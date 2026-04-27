Monday, April 27, 2026

Today’s edition is dominated by one story: Saturday night’s shooting at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — and the speed with which the Trump regime converted a serious security failure into a marketing campaign for a $400 million East Wing ballroom. Reporting from the ground, the security collapse, the 60 Minutes meltdown, last week’s sleepy presser, and Steve Schmidt on why no serious journalist should have been in that ballroom in the first place.

1. From the Ground in DC: “Either Staged or Awfully Convenient.”

The ballroom was the talking point before the gunpowder cleared.

Dean was a mile from the Hilton on Saturday night, at the Anti-WHCD party at a small DC art gallery, mid-conversation with Steve Schmidt, Jim Acosta, and Lev Parnas. Lev pulled out a phone and said there had been an incident at the Hilton. Acosta got Norm Eisen — inside the ballroom — on the line. Within fifteen minutes, Lev looked up and said: This is bullshit, watch what they do.

Dean does not believe Saturday was staged. A Secret Service officer took a round to a vest. Cole Allen, a 31-year-old Caltech-trained engineer from Torrance, California, is in a hospital bed facing federal charges. None of that is theatre. But by the time anyone in the ballroom understood what had happened, the political use of it was already locked, loaded, and trending.

Six minutes

Former MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair clocked it: six minutes between the gunshots and the first wave of right-wing accounts pivoting in lockstep to a single message — this is why Trump needs the ballroom.

Within hours, Trump — flanked by Vance, Patel, Mullin, and Acting AG Blanche — said the Hilton was “not a particularly secure building” and used the night as evidence for the ballroom. By morning, every congressional Republican on a Sunday show had a version of the same sentence. The framing was no longer “what happened” but “what this proves.” What it conveniently proves is that Trump has been losing in court.

What happened and what is being done about it are two different stories, and the second is moving faster than the first. The talking point did not keep pace with the evidence. It arrived at the speed of need — and the need was nine days old, sitting in a federal judge’s order. Watch the appeal this week. Watch who in Congress suddenly discovers the ballroom is a security imperative. Watch the talking point harden into law. That part is not staged. That part is just how it works now.

2. Trump is BIG MAD: Hiding Patel, MIA Hegseth, Vance Out First

Trump always focuses on what’s important.

Saturday night, 30-year-old Cole Tomas Allen charged past a security checkpoint near the main magnetometer at the Hilton, fired at least one shot, and was tackled outside the ballroom. A Secret Service agent in a vest was struck and hospitalized. Trump posted a video before anyone knew anything. The dinner was eventually called off — but only after Trump initially signalled on social media that he wanted it to continue. There is a working assassin in the building, and his instinct is that the show must go on, because I’m the show.

What Trump is actually furious about

Not the breach. Not the messaging mess. Not Patel hiding. Trump is furious because there is footage of him being evacuated last, after JD Vance was already moved out by the Secret Service. Trump’s entire forty-year media persona is built on never being the guy who gets moved. The Butler photo — fist up, blood on his face — is the image he wants. Saturday was the opposite. Worse: Trump ate supreme shit (a stumble caught on camera) on the way to safety, after Vance. Watch which staffers are still in their jobs on Friday.

3. “I’m Not a Pedophile”: The 60 Minutes Meltdown

Norah O’Donnell read a stranger’s words. Trump answered for himself. That tells you everything.

Sunday night’s 60 Minutes sit-down was genuinely revealing — not because of what O’Donnell asked, but because of how Trump answered a question she didn’t.

She read an excerpt from the alleged manifesto of Cole Tomas Allen. The line: he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” Then O’Donnell asked, simply: “Oh, do you think he was referring to you?” She did not say it was him. She asked him. He answered the way guilty men in courtroom dramas answer — by volunteering an exoneration nobody requested.

“I’m not a pedophile. Excuse me. Excuse me. I’m not a pedophile. You read that c--- from some sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things… You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 Minutes. You’re a disgrace.”

That is a man who heard “pedophile” on national television and concluded — instantly, instinctively, before anyone accused him of anything — that the word applied to him.

The header at the Hilton

The video clearly shows Trump going down as agents close around him during the evacuation. O’Donnell put it gently: “At one point, you were down. What was happening?” His answer:

“It was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn’t making it that easy for ‘em… I probably made them act a little bit more slowly. I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute. Lemme see.’”

LOL.

“I’m not a rapist”

In May 2023, a federal jury found Trump civilly liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. In July 2023, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied Trump’s motion for a new trial and wrote, in plain English, that the verdict establishes — as against Trump — the fact that he raped her, albeit digitally rather than with his penis. So when Trump told O’Donnell “I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody,” he was casually contradicting an adjudicated finding by a federal court. As for “totally exonerated” on Epstein — millions of pages are still being processed. That is not a status one self-confers on 60 Minutes while pivoting away from a manifesto excerpt.

The tell

O’Donnell quoted a stranger’s manifesto. The stranger named no one. She asked the President if he thought it was about him. He said yes — not in those words, but with his every reflex. He answered the accusation before it was made. He volunteered the categories. He attacked the messenger. He pivoted to Epstein. This is what guilt looks like in the wild when it forgets to wear a tie.

4. Bedtime for Donald: The Sleepy Presser

MLK invocations, pool resurfacing tips, and a President who crashed out for two solid minutes.

Thursday’s “Health Care Affordability Event” was supposed to be a victory lap — Trump had gathered Cabinet members, RFK Jr., and Regeneron CEO Len Schleifer to announce the seventeenth and final drug-pricing deal. A layup. Instead, twenty minutes in why no one in the building will tell a 79-year-old man to take a nap in, you know, a bed.

The pool, the pond, the lake, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Halfway through an event about prescription drug prices, Trump brought up — completely unprompted — the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He is having it resurfaced. He is having it resurfaced because a friend from Germany told him it looked dirty. These are, regrettably, load-bearing facts.

He explained the pool is “a beautiful reflecting pond, lake, they call it a pool, lake, and pond.” (It is a pool.) The contractor is using “the latest and greatest filament or material.” He wanted “turquoise like in the Bahamas” but was talked into “American flag blue.” Then, because every Trump story must metastasize into a crowd-size grievance:

“That’s where Martin Luther King gave his great speech, and he had a million people, and I had the same exact crowd — maybe a little bit more. But they said I had 25,000 people on July 4.”

King did not have a million people; the 1963 March on Washington drew roughly 250,000. Trump is comparing his July 4th fireworks crowd to the “I Have a Dream” speech — and losing the comparison by a factor of ten, in a contest no sane human being would enter.

The nap

Twenty minutes in, Schleifer began discussing diseases science has not yet beaten. Alzheimer’s was on the list. As Schleifer spoke the word, Trump’s eyes — visible on every camera — grew heavy, closed, reopened, closed again. Aaron Rupar wrote Trump was “about to hit REM on camera.” The Daily Beast went with “Dozy Don.” Gavin Newsom’s office posted in all-caps: DOZY DON IS BUSY DOZING.

Not one person in that room said a word. A roomful of adults watched the President of the United States nod off while a man explained Alzheimer’s, and the official response was to keep talking. The man who built a political career on “Sleepy Joe” cannot reliably stay conscious during the 3 p.m. hour of his own choreographed press events. Let the record reflect, in American flag blue: the man is cooked.

5. From Steve Schmidt: “I Was in the Room” Is the Problem

On why no serious journalist should have been at the WHCD at all.

There’s a sentence whispered in Washington like a password to a private club: I was in the room. It’s meant to confer status. Importance. Power by proximity. On Saturday night, Schmidt argues, it was also a confession — because no serious journalist should have been in that room at all. Not when the guest of honor is Donald Trump, a man who has spent a decade waging an unrelenting assault on the First Amendment.

Access isn’t journalism

Washington runs on access the way a casino runs on oxygen. To be “in the room” is to signal you matter, that you are not outside, not irrelevant. But access isn’t journalism. Access isn’t courage. Access isn’t truth. When access becomes the goal, journalism becomes a performance designed to maintain invitations rather than challenge power. There is something grotesque about raising a glass and congratulating one another on the importance of a free press while orbiting a movement that has spent years calling journalists “enemies of the people” — the language of authoritarian regimes, the prelude to repression.

So what was being celebrated?

Courage? There was none. Independence? It was compromised the moment the invitations were accepted. Tradition? Traditions aren’t sacred when they’re emptied of meaning. Schmidt chooses the word tyrant carefully: a tyrant is revealed by contempt for the institutions that limit him — by attacks on judges, on elections, on dissent, and most especially on a free press. You don’t toast that over dinner.

The comforting lie

It goes: we can attend, we can laugh, and we can still hold power accountable tomorrow. But power isn’t neutral. It rewards compliance and punishes defiance. Every time a journalist chooses proximity over principle, the line moves until the unthinkable becomes routine. The cost is measured in credibility. When the public sees journalists mingling with those who attack them, the press begins to look less like a watchdog and more like a participant.

An empty room

An empty room would have said more than a thousand speeches — a refusal to normalize the degradation of democratic norms. There are moments when neutrality is complicity and presence is endorsement. Saturday was one of them. The most important journalists in that moment weren’t the ones inside the ballroom. They were the ones who understood that sometimes the most powerful thing you can do in Washington is refuse the invitation.

The Week Ahead

The administration will keep insisting Saturday was an “assassination attempt” — even though the public facts (one charged checkpoint, a tackle near a staircase, no second perimeter breached, one wounded officer in a vest) describe a serious security failure at a hotel the Trump-era Secret Service was responsible for securing. Conflating the two is how you turn a regime failure into a $400 million regime construction project. Cole Allen will be arraigned in federal court on Monday. The DOJ deadline for the National Trust expires the same morning. Judge Leon is still on the bench. The Carroll judgment is still on the books. The Epstein files are still being released. And Norah O’Donnell still has the tape.

Trump cannot stop digging. The East Wing already looks like a sandbox. By Friday, it might look like a quarry. Should be a great week.

Truth costs less than a ballroom and goes up faster.

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