Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈
5hEdited

The full release of the files is important. Obviously. But we've barely seen any accountability come out of the files that HAVE been released.

So... what exactly do we expect will happen if the rest are released now? The people in them aren't gonna arrest themselves.

Geez, I'm getting cynical in my old age 😅

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James
4h

Lest we forget, the Patriot Games happened. And the best description of it EVER came from former WaPo columnist (now at The Atlantic) Alexandra Petri who quoth, “What if your high-school gym teacher walked headfirst into a pole and was then asked to throw an Olympics with a budget of exactly $6 and three weeks’ notice?”

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