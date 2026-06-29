June 29, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line today: the entire operation is a grift, and the grift is finally running in broad daylight. A President using cruise missiles as a market-timing tool. A $100 million birthday for America that nobody attended. A “library fund” that’s actually a kickback register collecting wires from cabinet secretaries and an Emirati spy chief. And the one strongman Trump spent four years cultivating, watching his capital burn. The connective tissue is corruption as an operating system — and the receipts are time-stamped. Let’s go.

1. TACO Trump Bombed Iran, Lied About $300 Billion, And Pumped The Market — All In One Weekend

There was never a peace deal. The June 17 MOU came with a 60-day clock the parties couldn’t honor for 11 days: six rounds of strikes, missiles on U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, a dead Qatari national. Then at ~4 a.m. Sunday, an anonymous official handed Axios six words — “decided to stop all the kinetic activity” — an hour before U.S. futures opened. The $300 billion fund Trump keeps lying about? Vance confirmed it on CBS, Trump called it “Fake News,” and the Gulf states say they’ve never heard of it.

Why it matters: This isn’t foreign policy — it’s domestic theater scheduled around futures sessions. A sitting President discovered that bombing a country and announcing he’s stopping is a leveraged trade, and nothing has cost him a thing yet. That’s not the art of the deal. It’s the art of the announcement. Read it →

2. A MAGA Livestreamer In An Uncle Sam Costume Got Walked Out Of Trump’s Empty Fair In Handcuffs

Gian Rachtelli — “MAGA Manny,” 54, star-spangled top hat — was livestreaming Trump’s fair on June 25 when, per the Park Police report, three witnesses (including an acrobat who stepped off mid-performance) described him allegedly committing a lewd act while filming the female performers. He was arrested on the spot; his stream went black the second police entered frame. He’s accused, not convicted. Within two hours, MAGA had reframed it as a deep-state persecution: “Free Manny.”

Why it matters: This is the same crowd that spent three years demanding protection from “groomers” — and the instant one of their own is charged with public indecency at a family event, the line becomes “don’t believe your lying eyes.” It’s the photograph of what’s left of the MAGA spectacle. Read it →

3. Trump Hijacked America’s 250th To Launder Millions — And Nobody Showed Up

Trump’s people failed to take over the bipartisan America 250 commission, so he built a shadow version — “Freedom 250,” housed inside the National Park Foundation specifically because that structure doesn’t have to disclose donors. Interior routed $79M in federal funds there while the actual commission got $25M and a $100M shortfall. Sponsorship tiers, per the NYT: $1M buys a photo op with Trump, $2.5M buys the microphone — and every known sponsor has regulatory business before the administration. A probe found ~80% of $126M in 250th contracts flowed to Trump insiders.

Why it matters: It’s a pay-to-play kiosk in front of the Lincoln Memorial — and the country answered with its feet. NBC counted “more than 1,000”; Trump claimed 45,000. Alabama’s exhibit was a bucket of peanuts. Nobody came. That’s the whole headline. Read it →

4. Haberman And Swan Named The Final Chapter “Plunder.” Here’s Why.

Regime Change dropped Tuesday, and the receipts aren’t quotes anymore — they’re transactions. Commerce Secretary Lutnick cut a $25M check to Trump’s library to keep his job. The Disney settlement got negotiated up to $15M for the library. Add Paramount’s $16M, Meta’s $25M, X’s $10M — all parked in a fund Florida regulators dissolved. And four days before inauguration, a UAE spy chief bought 49% of the Trump family crypto venture for $500 million — after which the administration lifted restrictions on advanced AI chip sales to the UAE.

Why it matters: The payment came before the policy in every case — the timestamps make intent impossible to launder. And the cover-up isn’t a cover-up; it’s a press release. Vance went to the Nixon Library to argue Watergate would be “a 12-hour news story” today. That’s a confession. Don’t be too tired to care. Read it →

5. Putin’s Worst Friday: Moscow Burning, Inner Circle Dying, And Trump Just Bailed

In a single week: Sergey Ivanov — Putin’s KGB roommate and onetime heir apparent — died at 73, four months after losing his last role. Russia’s own MOD admitted intercepting 660 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the largest barrages of the war. A Russian veteran’s video warning the army is “that close” to turning on the Kremlin hit ten million views. Lukashenko flew in to grovel. And the sanctions waiver worth ~$150M/day to Russia expired Friday and snapped back on.

Why it matters: Trump doesn’t ride losers — his instinct is to back whoever’s winning and call himself the architect. He’s watching the same footage we are. This isn’t collapse-in-48-hours; it’s the slow erosion of everything that keeps a strongman vertical. Peace is closer than a month ago — not because Putin changed his heart, but because the math turned on him. Slava Ukraini. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: the grift assuming you’ve stopped counting. A President who assumed nobody would notice the missiles open an hour before the futures bell. A cult that assumed it could call a man in handcuffs a political prisoner. A birthday party that assumed the country would show up and got empty grass. A “library fund” that assumed wires from a spy sheikh would stay invisible — and got named “Plunder.” And a dictator who assumed his peninsula and his American patron were both permanent, now rationing gasoline in the dark. Power thought it had bought permanence with everyone else’s money. It rented it — and the math just came due, all in the same news cycle.

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Today’s Quote

“The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him.”

— Niccolò Machiavelli

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.