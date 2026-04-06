Monday, April 6, 2026

Easter Sunday 2026 will be remembered. Not for resurrection — but for a Pope squaring off against a Pentagon, a President typing profanity in all-caps before church, a Colonel hiding in an Iranian mountain with a pistol, and a government quietly lying to Gold Star families about how many of their kids aren't coming home. Today's Daily Dean is five stories the mainstream press is too comfortable, too cautious, or too compromised to tell you straight. No hedging. No "allegedly." No both-sidesing a man with a federal jury verdict, 37 missing FBI pages, and a Truth Social account he uses like a weapon. Grab a coffee. This one matters.

While Hegseth prays for “overwhelming violence of action,” Pope Leo XIV stands on the balcony of St. Peter’s and says: God is not listening to you.

On Easter Sunday, the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church stood before fifty thousand people at St. Peter’s Basilica and delivered what Vatican observers are calling the most pointed theological rebuke of an American administration in modern history. “Let those who have weapons lay them down,” Leo XIV declared. “Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace.”

This wasn’t a one-off. All Holy Week, Leo had been sharpening his aim — quoting Isaiah on Palm Sunday (”your hands are full of blood”), directly appealing to Trump by name, and now delivering his Urbi et Orbi message to 1.4 billion Catholics like a hammer through a stained-glass window. The backdrop: Pete Hegseth led Pentagon staff in a prayer for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy” — livestreamed. The Pope’s response was deliberate, surgical, and damning.

Meanwhile, Hegseth’s Pentagon held its first Good Friday in living memory without a Catholic service, while hosting a pastor who has publicly advocated banning public Catholic Masses entirely. The conservative head of the military archdiocese called the Iran war unjust under just war theory. A theological fault line — long simmering inside the MAGA coalition — is now cracking open in public.

Read the Full Dispatch →

8:03 AM. Easter Sunday. All-caps profanity. A threat to bomb Iranian power plants. Signed: “Praise be to Allah.” This is not normal. Let’s go line by line.

While the Pope spoke of peace and a U.S. Colonel survived 48 hours evading capture in the mountains of southwestern Iran, the President of the United States was on Truth Social typing war threats and signing off with an Islamic devotional phrase — on the holiest morning of the Christian calendar — before church. Which he skipped.

Dean annotates the post word-by-word: the “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one!” framing that reads like a theme park announcement; the all-caps “JUST WATCH” that functions as a plea, not a threat; and the “Praise be to Allah” sign-off that makes no strategic sense whatsoever on any level. Then he does the work the mainstream press won’t: assembling 37 days of evaporating deadlines, shifting goalposts, and contradicted ultimatums into a single damning timeline.

The Colonel came home. Two C-130s worth $200 million were destroyed on an Iranian airstrip to prevent capture. Seven U.S. aircraft lost. Iran’s air defenses — declared nonexistent by Trump two days before the F-15 was shot down — remain operational. Tuesday is coming. It always is.

Read the Full Breakdown →

At 11:08 AM on Easter Saturday — with an active war, a missing airman, and a nuclear countdown ticking — the White House called a lid. Trump vanished. Washington ran three scenarios. None of them good.

A “lid” means the curtain drops. The President ceases to exist, publicly, for the rest of the day. On a quiet Sunday, it’s unremarkable. On possibly the most combustible day of Trump’s second term — with an F-15 shot down, a Colonel hiding in an Iranian mountain crevice, and a 48-hour ultimatum expiring Monday — an 11 AM lid is a story.

Washington ran three theories: Walter Reed medical emergency (roads near the hospital were reportedly closed, and Trump has a documented history of unexplained visits), a secret strike authorization meeting, or another health event for a 79-year-old with chronic venous insufficiency managing an active shooting war. The White House issued no statement on the missing airman. No briefing. No face on camera. Just a Truth Social post and silence.

By the time this was published, the full picture had emerged: 13 confirmed U.S. dead (likely more), 365+ wounded, the USS Gerald R. Ford docked in Croatia, American soldiers sheltering in hotels after Iranian strikes made bases too dangerous. A wartime President owes his people more than a curtain.

Read the Full Report →

Court filings. Federal jury verdicts. His own words on tape. A documented accounting of what this president has done, is doing, and has always done — that mainstream outlets won’t print plainly.

This one isn’t analysis. It’s a receipt. No “allegedly.” No “controversial.” No “hardline.” Just documented facts: the 238 Venezuelan men loaded onto military planes with no charges and flown to what a federal judge called one of the most inhumane prisons on earth. The Everglades detention camp Trump toured and called “so professional.” The 600 children loaded onto deportation flights in the middle of the night, over an explicit court order. The killing of Renée Good and Alex Pretti on American streets by federal agents.

And the Epstein files: 37 FBI pages the DOJ has never released, a woman who filed a sworn federal declaration alleging she was raped at age 13, a federal jury that found Trump liable for sexual abuse, and his own words — on a live microphone in 2005 and in a 2002 magazine interview about Epstein’s taste for women “on the younger side.”

The legacy press calls this “unconventional.” Dean calls it what it is. Every outlet that reaches for “controversial” instead of “illegal” is making a moral choice. History will not be gentle about the institutions that made it.

Read the Full Accounting →

The U.S. government is actively hiding the human cost of this war. Based on The Intercept’s Nick Turse investigation — documented, sourced, and absolutely damning.

CENTCOM released a casualty statement on April 2nd saying approximately 303 service members had been wounded. The number was three days old the moment they sent it, deliberately excluding 15 additional troops just wounded at Prince Sultan Air Base. When The Intercept asked for updated figures, they got nothing. When they asked how many U.S. bases had been attacked, CENTCOM replied: “We have nothing for you.”

The actual toll: nearly 750 Americans wounded or killed since October 2023, with Pentagon insiders describing the cover-up as deliberate and systematic. American soldiers have been evacuated from bases across Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar — sheltering in hotels and office buildings as Iranian strikes pick off targets at will. Iran’s Foreign Minister publicly mocked U.S. troops on X. The Secretary of Defense held a prayer session.

Trump told America Iran had “no anti-aircraft equipment.” Then Iran shot down a manned F-15 and an A-10. Hegseth promised “complete control” of Iranian airspace within a week. The war is now in its sixth week. If you include contractor casualties, the total number of Americans hurt in this theatre could top 13,600. That is not a footnote. That is a catastrophe being laundered through press release silence.

Read the Full Investigation →

📜 Today’s Quote — Seneca on Religion

“Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by rulers as useful.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca · Letters from a Stoic, c. 65 AD

Share

Democracy-First · Billionaire-Free · No Paywall · DeanBlundell.Substack.com