Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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dfieldman's avatar
dfieldman
4h

There is a particular brand of Washington careerist whose primary allegiance is not to truth or to the public trust, but to the ceaseless, neon maintenance of their own celebrity. Enter Kash Patel: a man whose appetite for the limelight is matched only by his staggering indifference to the consequences of feeding it.

When Senator Lindsey Graham passed away, the capital required quiet dignity and steady facts. What it received instead was Mr. Patel—high-flying, self-absorbed, and entirely incapable of passing up a microphone—taking to social media to drop dark, entirely irresponsible hints about the FBI’s involvement. It was a masterclass in narcissistic demagoguery.

By boastfully implying the Bureau was swooping in, he knew precisely what embers he was fanning. Within minutes, the fever swamps of the internet erupted into a toxic froth of Russian poisoning plots and shadowy assassinations.

This is the rank irresponsibility of the modern conspiracist. Patel didn’t care that he was terrifying the public or polluting the information ecosystem; he cared only that the spotlight had, for a fleeting moment, swung back to him. The FBI was ultimately forced to issue a humiliating cleanup, clarifying that its agents were merely assisting local police with standard, routine procedures, and that there was absolutely no evidence of foul play.

To behave this way while a family grieves and a nation processes the sudden loss of a senior lawmaker is worse than merely tacky; it is a profound betrayal of public duty.

But for a man like Patel, the national interest is always a secondary consideration to the supreme, unyielding imperative of his own vanity. It is reckless, it is unseemly, and it is entirely beneath the dignity of anyone who has ever claimed to serve the American people.

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Diana's avatar
Diana
4h

Did I miss something? Exactly what federal criminal law are these reporters alleged to have violated?

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