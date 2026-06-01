Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Declan's avatar
Declan
2h

Well add 2 plus 2.....Thiel bought a place in Argentina for his family in case of nuclear attack here?? And D is fortifying a bunker in DC???? figure it out.....am I to surmise, as I have a mind like a steel trap,😅 that we will be a target?? Based on Thiels 'prediction machine'????

Reply
Share
2 replies
RandomHuman's avatar
RandomHuman
2h

JD might want to have a word with Pence about what the cheater does to his vp.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture