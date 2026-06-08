Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
11h

Excellent information in your recap. I wonder if the young man(shooter) in PA was used because of his mental illness?

He could have been easily bribed to do something. When people are on the edge, if someone uses that vulnerability they can hurt themselves or others.

Remember the story of the girl that coaxed the boy in school to commit suicide?

The parents of the shooter should demand more information and get a great lawyer to investigate. We all know some great lawyers..

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
10h

There has to be something suspicious about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at Butler, PA, when the former Deputy Director said that “[t]here is no motive for it...". Something doesn't sit well with me.

As for Trump's apparent obsession lately with homoerotic activity, that's a sure sign that he now has full-blown dementia, because his near lack of inhibition is a true, early sign of it.

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