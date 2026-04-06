Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chris 😊✌️ 💙's avatar
Chris 😊✌️ 💙
Apr 6

I thought the Gerald R Ford is docked in Crete Greece or is it another ship you’re talking about?

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
Apr 6

Excellent reporting Dean. The 750 Americans that have died or are broken with this Government run by Trump and Hegseth is front page news. People need to KNOW this is happening. If your readers can post this on various websites, hopefully it will open the eyes for others to realize they have been used and fooled by Trump and this administration.

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