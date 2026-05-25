Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

True, that this generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny. Probably more than one generation because everything our glorious US stands for has been destroyed by this Felon and his regime. Hope is not a plan, but someone has to start somewhere – – and this is the time to begin.

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RE Garrett's avatar
RE Garrett
2h

What reassures me is the examples of Germany and Japan after WWII. Their societies were at least as decimated as ours will be when Jabba the Trump is finally dragged offstage and into Gehenna (where there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth.) But, with plenty of hard work (and a little help from their friend (us—remember when we were the good guys?) they managed to Build their societies Back Better (now, where have I heard that phrase before…?).

It is unlikely that we will receive any help from the rest of the world that 🐔🌮 has been insulting and belittling every day since 01/20/25—certainly nothing like the Marshall Plan. Well, that means that all of us will have to work a little bit harder than we would have, if that Fat Bladder of Lies hadn’t been blowing chunks over the rest of the planet. But we can do it, if we really want to. And just think—how nice it will be to live in a country where the Tangerine Palpatine, and all his creatures, and all his works, will be rotting on the dung heap of History….

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