June 1, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s today’s “DDN” thread: men who can read the room, and a man who can’t read anything but his own approval rating. Peter Thiel, the smartest, most data-saturated psychopath on the American right, just quietly bought himself a fortified escape hatch on another continent — because he’s seen the numbers and decided the safest place to be is somewhere else. Meanwhile, the man he helped install as President spent his Saturday rage-posting cartoons of his own face onto Mount Rushmore while judges, artists, and prosecutors walked away from him one by one — and his own Vice President got his phone confiscated like a teenager.

Pay attention to the gap. Let’s go.

1. Peter Thiel — the Man Who Built America’s Surveillance State — Just Bought an Escape Hatch in Argentina in Case “Thing’s Get Bad” In The US.

The chairman and ideological spine of Palantir, the company that runs inside ICE, the IRS, and the Pentagon, has — per the New York Times, picked up by Newsweek, the AP, and NewsNation — bought a roughly $12M, 17,200-square-foot mansion in Buenos Aires, enrolled his kids in school there, reportedly grabbed land across the river in Uruguay, and met privately with Javier Milei more than once. His camp says it’s about taxes — specifically, a proposed California ballot measure on billionaires. Other sources frame it as a hedge against geopolitical risk; Breitbart tied it to private fears of nuclear war and runaway AI.

Why it matters: Thiel’s entire fortune rests on the premise that enough data lets you see the future. He built the prediction engine, he sits on the readout — and the first thing he did with what he saw was build a staffed, schooled, head-of-state-blessed exit a hemisphere away. You don’t build an escape hatch from a building you think is going to stand. And of all the countries on Earth, he picked the one most famous as the destination for the architects of an industrialized deportation machine who saw the collapse coming early. Note the names of everyone who books a flight in the next eighteen months. That passenger manifest will be the most honest polling data this country produces.

2. America’s Drunk Uncle/President Went Ape S*** on Truth Social All Weekend Because He’s Losing. Bigly.

Saturday, the President fired 50-plus posts into Truth Social in about seven hours while American soldiers were getting shot at in the Gulf. Thirteen separate attacks on Joe Biden — a private 83-year-old in Delaware — including five in roughly 90 seconds. His own face Photoshopped onto Mount Rushmore (twice). Him riding horses with George Washington (three times). A “Trump Peace Prize.” Navy cosplay. A garbage can labelled “The Obama Presidential Library.” And, dropped right in the middle of the bender at 2:55 PM, an unprompted announcement that he is in “excellent health.”

Why it matters: Nobody who is well posts that they’re well. The volume is the story; the timing is the story. Reporting on his own feed shows he’s averaged nearly 19 posts a day in 2026 — 2,200+ in four months, with one December night clearing 160 between dinner and midnight. If your actual uncle fought ghosts, pasted his face on national monuments, and declared his own health to no one while the family business got frozen by a judge, you’d take his keys. When the President does it, we call it “Trump being Trump” and scroll on. He’s not fine. Neither is a country that’s decided this is normal.

3. The Headliner for America’s 250th Is the One Guy Who Couldn’t Cancel: Himself

The “Freedom 250” concert lineup hemorrhaged performers within roughly 24 hours of being announced — Bret Michaels (Trump’s own Celebrity Apprentice winner), Martina McBride, the Commodores, Young MC, Morris Day, and the real Milli Vanilli all ran for the exits, several saying they’d been misled about the political nature of the event. Two-thirds gone in a day. So Trump got on Truth Social and announced he’d headline it himself — billing himself as the “Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,” a man who draws “larger audiences than Elvis in his prime,” and “THE GOAT.”

Why it matters: The Presidential Greatness Project’s 2024 expert survey of scholars across the spectrum ranks him 45th of 45 — dead last, at 10.92 out of 100, below even James Buchanan, who watched the country slide into civil war. Current approval sits in the low-to-mid 30s across Economist/YouGov, ARG, Quinnipiac, and Emerson — historic lows even by his own standards, worse than Biden at the same point. You cannot celebrate the United States by alienating the actual artists of the United States. The country is the artist. Replacing Martina McBride with yourself and expecting applause is what losing looks like with the sound turned up.

4. The Worst Week of His Political Life — and It Wasn’t Close

In a single week, an Obama-appointed judge ordered Trump’s name pried off the Kennedy Center within two weeks and blocked his July 4th “renovation” shutdown. A bipartisan group of 35 retired federal judges called his $1.776B “Anti-Weaponization Fund” settlement — the one that conveniently barred the IRS from auditing him or his family — a “fraud on the Court,” and Judge Kathleen Williams reopened the case, ordering him to respond by June 12. A separate Virginia judge froze the fund. His $400M ballroom remains a literal hole in the ground pending a June 5 hearing. And the lead prosecutor on the Comey “seashell” case quietly withdrew on a Friday night.

Why it matters: His response to the Kennedy Center ruling wasn’t to fight — it was a 580-word tantrum about washing his hands of a “hopeless journey into NEVER NEVER LAND.” That’s a man who got dumped while texting the group chat that he was about to break up anyway. When the prosecutor running your revenge case walks out in the dark on a Friday, that case is over. None of this is one bad headline. It’s the floor coming up to meet him, and this week will be worse. And by worse, I mean awesome for the rest of us, because that’s how dementia and dying work. It’s all downhill from here.

5. Trump Just Benched JD Vance — and Confiscated His Phone

Per a New York Times piece built on more than a dozen insiders, Trump spends a meaningful chunk of his day privately telling anyone who’ll listen that his own Vice President is a clumsy, vacation-addicted, terminally-online “disaster” who’d blow it the second the keys got handed over. Chief of staff Susie Wiles reportedly told Vance to take a break from social media — the grown man one heartbeat from the presidency, told to put the phone in a drawer. Trump keeps circling back to the time Vance dropped the national championship trophy from his own alma mater, then seated him in the audience a year later while the next champs got honored. He’s running an open applause-meter contest between Vance and Rubio for the heir slot, and dropped “if you get the wrong person: disaster” with Vance reportedly standing right there in the Oval.

Why it matters: The White House denied none of it — not the trophy, not the audience seat, not “disaster.” It went to DEFCON 1 only over the phone-confiscation detail, which tells you exactly which one drew blood. But the deeper read is the machine underneath: Trump doesn’t do heirs, he does vehicles. He never built a successor because a successor eventually stops needing him, and need is the only currency he understands. This is the same leopard that ate Sessions, Barr, Pence, Milley, and Tucker, now sizing up the one man who was supposed to inherit the zoo. Vance praised the leopard and campaigned for the leopard. He just didn’t think it would make him sit in row six with his phone in a drawer.

The Big Picture

Same fault line through all five. A billionaire who built the crystal ball, charged the government a billion a year to look into it, then used what he saw to put his children on the far side of an ocean. And a President who responds to every loss — a name scrubbed off a building, a slush fund reopened, a concert nobody will play, a war he can’t win — by posting his own face onto a mountain and insisting he’s in excellent health, while humiliating the heir he’s too insecure to actually anoint.

And underneath all of it, the same quiet story: the spell is breaking. Judges from both parties aren’t blinking. Artists are walking off the stage. Prosecutors are quitting in the dark. The base is shrinking, independents are gone, and his most plugged-in ally is shopping for fortified real estate in a non-extradition country while his number two gets benched. The fear that made people go along with it is losing signal. One man can read the data and is quietly leaving. The other can’t read anything but applause and is loudly staying. Both behaviours point in the same direction — and every item on this list is good news for the courts, the rule of law, and a better America.

Today’s Quote

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

This week it bent in a courtroom, on a stage nobody would stand on, in a Buenos Aires real-estate listing, and in a West Wing drawer holding a Vice President’s phone. Justice doesn’t arrive all at once. It arrives the way it did this week — one judge, one walkout, one quietly booked flight at a time.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

Share