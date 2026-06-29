Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Dr. Martha Bean's avatar
Dr. Martha Bean
35m

Thank you Dean. I’m so glad I subscribed to you.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
35m

I keep saying, Felon should be indicted at 12:01 PM on January 20, 2027. Just use all of these records of his lies and corruption to bring a verdict of absolutely guilty on all counts, and put him in jail! We don’t need to waste any time or money on any court proceedings; what he’s done is enough.

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