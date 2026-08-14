August 14, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line today: the people running this country have stopped asking should we and only ask can we get away with it — and everywhere you look, the answer is starting to be no. Wall Street’s smartest bear just bet his fortune that the AI boom holding up the economy is a fraud. A carrier full of American sailors is coming apart at sea. The Treasury posted the biggest July deficit in history while the man who caused it shops for a ballroom. ICE is buying electric shock gloves. And a judge gave the Attorney General ten days to explain, under oath, why he’s still hiding the Epstein files. Same story every time: power that assumed the bill would never come due, discovering the lease just expired. Let’s go.

1. The “Big Short” Guy Just Bet Everything Against the AI Bubble

Michael Burry — the one-eyed doctor Christian Bale played in The Big Short, the only guy who saw 2008 coming — is back, and this time he’s shorting the robots. He ADDED to bets against Nebius (up ~210% this year), Micron, Oracle, and SOXX, on top of shorts against Nvidia, Palantir, Tesla and Caterpillar. His accusation: hyperscalers are juicing earnings by depreciating GPUs over five or six years when Nvidia obsoletes them every two — a ~$176 billion understatement he calls “one of the more common frauds of the modern era.”

Why it matters: AI capex basically IS the American economy — strip it out and growth is a guy on a treadmill holding a Monster Energy. If he’s right, it runs through every index fund, pension, and Canadian RRSP. Nobody listened in 2007 either. Read it →

2. Dean’s LIVE w/ Ken Harbaugh: A Carrier Full of Broken Sailors

Ken Harbaugh joined me again, and there were moments we just sat in silence. The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego for a routine deployment, got redirected to the Middle East, and its crew has now logged 260+ days at sea — a modern record — with no end date. The military’s own press is reporting thwarted suicide attempts, spouses getting texts like “I hope I don’t wake up tomorrow,” moldy showers and meals cut to half a cup of rice and two tortillas. Ken flew for the Navy, and his point stuck with me: it’s not the exhaustion, it’s the purposelessness — you can’t ask people to give everything for a mission nobody will define. Plus the Turkey decoy-plane story: Trump smuggled off Air Force One in a catering truck while the press flew home as human bait — and Karoline Leavitt announced her exit 48 hours after it broke.

Why it matters: One pattern, not three stories. The sailors, staffers, and press closest to the machine are the first to feel the rot and stop pretending. Watch/listen →

3. $432 Billion In One Month: America Is Broke, and the Guy Who Broke It Is Building a Ballroom

The Treasury quietly posted a $432 billion deficit for July — a record for the month, up 48% over last year, and the biggest hole since March 2021, when Washington was mailing pandemic cheques. There’s no pandemic now. The fiscal-2026 deficit already sits at $1.8 trillion with two months left, as the debt kisses $40 trillion. Interest alone hit $118 billion in July, now bigger than both National Defense and Medicare. Where’d it go? Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, a $170.7 billion deportation machine, tariff refunds that ran customs revenue negative — plus a $1 billion White House ballroom, a $400 million Qatari-jet retrofit, and a $5 million Ashli Babbitt payout.

Why it matters: The ballroom’s a rounding error on a $2 trillion deficit — but it’s the mission statement. Borrowing $14 billion a day and still building a gold-leafed party room tells you fiscal restraint was never the project. The money was. And the AI bubble in story #1 is the only thing propping up the GDP hiding all of it. Read it →

4. Meet G.L.O.V.E.S. — ICE’s New $20 Million Weapon of “Compliance”

From my friends at The Save America Movement. You run the country’s most hated federal police force — caught on camera pulling guns on drivers and killing innocent people. So if you’re Markwayne Mullin, you spend $20 million to buy your agents gloves that deliver “painful electric shocks.” Per AP, DHS plans to buy thousands of pairs via a no-bid contract, letting agents shock anyone they touch into “compliance.” The manufacturer warns they shouldn’t be used on children, pregnant women, or the elderly — then went quiet and disabled parts of its website when AP came calling.

Why it matters: This is what happens when a government stops asking “should we” and only asks “can we get away with it.” No hearings. No oversight. Just taxpayer money to shock people into submission. Read it →

5. Ten Days, Todd: A Judge Just Started Building a Paper Trail on the DOJ

Ten days. That’s what Judge Emmett Sullivan gave AG Todd Blanche to explain — under oath — why the DOJ still hasn’t released the Epstein documents a court ordered out. Then he told a story about the only prosecutor he ever held in contempt, citation included. That’s not a judge losing patience. That’s one who lost it months ago and is now building a paper trail.

We hit the FiveStack right after — me, Ellie, Anne, and Zev. The defining exchange: Sullivan asks for a date, any date. DOJ says it’s “out of my control.” He asks them to pass the mic to anyone at the department who can name a month. Nobody could — from the same department that indexed millions of pages in weeks. The other fight: 37 pages of handwritten FBI notes DOJ calls “duplicative” yet keeps sealed, claiming handwriting’s too hard to redact. It’s 37 pages — the same team that once redacted “Lion King” because a witness was named King. And everything not in English got left out entirely. No Russian, no foreign bank records. The FBI employs linguists; your iPhone translates a menu in two seconds.

Anne brought receipts, comparing a DOJ-redacted email to the unredacted original — 30 names blacked out, not one a victim. One name slipped through because Epstein spelled it “Donaldo Trupp.” Why no contempt yet? Sullivan spent the whole day appeal-proofing it — a “15-minute” recess that ran an hour to read a surprise binder, then the contempt story on the record.

Why it matters: Blanche will probably appeal. The department will keep moving the cups — bullshit three-card monte. But every stall backfires. Six months ago Epstein was a dead tabloid billionaire. Today he’s Donald Trump’s guy. Settled. Because everyone knows an innocent department would’ve just released the files. Ten days, Todd. Do the reading first. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: power that thinks the bill is somebody else’s problem. A hedge-fund legend says the AI economy is a fraud waiting to mark itself down. A Defense Secretary who assumed 5,000 sailors would keep absorbing an undefined war. A President borrowing $14 billion a day who assumed nobody would add it up. An agency that assumed it could shock people into compliance without a hearing. A DOJ that assumed it could run out the clock forever — until a judge read contempt citations into the transcript. Power thought it bought permanence. It rented it. And on the same Friday morning, across five stories, the lease came due.

Today’s Quote

“When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty.”

— Thomas Jefferson

Every story today is a receipt in the same ledger: a government that stopped fearing the people it answers to. Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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