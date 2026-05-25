May 25, 2026

It’s Memorial Day, and the theme writing itself across today’s stories is memory — who keeps it, who counts on you losing it, and what gets done to you in the gap between the two.

A federal judge in Nashville reached back eighty-six years, to the man who prosecuted Nuremberg, to find language strong enough for what the Trump Justice Department did to one wrongly-deported man. A White House tragedy got welded to a ballroom by sunrise. An Iran “peace deal” lived and died inside a single news cycle. A celebrity author who spent years on a predator’s side passed a hat to play the hero — and a judge threw his case out. And Steve Schmidt dusted off a 1936 FDR speech that explains our present more clearly than most things written this year.

The common thread: a machine that runs on a public with the memory of a goldfish. Today’s newsletter is about refusing to be one.

1. The Iran “Deal” Was Theatre — And So Was the Frame Around the White House Shooting

Two days after telling you to keep the timeline, Dean checks his own work. The man shot outside the White House has a name — Nasire Best, 21, with a documented history of psychiatric crisis and a court order to stay away from the building. Not an assassin; a tragedy the system had already processed twice and lost track of. By Sunday sunrise, the administration had converted it into an argument for the ballroom and the security funding the Senate wouldn’t pass. Meanwhile, the Iran “deal” Trump announced in all caps Saturday — Bitcoin rips, peace declared — was quietly swapped for “don’t rush, time is on our side” within 24 hours. The lesson isn’t that events are staged. It’s that whatever happens, the machine pours it into the same mould — a villain, an enemies list, a grift — before the facts set.

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2. A Federal Judge Just Eviscerated Trump’s DOJ — And Todd Blanche’s Name Is All Over It

On May 22, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw opened a 32-page opinion by quoting Robert Jackson’s warning about the prosecutor who picks his man first and shops for a crime second — then wrote five words: “That is the situation here.” The timeline does the damage. The investigation into Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s old traffic stop was closed on April 1, 2025. The Supreme Court ordered the government to bring him home on April 10. One week later, the closed case was reopened. Then-Deputy AG Todd Blanche went on Fox and said the quiet part out loud — that the investigation followed the judge's ruling against the administration. He declined to testify, so the judge simply believed him. A career prosecutor who begged them not to charge resigned the day the indictment came down. The judge’s verdict: “an abuse of prosecuting power.”

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Steve Schmidt on FDR’s “Rendezvous With Destiny” — A Warning From 1936

In the eighth installment of his series “The Cause,” Steve Schmidt reaches back to Franklin Roosevelt’s 1936 convention speech — delivered in the summer of Hitler’s Berlin Olympics — and finds a near-perfect diagnosis of the present. FDR’s “economic royalists,” his insistence that political freedom means nothing without economic freedom, his line that “necessitous men are not free men”: Schmidt argues it answers the question the Democratic establishment has fumbled for a decade. His own framing is blunt — the American citizen is becoming a leashed dog tethered to a state that hands out favours and punishment. It must be opposed, he writes, “or we will lose America, and there is nowhere left to go.”

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Coffee & Tea With Lev and Dean: The Wolff Grift and the Case Against the Two-Party System

Michael Wolff’s preemptive lawsuit against Melania Trump — filed to get a judge to declare in advance that he hadn’t defamed her — collapsed Friday. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, called it “contorted,” cited “tactical gamesmanship,” and tossed all 45 pages. Lev Parnas, and Epstein-beat researcher Ellie Leonardlay out the bigger picture: Wolff, whose own email record shows him advising Epstein on PR, raised over $820K on GoFundMe — nickels and dimes from regular subscribers — to fight a billionaire’s lawyer, all while sitting on a reported $13 million from Fire and Fury and roughly 100 hours of unreleased Epstein tapes. Dean’s verdict: he needs to give people their money back. The episode closes on a bigger idea — vote for merit, not jerseys.

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