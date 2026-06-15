June 15, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the grift stopped pretending. For ten years the con wore a flag. This weekend it bolted a cage onto the People’s House, fell asleep inside it, and billed you for the privilege. A birthday wasn’t celebrated — it was monetized, in front of the whole world, by a family that has stopped bothering to hide the register. A surrender to Iran so lopsided that Tehran’s own state media published the receipt. A son allegedly sniffing for rigged-fight tips with dollar signs in the text. A “joke coin” that moved $700 million out of 764,000 wallets and into four. And a protest movement that beat the showman at the only game he respects: attention.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. They Built A Cage On The People’s House — And The Guest Of Honor Fell Asleep In It

They erected a 92-foot steel structure over the South Lawn, named it “The Claw,” lit it red-white-and-blue, and parked a UFC Octagon under it for an 80th birthday. Dana White sold it as 85,000 screaming patriots; what showed up, by the reporters standing in it, was a field that thinned to “thousands” by midnight — and they couldn’t even fill the free section. Inside the fence was worse: sponsorship seats reportedly ran $1 million to $1.5 million, and cameras caught them sitting empty, ringside, on national TV. The U.S. Army — celebrating its 251st birthday the same day — got turned into branded content next to a Coinbase logo, with reporting of a Pentagon memo screening ticketed troops by waist-to-height ratio for how they’d frame on camera. A man found liable for sexual assault in civil court was projected onto the Washington Monument as a “tribute.” And the broadcast ran ads for Trump Coins, Truth Social, and the family crypto operation during his own shuffling walk to the cage. Then the guest of honor closed his eyes for ten minutes in the front row of his own party.

Why it matters: You throw the loudest party in America to prove you’ve still got it, and you doze off under the steel spider you built to your own ego. The empty million-dollar seats weren’t a logistics hiccup — they were a polling result you could photograph. This wasn’t a celebration of 250 years. It was a wake dressed as a birthday, and the building survived something inside it didn’t. Read it →

2. The $300 Billion Surrender: He Handed Iran The Middle East And Mailed The Receipt To Tehran

Here’s a deal so one-sided the other side published it — Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency printed the 14-point draft memorandum Trump’s been calling “very strong.” (Caveat noted up front: the draft hasn’t been independently verified, and no official on either side has confirmed it.) But here’s what Tehran is bragging about: $24 billion in frozen assets released — half before talks even begin — oil sanctions suspended, the naval blockade lifted in 30 days, the Strait of Hormuz reopened on Iran’s terms, U.S. troops withdrawn from “areas surrounding Iran,” and a reconstruction package “worth at least $300 billion” the U.S. and allies are “required to present.” Missiles and proxies — Hezbollah, the Houthis — “removed from the agenda entirely.” And America’s haul for all of it? Iran “reaffirms” a commitment not to build nukes that it already signed in 1968. Compare it to the Obama deal these same people called the worst surrender in history: that one got 98% of Iran’s uranium gone, enrichment capped at 3.67% for fifteen years, cameras on the centrifuges, a one-year breakout clock — for relief on Iran’s own frozen money, after compliance. Then watch Lindsey Graham carefully bolt the word “architect” onto JD Vance.

Why it matters: The man who called $50-billion-after-compliance treason just agreed to $324-billion-before-compliance and called it genius — the only difference is the letter after the President’s name. And it likely won’t even hold, because Israel never signed it and keeps striking Lebanon. So they’re pre-addressing the blame: Vance gets to “present it to Congress,” gets the hearings, gets the clips. That’s not a coincidence. That’s casting. Read it →

3. “$$” — Eric Trump Allegedly Begged A UFC Legend For Rigged-Fight Tips, Then Screamed “AI!”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier posted screenshots of an alleged DM exchange with Eric Trump, then deleted it about 15 minutes later — but fight Twitter screen-grabs faster than anyone alive. Per the screenshots now living rent-free on every timeline: Eric opens folksy, then starts working the angle — who’s winning, are you betting, any fighters injured — before saying the quiet part into a megaphone: are any of the fights rigged, I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight, “$$.” He typed the dollar signs. Eric’s defense to the Wall Street Journal was that he “didn’t even know who the guy was” — a two-division champion, at the event his family was hosting — and that it’s “some kind of AI spoof.” Then the plot twist most outlets buried: later that night, Cormier’s account started spamming a Trump-themed crypto scam, the telltale fingerprint of a hijacked account, fitting a year-long pattern of athlete-account-hacks-to-pump-tokens.

Why it matters: The likeliest read is genuinely that this was a hack-and-scam op, and the DMs may be fakes. But here’s the actual point: a fabricated story only goes nuclear when it’s plausible. The only reason “Trump kid begs for rigged-fight tips with dollar signs” traveled to 8 million views before the first punch is that the family spent a decade making it the most believable sentence in America. When the fake is indistinguishable from your reputation, the fake isn’t the story. The reputation is. Read it →

4. The Joke Coin Was A Robbery With A Souvenir: $616M To The Family, $700M Out Of 764,000 Wallets

A Reuters investigation did the forensic math on $TRUMP, and it’s almost beautiful in its cruelty. Three days before the inauguration, he pulled a meme coin out of his pocket and told two million people to put their money in — they poured in $1.2 billion. Of one billion tokens minted, the public got to fight over just 20%; two family-tied companies (one literally named Fight Fight Fight LLC) kept the other 80%, meaning the “price” was a puppet show with the dealer holding four-fifths of the chips. The coin peaked over $73 and now trades around two bucks — a 97% faceplant. Chainalysis crunched the wallets: 58 insiders made over $10 million each, while 764,000 wallets lost money — and they gamified it, with a black-tie dinner and a White House tour for the biggest bagholders. And the meme coin was just one of four family crypto ventures that have cleared at least $2.3 billion in profit — the exact amount the other side lost. Eight ethics experts told Reuters it might even be legal, because nobody ever imagined a President shameless enough to need a law against it.

Why it matters: Trump told us himself, years ago: “The licensing deals are the best of all deals because there’s no risk.” No risk for him. All the risk got outsourced to a guy in Ohio who put his kid’s college fund into a fist-pump cartoon. The grift was never hidden — the grift is the product, and 764,000 people just paid full price for it while the official position of the U.S. government is that it was a service to them. Read it →

5. While He Slept In The Cage, His Own Capital Called Him What He Is: The Grifter-In-Chief

The man absolutely loves attention — so the Save America Movement gave him some he didn’t order. While the White House counted down to its $60 million South Lawn cage match, the SAM ran a 360-degree humiliation campaign through Washington, D.C.: rapid-response teams plastered the streets with posters and projected the truth onto buildings across the city, labeling him a Loser with a 31% approval rating and juxtaposing their “Grifter-in-Chief” against George Washington’s “Commander-in-Chief.” They ran a crowdsourced birthday-card campaign aimed at flooding the executive mailroom — high-def pictures of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein — and laid out a public map of the installations across the city for people to find and share.

Why it matters: The group said the quiet part that authoritarian-watchers know cold: ridicule is one of the most effective tools against an authoritarian regime. Modern dictators run on a false perception of strength, propped up by controlling the media narrative. Trump hates to be mocked — which is precisely why he must be, as aggressively and publicly as possible. The cage was supposed to be a show of force. His own capital turned it into a punchline. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five — and this weekend it stopped wearing a costume. A president who built a steel cage on the People’s House to prove his strength, and fell asleep in it. A “deal” that hands Iran the region and ships the bill to your kitchen table, with a fall guy already cast. A son whose alleged shakedown was believed instantly because the family brand did the forgery’s heavy lifting. A coin that moved three-quarters of a billion dollars from 764,000 ordinary wallets into 58, in daylight, by design. And a protest movement that understood the one thing the showman can’t survive: being laughed at in his own town.

The receipts are right there. The empty million-dollar seats are on camera. Tehran printed the surrender itself. Reuters did the forensic math. The dollar signs are in the screenshots. And the posters are on the walls of his own capital. They’re betting you’re too tired and too dazzled by the gold leaf to add it up. So add it up — out loud, in front of the people who still think the cage meant strength. A man who has it doesn’t need a 92-foot spider to announce it.

Today’s Quote

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it… the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” — commonly attributed to Joseph Goebbels

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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