having the spine to retaliate. You’d need us to turn our backs first, Ron. Read it →

4. Black Tie, Brown Shirts: Steve Schmidt On Journalism’s Night Of Shame

Tonight the White House Correspondents’ Association puts on gowns to celebrate the First Amendment — the same week the “Department of War” delisted Americans killed in action in Iran because they died after Trump’s ceasefire, meaning officially they either aren’t dead or weren’t killed in a war. Schmidt’s verdict: the event is an obscenity, it’s about power and money, and anyone who walks through that door never gets the stain off their credibility. Each attendee, he writes, a little Leni Riefenstahl.

Why it matters: This is institutional capture from the inside — not censorship, a black-tie dinner. Access mistaken for a principle. Schmidt ran a presidential campaign; he isn’t guessing how the machinery works, and he’s naming the operators while they’re still operating it. Read here →

5. Dean’s LIVE w/ Ken Harbaugh: Trump Turns The War Dead Into A Prop

Ken started with their names: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, Hawaii. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, Texas. Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, New York. Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, North Carolina. Gonzales was in high school when Trump bragged he’d “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Eighteen Americans killed, ~500 wounded since February 28, in a war Congress never authorized. At Dover, before he’d landed, Trump told reporters all of the fallen had told him Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon — quoting dead soldiers he never met, on the tarmac where their families waited. Then Hegseth asked Senate Appropriations for $87.6 billion on top of $37.5 billion spent, told Gillibrand the sites were obliterated but Iran “foolishly” kept trying, and answered a veteran senator who called him a failure by diagnosing him with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Why it matters: Harbaugh’s frame is stolen valor at industrial scale. Every time Trump puts words in a dead soldier’s mouth, he loots the only thing the fallen have left. Isabella Gonzales did not die telling Donald Trump about nuclear policy. Read/watch more →

The Big Picture

Same reflex in all five: a man who has already lost, insisting louder that he hasn’t. Putin calls the shortages “temporary” while his soldiers hire lawyers to get sent to prison. Trump punishes Canada while exempting everything Canada could punish him with — publishing the map of his own pressure points as a courtesy. Navarro calls Canadians liars from a résumé containing a federal sentence and an economist who does not exist. A press corps defends the First Amendment by dressing for dinner with the man attacking it. And a President says the war dead endorsed his war, because the dead are the only witnesses who can’t correct him.

Bloomberg has the refinery count. The proclamation has the exemption list. The CUSMA panel has the ruling. The court file has Navarro. The Dover tarmac has the transcript. Every one of these men is betting you won’t check.

Today’s Quote

“If it is not right, do not do it; if it is not true, do not say it.”

— Marcus Aurelius, Meditations, Book XII

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

Share