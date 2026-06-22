June 22, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line today: every one of these men told you he was strong, and every one is being exposed in real time as a fraud who can’t hold what he was handed. A President who flew his delegation to Switzerland and then nearly blew up his own peace deal with a Truth Social tantrum. A spy chief who, the receipts say, was a hand-puppet for a tinfoil-wrapped cult guru in Hawaii. A man who painted a reflecting pool blue, watched chemistry turn it green, and invented a knife-wielding saboteur to cover for it. A Defense Secretary at war with the memory of the men who actually won one. And a NATO intel officer explaining why the whole act is failing on three continents at once.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. Iran Put Team USA Over A Barrel In Switzerland

JD Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner ground 18 hours toward a 60-day nuclear roadmap on Lake Lucerne — and the biggest obstacle wasn’t Tehran, it was the man in the Oval Office. Mid-session, Trump fired off threats to “hit Iran very hard again,” reportedly floated assassinating the delegation, and Iran walked, forcing Pakistani mediators to coax them back. Iran now claims it banked oil waivers and frozen assets (rumored up to $150B); Washington’s confirmed nothing — treat it as a talking point, not a ledger. But the tell is the Strait of Hormuz “communication line,” because the U.S. doesn’t control that strait and the panic to keep it open shows who holds the cards.

Why it matters: A deal one Truth Social post can derail isn’t a deal — it’s a hope with a steering committee. Iran signed nothing binding, gave up nothing, and may be getting paid to keep the charade alive. The art of the deal was always the announcement. Read it →

2. A Tinfoil Cult Guru Was Running America’s Intelligence Community

Per an 18-month Washington Post investigation, the woman who ran the office that writes the President’s daily briefing took scripted orders from Chris Butler — a 78-year-old recluse in a Kailua beach house reportedly wrapped in tinfoil, who doesn’t use a computer. Over 25,000 pages of memos from 2011–2017 told Tulsi Gabbard what bills to file, what to say on TV, even fretted over her eye movements. Stylometric analysis matched them to Butler’s lecture archive down to his tells (”duplistic,” “judgmentalism”). His foundation peddles documented homophobia and anti-Islam vitriol.

Why it matters: The timing is the tell — this would’ve been a five-alarm fire at confirmation; instead it dropped days after she resigned. Every Republican senator voted to confirm her. Butler and Gabbard deny it and stylometry isn’t a confession — file “dictated every line” under hotly contested. But the shape is clear: the keys to 18 agencies went to a sock puppet with a security clearance. Read it →

3. “Algae-Antifa”: Trump Invented A 250-Foot Knife Gash To Hide His Green Puddle

A man who’s bragged for forty years that nobody knows pools like he does spent $14.7M of park-fee money painting the Lincoln Reflecting Pool “American flag blue” — and within a week it turned pea-soup green and the paint peeled off. So he invented an enemy: “terrible Vandals” who slashed a 250-foot gash and poured in chemicals. The Park Police, backed by National Guard troops, cuffed David Hearn, a 67-year-old three-time Olympic canoeist whose crime was touching a loose flap of Trump’s own failing sealant. No outlet got evidence of the knife. The green is chemistry — that pool has bloomed green since 1922. And the no-bid algae contract went to a two-time federal felon Trump calls a “fantastic man.”

Why it matters: Same machine running every story this year: a man too vain to accept that physics doesn’t obey him breaks something, hands the work out through no-bid deals, watches it fail as predicted, and points the armed power of the state at an innocent old man on a bike rather than admit one error. The pool is a mirror, doing its one job perfectly. Read it →

4. Hegseth’s War On Honor: Erasing The Men Who Actually Won A War

Steve Schmidt put it cleanest: every Defense Secretary inherits two armies — one in tanks, one in memory — and Hegseth is dishonoring both. Schmidt walks the Double V generation: Benjamin O. Davis Jr. and the Tuskegee Airmen, the Japanese American 442nd whose families lived behind barbed wire, Medgar Evers home from Normandy demanding the freedom he’d defended abroad. They had to prove they deserved to fight before they were allowed to — then defeated Hitler and carried home moral authority that built the Civil Rights Movement. Now Hegseth presides over the removal of accomplished Black officers under circumstances that make race the defining factor — which, as Schmidt names it, is historical vandalism.

Why it matters: The military was never great because it belonged to one race — it was great because it belonged to the Constitution. The men who liberated Buchenwald weren’t fighting for white America; they were fighting for America. History has never been kind to those who measured patriotism by race instead of character. Davis’s verdict is secure. Hegseth’s isn’t. Read it →

5. A NATO Intel Officer’s Verdict: The Strongman Model Is Cracking

Dean went live with former Danish Defence Intelligence officer Jacob Kaarsbo, and the read was the same on three fronts: the strongman act is failing, and the people selling “America’s winning” are ahead of the facts. Trump’s “unconditional surrender” Iran MOU was room temperature by Friday after Israel bombed southern Lebanon, voiding clause one. Ukraine made it rain oil on Moscow — hitting a refinery ten miles from the Kremlin — while monitor DeepState clocked May as Russia’s first net decline in advances since 2023. And Greenland laughed Trump’s “oil exploration” delegations out of the room.

Why it matters: Same playbook failing on a third continent. The assumption that everyone has a price keeps slamming into people who aren’t for sale. Iran cited the text and walked. Russia’s losing the supply war it started. Greenland told a superpower to pound sand. Three stories, one through-line. Watch it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five — the projection of strength — failing on camera. A President who can’t fly his negotiators to Switzerland without sabotaging them from his phone. A spy chief who turned out to be a marionette, confirmed by every Republican in the Senate. A man who ordered the water to stay blue and arrested an Olympian to sell the lie. A Defense Secretary at war with the only Americans here who ever actually won anything. They’re betting you’re too tired to hold the two pictures side by side — the strongman who says he’s winning, and the receipts that say he’s losing. So hold them side by side. Out loud.

Today’s Quote

“Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” — John F. Kennedy

Every man in today’s newsletter is doing the exact opposite — seeking blame for the past instead of accepting responsibility for the future, gilding the announcement instead of owning the result. The Double V generation accepted that responsibility when their own country wouldn’t even count them as equals. The receipts will outlive every man trying to dodge it. The only question is whether we’re paying attention while they pile up.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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