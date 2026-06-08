June 8, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: men who can’t survive a question. A network boss who put it in writing — make the dead woman look guilty, make the protesters look violent — and a 37-year anchor who read it back to her in public. A President who promised evidence of a “rigged” election and produced the words “all I have to do is look,” then took off his mic and called a reporter “darling” on his way out the door. An assassination case with the most important sentences blacked out. Two men Trump tried to destroy, sitting at the same table, unafraid. And, threaded under all of it, a head of state who keeps pivoting from policy to physique like he’s been waiting all day to mention the quarterback’s legs.

The common thread isn’t strength. It’s the performance of strength by men terrified of the follow-up question. Let’s go.

1. Scott Pelley Just Read The Email Out Loud — “Can We Make The Protesters Look More Violent?”

Three days ago, Pelley showed the country the transcript. Today, on the New York Times’ The Interview, he showed them the email — the one he says Bari Weiss sent CBS producer Tanya Simon after watching his Minneapolis segment, the crackdown that left two U.S. citizens dead at the hands of federal agents. By Pelley’s recollection, note one was: “Can we make the protesters look more violent?” Note two was worse, because it was a specific, falsifiable, life-and-death fact: describe Renee Good as driving toward the officer who shot her — exactly the way Trump falsely described it. The cameras showed Good turning away when Officer Jonathan Ross fired three rounds through her windshield. CBS’s defence is the most damning part: they didn’t deny the email. They confirmed four points were raised and argued only about “motivation.” Asked if Weiss should be fired, Pelley didn’t blink: “Oh gosh yes.”

Why it matters: This is the whole machine in one email. Paramount needed federal sign-off for the Skydance merger; the Ellisons got it; the price was a $16 million Trump settlement, a cancelled Colbert, a hand-picked editor with no newsroom experience, and a purge of every journalist bulletproof enough to keep telling the truth. They don’t want 60 Minutes dead — dead is useless. They want it alive, hollow, and obedient. And they fired the one man who takes notes, keeps emails, and reads them aloud on the country’s biggest journalism platforms. Discovery is a hell of a drug. Read it →

2. “You’re Either Crooked Or You’re Stupid” — Trump Lost His Shit And Stormed Out Of A Barn Because Kristen Welker Asked For Evidence About The “Rigged Elections”

Six words ended it: “Give me evidence of your claim.” Trump told Welker the election was “rigged.” She asked the one question the job requires — do you have evidence? His answer: “All I have to do is look.” When she said, plainly, “that’s not evidence,” he did the only thing he does when the floor gives way. He took off the mic, called her crooked, called the network crooked, called the country a third-world country, said “Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” and bolted out of a working farm in Chippewa Falls, sitting next to a John Deere tractor. NBC’s own newsroom published a fact-check of his own interview the morning it aired: the farmers aren’t “doing very well,” gas won’t drop “as soon as the war’s over,” Iran’s navy isn’t “gone,” and there were no FBI agents ushering anyone into the Capitol on January 6.

Why it matters: Watch what a man does when he’s losing, and you learn everything. A man who’s winning can’t wait to produce the evidence. A man who’s losing takes off the mic and calls the room crooked on his way out the door. Welker didn’t ambush him — she stayed calm and refused to accept “all I have to do is look” as an answer, and the second she did, he had nowhere to go. That’s the entire ballgame. Read it →

3. The Butler “Assassination Attempt” Was Always Weird — The FBI Just Made It Weirder

Nearly two years after a 20-year-old came a quarter-inch from killing Trump in Butler, Judicial Watch forced the FBI to cough up 48 heavily redacted pages — and the most interesting sentences are the ones blacked out. A Butler County sheriff’s deputy told the FBI she’d had two email communications with Thomas Matthew Crooks before the shooting. What were they about? The page goes dark. Redacted. A medic who pronounced Crooks dead described a SWAT officer pulling “a gray remote device with numerical push buttons and an antenna” from his pocket — never explained. And the reaction wasn’t partisan: MeidasTouch on the left and The Blaze on the right wanted the exact same thing — to know what those emails said. The bureau’s own leadership came away with a shrug: “There is no motive for it,” said Dan Bongino. “I don’t know that there’s more to know,” said Kash Patel — from the same institution that won’t show its work.

Why it matters: The simplest explanation may well be true — an isolated young man, a cascade of law-enforcement failures, a country handed silence and filling it with theories. But here the evidence is behind a wall of black ink. We’re told the emails existed, not what they said. Told a remote device was on his body, not what it controlled. Told there’s no motive — by the agency that redacted everything. Over half of Americans don’t believe Crooks acted alone, and an information vacuum is what produced that. The vacuum was a choice. Read it →

4. Coffee & Tea: The Man Who Built The Laptop Op And The Man It Was Built To Destroy, Same Table

This one mattered the second it started. For the first time, I sat down with Hunter Biden — alongside Lev Parnas, the man who was inside the machinery that went hunting for Biden dirt. Parnas has testified under oath that the hunt for a Hunter “hard drive” was underway in early 2019, months before the Delaware repair-shop story surfaced, and was run through the Firtash and Derkach threads of Giuliani’s shadow-diplomacy operation. His bottom line, sworn: whatever was on that laptop was personally embarrassing but contained no evidence of crime and no connection to Joe Biden. They chased it. They found nothing, because there was nothing. Hunter never pretended his life in that era was clean — seven years sober, he owns all of it, no lawyer-speak. What he rejects is the story bolted onto the real wreckage: the salacious material was the bait, “he sold out the country” was the lie wrapped around it. Also, yes: there was a Lafayette Park cage match challenge for Don Jr. and Eric. Come get some.

Why it matters: Here’s why these two are a problem for Trump — not because they’re polished, but because they’re not afraid. One helped build the lie and turned around and told the truth about it. The other survived being the target and refuses to be shamed into silence. There’s nothing left to threaten a man with when his lowest moments are already public, and he’s made his peace with them. Truth to power isn’t a slogan when it costs you something. Both of them have already paid. Watch it →

5. Are We Just Going To Keep Glossing Over The President’s Homoerotic Fantasizing?

Look. Nobody’s saying anything. Just noticing things. Like the fact that the President of the United States cannot stop telling men they’re beautiful. A UFC fighter is “too good-looking to be a fighter.” A Giants quarterback has “legs like tree trunks” and is “like a male model” — mentioned twice, once at a rally and again, unprompted, at a White House press session weeks later, where Trump told reporters to “see the size of this guy.” A golfer’s physique gets admired and then re-admired in the same event. A seven-time Mr. Olympia prompts an unsolicited “I don’t want to compare my muscles” — when nobody brought up the muscles. Conor McGregor’s tattoos, located on his chest and abdomen, are praised as “the best I’ve ever seen” at a diplomatic meeting. And a planned White House event whose guest list one outlet described as “beautiful men chosen specifically for their bodies.”

Why it matters: A normal hobby is golf. This is a hobby too — just a more specific one. No conclusions drawn here, your honor. Merely a remarkably consistent pattern of a man who, given any opening, pivots from policy to physique with the speed of someone who’s been waiting all day to mention it. Anyway. Just noticing. Like he notices legs. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: men performing strength because they cannot survive a question. Bari Weiss put a lie in writing and her network confirmed the email rather than deny it — and the man she fired read it out loud. Trump promised evidence of a stolen election and produced “all I have to do is look,” then quit the interview backwards and fast so you couldn’t see his face. The FBI says there’s nothing more to know about Butler while sitting on pages it won’t unredact. And a president who tells the world he doesn’t think about anybody can’t stop thinking about a quarterback’s frame.

The tell is always the same. Power that’s real shows its work — produces the email, names the evidence, unseals the file, answers the follow-up. Power that’s hollow takes off the mic, blacks out the page, calls the reporter crooked, and changes the subject to muscles. On one side of every story this week: people who brought receipts and weren’t afraid — Pelley, Welker, Hunter, Lev, the Albanians, the citizens demanding to read two emails. On the other: men who needed the room to stop asking. They’re betting you’re too tired to notice which is which. Notice anyway. Out loud.

Today’s Quote

“How much trouble he avoids who does not look to see what his neighbor says or does or thinks, but only to what he does himself, that it may be just and pure.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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