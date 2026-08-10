August 10, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: a regime that mistook noise for strength is learning the difference the hard way — on every front at once. A President “low-keying” a war he’s losing to a country that hits tankers under his own Navy’s escort. A self-styled owner of everything, legally reclassified as a tenant, answering a federal court with a cartoon DronePort. A faith machine that sold fire insurance for two thousand years, now crowning a merchandise salesman its messiah. A “national” youth pageant that somehow produced one Christian-school assembly and a robbed immigrant’s kid. And Steve Schmidt’s quiet history lesson on the one virtue this whole cast lacks: the character to walk away.

Every story today is the same rot — men who confused holding power with deserving it. Let’s go.

1. Iran Called Trump’s Bluff — And He Folded So Hard He Invented A New Word For It

Saturday, Iran hit another UAE tanker in the exact Oman lane the US Navy is supposedly protecting — 15 ADNOC ships attacked since the war began. Sunday, the Houthis Trump “obliterated” six times drone-struck Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery. Then Iran’s Security Council published its terms for reopening Hormuz and added Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq to the list. That’s not negotiating — that’s dictating. Iran’s charging transit tolls to ships it lets through while the Pentagon quietly begs contractors to ramp up munitions.

Why it matters: The man who promised fire and fury is out of bombs, and his response to Axios was — I swear this is real — “We are low-keying it.” Iran closed the strait after Trump attacked them. Iran still controls it. The draft deal doesn’t even eliminate enrichment — the exact thing he torched the JCPOA over. Read it →

2. “We Are Not Tenants”: Trump Loses His Ballroom, Invents A DronePort

Friday, the D.C. Circuit blocked Trump’s $400M White House ballroom 2-1, with a line for the ages: “Each President is a temporary tenant, not the owner, of the White House.” The most landlord-brained human alive got reclassified as a renter — upholding an injunction from a Bush appointee. Within hours he was on Truth Social smearing “Obama” and “Biden” judges (neither wrote it) and rebranding his party barn as a “SECURE Ballroom/Military Complex, including a major DronePort on the roof,” posting a rendering that looks like a 12-year-old made it after watching Top Gun on an edible.

Why it matters: This is the legal strategy — “it’s not a ballroom, it’s a MILITARY INSTALLATION.” The tenant line drew blood the same week two courts confirmed, in writing, that he’s exactly that. The DronePort was not real. The ruling very much is. Read it →

3. The Evangelical Deconstruction Diaries, Part 3: Christianity’s 47,000-Franchise Problem

Say the thirty-second sinner’s prayer and you’re in; skip it and the lake of fire awaits — that was the youth-group pitch. But the people selling it were one franchise among tens of thousands. Christianity started shattered — Nicaea in 325, the Great Schism in 1054, Luther in 1517 protesting the Church selling reduced purgatory sentences to fund a building. Per an evangelical seminary’s own research, there are ~47,000 denominations today, growing by two a day. Strip the stained glass and it’s an MLM: an un-inspectable product (salvation), a catastrophic consequence for not buying (hell), a payment plan (the tithe), and unpaid sales staff (evangelism).

Why it matters: Nobody has closed like Trump, who put his name on a $59.99 China-printed Bible and pulled $1.5M+ in royalties per his own disclosures. Luther launched the Reformation over the Church selling salvation-adjacent merch; five centuries later the movement made a merchandise salesman its messiah. That’s not faith — it’s a business with a theology department. Read it →

4. White, Christian-Schooled, Hand-Picked: The Cast Of Trump’s “Patriot Games”

A year ago a punchline; this weekend a broadcast — ESPN, a primetime ABC special August 13th, a presidential cameo at the finale. CNN’s review found contestants overwhelmingly white, heavy on private Christian schools and military kids, recruited through base email lists, trad-influencers, and Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA chapters. We already saw the machine run in the open: at June’s 1776 Award, Sikh 15-year-old Aangad Singh had two correct answers marked wrong on TV (including the 13th Amendment ending slavery), trophies went to three white finalists, and when his parents asked to see the scores, the Education Department called them “proprietary.”

Why it matters: Only 14% of under-35s are “extremely proud” to be American — so the regime is manufacturing new kids to sell it. Senator Chris Murphy is demanding answers. The dodgeball is the excuse; the clips are the product. Aim the rage at the adults, not the teenagers. Read it →

5. They Forgot To Leave — Steve Schmidt On The Virtue This Whole Cast Lacks

Required reading from Steve Schmidt at The Warning, written after a Leonard Cohen tribute in Toronto. Cohen’s 2003 poem ends: “you aren’t going to like what comes after America.” Schmidt uses it to trace one vanishing virtue: departure. Washington, childless, wrote of having “no family to build in greatness upon my Country’s ruins,” then surrendered both his commission and the presidency. Roosevelt’s sons landed under fire on D-Day. Bush flew 58 combat missions. Then the inversion: Clinton proved scandal could be survived, Gingrich that outrage could be weaponized, and Trump that shame could be flipped into strength.

Why it matters: It reframes everything above. Every figure today — the President “low-keying” a lost war, the “tenant” who won’t concede he’s temporary, the salesman-messiah, the strongman staging a youth pageant — is failing Schmidt’s test. The republic began with a man who walked away. This whole cast forgot to leave. Maybe the best thing you’ll read today. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: men who mistook holding power for deserving it. A President “low-keying” a war he’s losing to a country that charges him tolls. An owner who screamed he’s no tenant while two courts wrote down that he is. A faith machine turned into a fundraising apparatus with a hell-shaped cattle prod. A regime staging a youth pageant because the actual youth aren’t buying it. And Schmidt’s reminder of the one thing none of them can do: the job is temporary, and character is revealed in how you relinquish it. Power thought it earned permanence. It only ever rented it — and the lease is coming due on every front at once.

Today’s Quote

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.”

— Viktor Frankl

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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