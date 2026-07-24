Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2h

Russia is out of lunch money they are confused and Trump is still a vomit bag to puke-in, no pun intended, or was it in mind all along you tell me?

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
2h

The news builds so fast. Thanks for reporting all of it.

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