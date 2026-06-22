Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Friedrike Merck's avatar
Friedrike Merck
9h

I wish the Oregon frogs would visit the reflecting pool. Heck, I'll invest in an inflatable costume, and head to DC.

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Edward Elly's avatar
Edward Elly
8h

We need to repeat the JFK quote on a daily basis.

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