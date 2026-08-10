Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jean McLane's avatar
Jean McLane
3hEdited

For Trump, every plan is a failure now. What will he do next? Tantrum? Walk away? Blame others and announce new plans? We know his next actions will only benefit himself.

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RandomHuman's avatar
RandomHuman
3h

More like a squatter than a tenant. PITA and lawyers to get 'em out of where they don't belong.

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