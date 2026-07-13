July 13, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: cowardice always sends the bill, and this morning a lot of powerful men are finding it in the mailbox. A senator who traded his spine for relevance and died still holding the door for the man he warned us about. A President so humiliated by a true story that he sent armed federal agents to reporters’ homes at night rather than answer it. A “cave” that’s actually a Canadian win wearing a Trump costume. A MAGA culture-warrior who screamed “protect the children” for a decade and locked his accounts the second an old accusation resurfaced. And an FBI Director who answered an ethics story by bragging that his jet ski is gold-plated — while a shooting war with Iran ran in the background.

The common thread isn’t politics. It’s character — specifically, what men do when the performance stops working, and the mirror finally shows up. Some run. Some subpoena. Some brag. None of them face it. Let’s go.

1. Lindsey Graham Died As He Lived. A Coward.

Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71 of an aortic dissection — a tear in the main artery of the heart. His nerve went in November 2016. His spine went at Mar-a-Lago in 2017. The heart was just the last item on the list. The official mourning machine cranked up on schedule: flags at half-staff, Trump calling him one of the greatest senators he’d ever known, the hard-luck biography dusted off. But the most honest obituary wasn’t written by a colleague — it was written by Michael Fanone, the cop beaten and tased into a heart attack on January 6th, who says Graham barked at Officer Sicknick’s grieving mother, looked at his phone while Fanone tried to show him the body-cam footage of his own near-lynching, and then issued a press release calling the meeting “emotional” while announcing he’d block the commission anyway. He performed the condolence and pocketed the vote. Graham wrote his own receipts years earlier: “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” “unfit for office,” “if we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed... and we will deserve it.” Then Trump won, and Graham folded with the relief of a man who could finally stop pretending.

Why it matters: A legacy isn’t an average. Yes, Ukraine was real, and Zelensky’s grief is real — but you don’t get to launder five years of ring-kissing through Kyiv. Graham spent his final decade terrified of one thing: irrelevance. He beat it by making himself indispensable to a man he’d correctly diagnosed as a disaster. He told us we’d get destroyed and deserve it. He was right. He just left out that he’d be holding the door. Read it →

Lindsey Graham Died As He Lived. A Coward. Dean Blundell · 11:49 AM Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71, of an aortic dissection — a tear in the main artery of the heart. Insert your own joke about which organ gave out first. His nerve went in November 2016. His spine went at Mar-a-Lago sometime in 2017. The heart was just the last thing on the list. Read full story

2. The Knock at the Door: Trump Sent Federal Agents to Journalists’ Homes Because They Told You His Free Qatari Jet Can’t Stop a Missile

Four New York Times national-security reporters — Julian Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, Eric Schmitt — got subpoenas hand-delivered to their doorsteps Friday night, ordered before a Manhattan grand jury Wednesday over an “alleged violation of federal criminal law.” Their crime: reporting that the $400 million Qatari jet Trump accepted is missing the anti-missile countermeasures the old Air Force One has — so much so that the Secret Service made him fly home from the NATO summit in Turkey on the 35-year-old plane, the one that can actually defend itself. The White House “denial,” courtesy of spokesman Steven Cheung, was that they use “every tool at our disposal, including distraction and misdirection” — confirming the story inside the denial. And the subpoenas came from Jay Clayton, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney Trump just nominated to run national intelligence. The guy auditioning for spymaster is delivering the intimidation.

Why it matters: This is a pattern, not an incident — the ABC and Paramount settlements, the Colbert and Kimmel cancellations, and now Trump announcing aboard the jet that “we’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path” right after his DOJ blessed the merger handing CNN to a Trump-friendly owner. The First Amendment exists for exactly this scenario: a President humiliated by true reporting reaching for the machinery of the state to make it stop. He can subpoena four reporters. He can’t subpoena all of us. Read it →

3. The Gordie Howe Bridge Deal Is a Canadian Win Dressed Up as a Concession to Trump

The Gordie Howe International Bridge opens July 27 — six lanes linking Highway 401 to I-75, built and paid for by Canada — and the narrative machine immediately spun it as “Carney caved.” Read the actual terms. Yes, the U.S. now gets 50% of profits into a regional development fund for 15 years, versus waiting fifty-plus years under the old deal. But the split applies to net profits — after operating costs and after servicing Canada’s $6.4 billion construction debt. In the first 15 years, the deepest part of the debt-repayment curve, there’s barely any net to split. Carney gave the other side a headline while keeping the balance sheet. And the American half doesn’t go to the Treasury — it’s reinvested on the Detroit side, meaning Washington now profits when trucks choose the Gordie Howe over the Moroun family’s competing Ambassador Bridge. Canada made the U.S. government a financial stakeholder in its competitor’s decline.

Why it matters: The alternative wasn’t the old deal — it was a $6.4 billion stranded asset sitting empty while the Ambassador Bridge kept collecting monopoly rents on a crossing that moved $126 billion in freight in 2023. The trucking industry that actually uses the corridor said: open it. Poilievre’s crowd is right that Ottawa should publish the full agreement — transparency costs nothing. But “show the fine print” is a very different claim from “Canada lost.” The measure of a negotiation is who ends up with the asset, the revenue priority, and the traffic. On July 27, check who that is. Read it →

4. James Woods, The Loudest Mouth on MAGA Twitter, Just Went Silent

For a decade James Woods was MAGA’s favorite Hollywood attack dog — 5.3 million followers, all-caps rants about “groomers” and the moral decay of America, served daily. Then, on July 9th, he vanished: locked his X account, flipped Instagram to private, went full witness protection overnight. What happened? Amber Tamblyn’s 2017 story started trending again. Tamblyn alleges that when she was 16, Woods and a friend tried to pick her and her friend up outside Mel’s Diner and invite them to Vegas that night; when she told him her age, his alleged response was “Even better.” She laid it out in a Teen Vogue open letter and a New York Times op-ed titled “I’m Done With Not Being Believed.” Woods called it “100% FALSE” and then never addressed it again. Set the allegation aside and look at the undenied public record: he dated a 19-year-old in his sixties, then a 20-year-old at 66 — the same man who called a fictional 17-and-24 relationship a civilizational emergency.

Why it matters: This is a live demonstration of how the “protect the children” machine handles accusations pointing inward: it goes quiet and locks the account. The man has a take on everything — Bud Light, drag brunch, a teenager’s TikTok — but on this, the most online man in America suddenly can’t find his keyboard. Tough guys don’t lock their accounts. He torched his own credibility; Tamblyn just waited for everyone else to smell the smoke. (Woods has denied the allegations and has never been charged; Tamblyn’s accounts have never been retracted.) Read it →

5. FBI Director Kash Patel Got Grounded Like a Teenager, and His Response Was “My Jet Ski Is Gold Plated”

There’s a revived shooting war with Iran and alleged threats against the President’s life — and on Friday morning the FBI Director was packing a weekend bag to fly to Chicago to watch his 27-year-old country-singer girlfriend play a festival. Then the West Wing called: put the bag down, Kash, get in here. Even Trump’s inner circle found it “confounding” that the FBI Director was skipping town during a national security crisis. A normal person would lay low. Patel logged onto X and told an MS NOW critic his jet ski is “gold plated,” followed by “dumbass” — answering an ethics story about his spending by bragging about the spending. Even Trump’s deputies flagged the tweet as an “unforced error.” The receipts pile up: the $100,000 Winter Olympics trip, alleged snorkeling over the USS Arizona war grave, a fleet of armored BMW X5s that made Republican Chuck Grassley formally ask why Chevy Suburbans wouldn’t do.

Why it matters: This administration ran on “waste, fraud, and abuse,” gutted agencies for austerity, and told federal workers to justify their existence in bullet points — while the man running the FBI allegedly treated the bureau like a concierge service. Here’s the prediction: Patel won’t be fired for the snorkeling, the BMWs, or the girlfriend flights. He’ll be fired the moment his tackiness stops being useful and starts being contagious. In this administration, corruption isn’t a firing offense — embarrassing the boss is. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is what a coward does when the mask slips. Lindsey Graham knew exactly who Trump was, said so out loud, then spent a decade servicing power to stay relevant — and died mid-ring-kiss. Trump got caught in a true story about a jet that can’t protect him and, unable to kill the reporting, sent agents to kill the reporters’ nerve instead. James Woods built a brand on “protect the children” and went dark the instant the question turned toward him. Kash Patel got caught living like a lottery winner on the public dime and answered by flexing the loot. Four men, four humiliations, four different flavors of the same failure: none of them could simply stand still and face what was true about themselves.

And then there’s the counterexample, sitting quietly at #3. Carney didn’t posture, didn’t tweet in all caps, didn’t perform strength. He let Trump have the headline and kept the balance sheet — the one move on this entire list made by someone secure enough not to need the applause. That’s the tell. Cowardice is loud because it’s compensating. The receipts are all public: the press release Graham wrote, the subpoenas Clayton signed, the account Woods locked, the jet ski Patel bragged about, the fine print Carney let the noise obscure. Power thought performance was the same thing as strength. It found out this weekend that it rented the difference — and the lease just came due, four times over, all on the same morning.

Today’s Quote

“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.”

— Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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