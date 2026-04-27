Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Helloise's avatar
Lynn Helloise
6d

The whole conflation of an oversized, unnecessary, vanity project with “security” is idiotic. If he wants to rationalize his architectural carnage by creating a new bunker, the argument might fly, given that he has stoked the level of violence to 11. But no sane person is in favor of a gigantic eyesore that will never be used for public events paid for by siphoning money from the Treasury and corrupt deals. It’s a monstrosity or rather, a lair for a monster’s ego to reside. He should be stopped from all of his grotesque redecorating schemes. We have the evidence that his taste runs along the lines of Saddam meets Liberace. He’s turned the Oval into a hideous museum of bad taste, a narcissist’s idea of paradise dripping with gold paint.

Reply
Share
Steven Riddell's avatar
Steven Riddell
6d

"I'm not a Pedophile" seems like Trump is having his Nixon moment.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture