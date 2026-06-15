Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2h

deans got it down, so no comment!

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Klarity's avatar
Klarity
2h

Gah!! Some of us are trying to eat breakfast here. That pic is 😳🙈🤢

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